Microsoft Valuation Scaring You? Here Are 2 Great Higher-Yielding Tech Blue Chip Alternatives

That being said major risks remain for all three companies that you need to know before investing in any of these dividend growth tech giants.

However, valuation wise all three stocks can still make excellent long-term investments, though Cisco is clearly the most undervalued of all three.

Microsoft has recently proven the best at executing on management's turnaround plan, BUT the market has reacted by sending shares soaring.

However, in the last few years, all three have struggled to grow and adapt to a fast changing tech landscape.

Microsoft, Cisco, and IBM are some of the biggest dividend growth blue chips out there.

Up until recently, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), and IBM (NYSE:IBM), have been pretty big disappointments for investors. That's not surprising given that all three tech giants have struggled to grow in an increasingly competitive, and fast changing tech landscape.

MSFT Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The management of all three companies claims that they are in the process of evolving their business models, making all three companies potentially attractive turnaround investments.

Let's take a closer look to see how these turnarounds are really progressing, to see just which of these dividend growth blue chips, if any, are worth investing in today.

Microsoft: Azure Fueled Growth Remains Red Hot

Sources: Microsoft Earnings Release, Morningstar Metric Q2 2016 Q2 2017 YoY Change Adjusted Revenue $25.5 billion $26.1 billion 2.2% Net Income $6.1 billion $6.5 billion 6.0% Shares Outstanding 8.051 billion 7.83 billion -2.7% Adjusted EPS $0.76 $0.83 9.2% Free Cash Flow $3.6 billion $4.3 billion 20.5% FCF/Share $0.44 $0.55 23.9% Dividend $0.36 $0.39 8.6%

Microsoft's latest quarterly results show that the company's growth turnaround is succeeding nicely. While top line revenue growth was anemic, the combination of cost cutting, higher operating margins, and aggressive buybacks resulted in impressive adjusted EPS growth.

But more importantly for dividend investors, the company's free cash flow (FCF) soared. And on an FCF/share basis the results were simply amazing.

This was courtesy of excellent growth along several fronts.



Source: Microsoft earnings presentation.

Leading the charge was Microsoft's cloud services offering Azure, which on a constant currency basis saw sales soar 95%. And, while Azure is still not that big a part of its overall business, it's hyper-growth did allow the intelligent cloud division's overall sales to grow a solid 14% year-over-year. In fact, on an annualized basis, Microsoft's cloud computing business is now generating over $14 billion in sales.

More importantly, this marks the third quarter of accelerating year-over-year growth for the company's cloud services unit, which is making up for recent weakness in the enterprise services business (due to the decline in contracts to service Windows Server 2003).

Better yet, rising operating margins at Azure mean that this fast growing division now makes up 43% of the company's operating profits. That's important because Microsoft has struggled in recent years to maintain strong margins in the face of increasing competition from many well capitalized rivals.

Meanwhile productivity and business services also saw respectable growth, with commercial products, consumer products, and Dynamics (data analytics) constant currency sales growing 7%, 21%, and 9% respectively. LinkedIn's $228 million in revenue contributed 25% of this business units growth.

Of course, the most important news here was the company's ongoing success in growing its Office365 user base, which grew 21% to almost 25 million, while commercial subscriptions grew nearly twice as fast.

Turning Office from merely a bundled product that ships with Windows to a recurring revenue source is an excellent way to monetize its massive installed Windows user base and get around the secular decline in PC sales.

Even personal computing, usually the weakest business segment had a good quarter, with: windows, windows commercial, and search seeing 5%, 6%, and 11% growth, respectively.

And as you can see the company continues to grow its Xbox Live subscriber base, with 15% growth to 55 million users. This drove 21% growth in Xbox service revenue. Meanwhile Surface is maintaining steady sales, while Bing search continues to deliver respectable double-digit revenue growth quarter after quarter.

All of which shows that Microsoft's diversified tech conglomerate business model is doing well, both delivering steady sales, earnings, and FCF over time, as well as accelerating growth.

Meanwhile the company continues to invest in the future, with small bolt on acquisitions including AI start up Maluuba, as well as Swedish 3D data optimization firm, Simplygon.

This shows that Microsoft remains dedicated to remaining competitive in AI and Virtual Reality, which are likely to prove to be two of the hottest growing future tech sectors in the coming decades.

Cisco: Legacy Business Decline Weighs On Growth

Sources: Cisco earnings release, Morningstar Metric Q1 2016 Q1 2017 YoY Change Revenue $12.3 billion $12.4 billion 0.8% Adjusted Net Income $3.024 billion $3.101 billion 2.4% Shares Outstanding 5.113 billion 5.066 billion -0.9% Adjusted EPS $0.59 $0.61 3.4% FCF $2.504 billion $2.455 -2.0% FCF/Share $0.49 $0.48 -1.0% Dividend $0.21 $0.26 23.8%

Note that Cisco will release fiscal Q2 2017 (the most recent) quarterly earnings on February 15th.

