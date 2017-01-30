McDonald's: Steady Growing Income In A Boring Business

McDonald's three-year forward CAGR of 10% is good and will give you good growth going forward with the increases in the global economy.

McDonald's cash flow is estimated at $6.5 billion for 2017 allowing the company to pay its above average dividend and continuing doing share buybacks.

McDonald's dividend yield of 3.1% has been increased in 10 of the last 10 years. The last increase was declared in September 2016 of 5.6% or an increase to $0.94/Qtr.

This article is about McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and why it's a good income investment with increasing dividends and fair total return that just beats the DOW average over my test period. McDonald's is a 4.64% position in The Good Business Portfolio. When I scanned the 5 year McDonald's, I did not see an inspiring chart: 2013 -2015 showed no real gain until the end of 2015 where it took off. McDonald's operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants. The company's restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of quality food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. Fundamentals of McDonald's will be reviewed in the following topics below The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return and Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business and Takeaways And Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines.

McDonald's passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines. These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

McDonald's has a dividend yield of 3.1% which is above average for the market. The dividend has been increased for 10 of the last ten years and its dividend is very safe. McDonald's is therefore a good choice for the income investor. The average 5 year payout ratio is fair at 60% over the past five years. After paying the dividend and share buy backs this leaves some cash remaining for investment in adding new restaurants across the world.

McDonald's is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $101.0 billion. The large size of McDonald's gives it the muscle, plus its cash flow to increase the business going forward. McDonald's 2017 projected total yearly cash flow at $6.5 billion is strong allowing the company to have the means for company growth and share buy backs. MCD has returned $14.4 billion to the shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks in 2016.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.1% of the portfolio as income and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.0%. The three-year forward CAGR of 10.0% (S&P Capital IQ) more than meeting my requirement. This good future growth for McDonald's can continue with the recent uptrend benefiting from the growth of the world economies.

Looking back five years $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $14,100 today. This makes McDonald's a fair investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the world economies grow.

McDonald's S&P Capital IQ rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $140.0. McDonald's price is 18% below the target. MCD is a good buy at the present price for the investor who wants above average income and also wants fair growth in a safe company.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. McDonald's just barely beat the Dow baseline in my 48.9 month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 48.9. month test period (starting January 1, 2013 and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The fair total return of 53.8% makes McDonald's a fair investment for the total return investor that wants a steady increasing income. McDonald's has increased its dividend yield for 10 of the last 10 years and presently has a yield of 3.1% which is above average for the income investor and the total return matches the market which makes MCD a pick for the total return investor that wants income.

DOW's 48.9 month total return baseline is 53.35%

Company Name 48.9 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage McDonald's +53.8% 0.45% 3.1%

As seen in the 5 year price chart below McDonald's has a fair chart over 2012-2017 YTD, that shows almost no growth from 2013 until the end of 2014 where MCD went up strongly. In a good year like 2013 MCD missed the DOW gain of 27% by 16%. The chart is alright because it shows slow moderate years but also has adequate growth over the 5 year period just beating the DOW when the DOW average is up 51%.

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter, on January 23 ,2016 McDonald's reported earnings that beat expected by $0.03 at $1.44 and compared to last year at $1.31. Total revenue was lower at $6.03 billion less than a year ago by 4.9% year over year and beat expected by $40 million. This was a good report with bottom line beating expected and top line decreasing. The next earnings will be out in April 2017 and is expected to be $1.33 compared to last year at $1.23. The company also continues its share buyback program.

Business Overview

McDonald's operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants. The Company's restaurants serve a locally-relevant menu of quality food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries.

McDonald's has approximately 36,525 restaurants in over 120 countries, approximately 30,080 are franchised and over 6,444 are operated by the Company.

The Company is primarily a franchisor, with over 80% of McDonald's restaurants owned and operated by independent franchisees. Under a conventional franchise arrangement, the Company owns the land and building or secures a long-term lease for the restaurant location and the franchisee pays for equipment, signs, seating and decor.

The passage below shows the Foundation segment of MCD. 90% of the restaurants are franchised.

"Foundational Markets Largest and most diverse geographical segment spanning over 80 markets across parts of Asia, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets with potential to operate under a largely franchised model Contains almost all of our DL markets globally Home to about 60% of the world's population and represents about one third of global GDP growth 28% System Restaurants 12% Global Revenue >10% Consolidated Op Income > 10,000 Restaurants > 90% Franchised"

Overall McDonald's is a good business with 10% CAGR projected growth as the need for fast food restaurants grows with the world economy. The good cash flow provides MCD the capability to continue its growth by increasing the number of restaurants.

Also as a tailwind we have Trump wanting to lowering corporate taxes. As the corporation tax rate is lowered earnings of McDonald's business will increase.

The economy is showing moderate economic (about 2.0%) growth right now and the FED has raised rates December 2016 with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy. The FED projects for 2-3 increases in 2017. I feel when it does raise rates it will be less, maybe 1-2, they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From the January 23, 2017 earnings call Steve Easterbrook (Chief Executive Officer) said "I am energized by the position we are in today as a result of the progress we have made the past 2 years. When we launched our turnaround plan in 2015, we said we first need to get the foundation right. We focused on running great restaurants and pushed harder on the basics, including hot fresh food, convenience and value. We will spend today talking about the foundation we showed up last year and upon which we will build as we transition from the revitalization phase of our turnaround to strengthening the business to a sustainable growth."

This shows the feelings of the top management to continued growth of McDonald's business in fast food restaurant business.

Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes

McDonald's is an investment choice for the income investor with its above average yield of 3.1% and its fair total return over my test period. McDonald's will be held in The Good Business Portfolio until it reaches 8% of the portfolio then it will be trimmed to bring it down to 7% of the portfolio. MCD has solid growth potential for upward earnings as the fast food restaurant sector continues to grow with the world economy. If you want a steady growing income MCD may be the right investment for you, and don't mind that it just matches the market long term.

Increased Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) position to 1.4% of the portfolio. I believe that copper prices will drive the company forward and that the company will use its cash to start to expand its business again. S&P Capital IQ just raised its one year target to $22.

Harley Davidson (NYSE:HOG) January 6 59's covered calls were bought to cover and new calls, February 3 60's were sold to gain more time value.

Added to position of Texas Instrument (NYSE:TXN), now at 4.0% of the portfolio. TXN is now a full position in the portfolio.

Added to position of Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) now at 4.0% of the portfolio a full position.

Added to position of Digital Reality Trust (NYSE:DLR) now at 0.93% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust in September of this year if you are interested.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson and Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is 7.6% of the portfolio, Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is 7.9% of the portfolio, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is 7.8% of portfolio and Boeing is 9.1% of the portfolio, therefore BA is now in trim position with Home Depot, Johnson & Johnson and Altria getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $251 million in the fourth quarter a $64 million increase from the third quarter. The fourth quarter earnings were good with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.14 at $2.47. S&P Capital IQ also raised its one year target to $191.

For the total Good Business Portfolio please see my recent article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2016 third-Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real time follower and you will get each quarters performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on CAB, JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, Omega Health Investors, Texas Instrument , Digital Investors Trust and Home Depot that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course this is not a recommendation to buy or sell and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account and the opinions on the companies are my own.