In the past I've been a big fan of Cisco, despite the company's recent struggles with growth. That's because, while the legacy hardware business, meaning routers and switching, has been in decline, other faster growth business units provided hope for an eventual return to growth.

However, as you can see, the company's most recent results have thrown some cold water on that hope. After all, while stagnant top line growth is hardly unique to Cisco, the fact that its aggressive cost cutting efforts and ongoing buybacks weren't enough to drive stronger EPS or even positive FCF/share growth is deeply troubling.



Source: Cisco earnings presentation.

The biggest problem I see is that previous promising business units, i.e., those with recurring revenue and future tech divisions, are now not just slowing but even declining.

Specifically, in the past, Data Center, Collaboration, Security, and Service Provider Video were big growth winners for Cisco. However, in the most recent quarter, only security showed double digit growth, while the other future tech divisions saw sales fall.

In fact, Cisco recently decided to sell its SP Video division, which tells me that management has pretty much lost complete confidence in what was once a growth bright spot.



Sources: earnings presentations, earnings releases, SEC filings, The Motley Fool

Most troubling is the extent of the decline. For example, as you can see, Cisco's Data Center business has been a strong growth work horse over the years, consistently putting up 20% to 30% year-over-year growth. So to see that business's growth slow to a crawl, which management blames on slowing global IT spending due to weak economic growth, and high business environment uncertainty, begins to call into question management ability to execute on the turnaround plan.

Then again, given the massive growth in big data, at some point, even conservative IT managers are going to have to start spending again, so there is hope that 2017 will bring a return to strong growth in this division.

Now don't get me wrong, I'm not a Cisco bear. In fact I own shares in my own dividend portfolio. That's because, thanks to the generous yield, and excellent track record of dividend growth, I'm willing to wait for the company's long-term turnaround to play out.

There are two big components to that turnaround potential. The first is that Cisco is transitioning to a more software as service, recurring revenue business. On that front things are going well. In fact, in the most recent quarter recurring revenue grew 48% YoY.

Second, I view Cisco as a high-yield way of investing into the future potential of the internet of things, or IOT. According to IDC, by 2020, IOT spending will reach $566 billion and, if Cisco can gain even a modest amount of market share in this space, it should have no trouble reaching management's long-term growth guidance of 3% to 6%.

IBM: Turnaround Almost Complete...Revenue Growth Ahead

Sources: IBM earnings release, Morningstar Company Q4 2015 Q4 2016 YoY Change Revenue $22.1 billion $21.8 billion -1.4% Net Income $4.46 billion $4.50 billion 0.9% Shares Outstanding 973 million 953 million -2.1% EPS (Continuing Operations) $4.59 $4.73 3.1% FCF $4.2 billion $4.7 billion 11.9% FCF/Share $4.32 $4.93 14.3% Dividend $1.30 $1.40 7.7%

The long turnaround that IBM investors have been so patiently waiting for is at hand. While the last quarter continued to see negative top line growth, courtesy of the declining legacy hardware business, net income, operating EPS, and FCF all saw positive growth. Most importantly FCF/share rose an impressive 14.3%, meaning that IBM should be able to reward dividend lovers with another solid payout hike in 2017.

Better yet, management is guiding for at least $13.80 in operating EPS in 2017, which would be a very solid 11.4% increase over full year 2016's results.



Source: IBM earnings presentation.

That's courtesy of the success in the company's future tech businesses, or "strategic imperatives" which were up 12% for the quarter, and 13% for full year 2016. In fact, in 2016 41% of IBM's revenue came from strategic imperatives, a figure that is well on its way to over 50% within the next year or two.

After all, with the immense growth in IBM's cloud business, and even stronger growth in the recurring revenue portion of that business, there is a very good chance that big blue returns to revenue growth in 2017. That would finally end the terrible record of 19 consecutive quarters of falling sales, and give investors confidence that IBM isn't an aging dinosaur fated for the ash heap of investing history.

Profitability: Cisco's Margins Are Generally The Best BUT Microsoft Leads IN FCF Margin

Source: Morningstar Company Operating Margin Net Margin FCF Margin Return On Assets Return On Equity Return On Invested Capital Microsoft 23.1% 19.6% 32.2% 8.3% 23.0% 12.5% Cisco 25.5% 21.7% 25.3% 8.9% 17.2% 11.3% IBM 16.4% 14.8% 18.0% 10.6% 78.1% 21.9% Industry Average 25.1% 18.4% NA 7.6% 19.0% NA

The profitability of a company is a good proxy for the quality of the management. And as you can see, both Microsoft and Cisco have higher than average margins and returns on investor capital. However, where Microsoft really stands out, is it's truly impressive FCF margin, the most relevant profitability metric to dividend investors.

IBM, on the other hand, has been struggling with margins the last few years, as it transitions away from increasingly commoditized hardware and towards proprietary software as a service. On the bright side IBM's returns on capital remain excellent, especially its ROIC.

MSFT Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Of course we can't forget that as important as a company's current profitability is, the trend over time is also important. Which is why, as an investor in Microsoft I'll be closely watching to make sure that the future growth we hopefully experience won't come at the expense of profitability.

Balance Sheet: Microsoft Is King But All Three Have Safe Debt Levels

Sources: Morningstar, Fastgraphs Company Debt/EBITDA EBITDA/Interest Debt/Capital Current Ratio S&P Credit Rating Microsoft 2.90 17.84 38% 2.05 AAA Cisco 2.22 21.95 31% 3.58 AA- IBM 2.46 28.82 57% 1.20 AA- Industry Average 2.65 NA 34% 2.21 NA

Besides the dividend payout ratio, the second half of a safe payout is a strong balance sheet. And as you can see all three companies, while having a substantial amount of debt, have: rock solid leverage ratios, sky-high interest coverage ratios, and very strong credit ratings.

Of course Microsoft, as one of only two US corporations with a AAA credit rating, (the other being Johnson & Johnson), remains in a class of its own. However, it's imperative that investors not just check the balance sheet once, but also track it over time. MSFT Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

That's because in recent years all three companies have been borrowing in order to fund aggressive buybacks, something that will become less sustainable over time, especially as interest rates rise.

Dividend Profile:

Sources: Gurufocus, Morningstar, Fastgraphs, Factset Research, Multpl.com, Moneychimp.com Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth 10 Year Projected Total Return Microsoft 2.4% 41.7% 9.6% 12.0% Cisco 3.4% 40.3% 7.9% 11.3% IBM 3.2% 35.9% 8.0% 11.2% S&P 500 2.0% 39.5% 6.1% 9.1%

At the end of the day what matters most to dividend growth investors is a strong payout profile which consists of three parts: current yield, dividend security, and long-term growth potential.

As you can see while Microsoft has by far the lowest yield, it also has the strongest payout growth prospects. That means that, even with today's record high share price, Microsoft appears to be the best positioned to deliver market beating total returns over the next decade, (though Cisco and IBM are both also likely to beat the market's historic 9.1% CAGR total return).

Meanwhile Cisco Systems, with the highest yield, offers income investors not just the best current income stream, (with 2017's dividend increase coming any day now), but also a very safe dividend, courtesy of a low payout ratio. In fact, all three tech giants have very safe dividends, courtesy of not just their low payout ratios but also their strong balance sheets.

Meanwhile IBM, while struggling the most with growth, is still likely to generate high single digits payout growth courtesy of both the lowest payout ratio of the three, and its ongoing strong growth in strategic imperatives, (which should be able to drive 6% long-term operational EPS growth).

In fact, the reason I'm not worried at all about IBM's future growth prospects is the confidence I have that IBM's long-term investments into AI, specifically its Watson platform, could start paying big dividends for the company's growth.



Sources: Statista, Tractica

As you can see, the coming boom in AI is expected to be nothing less than revolutionary. In fact, analysts expect AI revenue to grow at a staggering 56.8% CAGR, driven by things like corporate adoption of advanced AI optimization systems.

For example Watson is expected to be in use by one billion people by the end of 2017, as more and more companies, including GM, incorporate its technology into services like Onstar.

Meanwhile Microsoft's recent acquisition of Maluuba represents an equally large potential future growth opportunity. That's because Maluuba is attempting to perfect artificial general intelligence or AGI. In fact, according to Harry Shum, executive VP of Microsoft's AI division, the goal is nothing less than "literate machines that can think, reason, and communicate like humans."

Or to put it another way, Microsoft is investing big money that it can create true Star Trek like computer tech that could help companies to automate and optimize their businesses; resulting in soaring productivity and profits. Which means that both Microsoft and IBM are aggressively working towards becoming major players in the very thing that could make the next decade as much of a profit and productivity boom as the 1990's.

As for Cisco Systems, while management has been very generous with dividend hikes in the past, investors can't expect that to continue. After all, with EPS and FCF/share growth at a standstill, or in fact negative, the payout ratio can't really sustain many more 20+% payout increases.

That being said, I still expect management to announce a $0.03/share dividend increase, which would be a 11.5% increase for 2017. That would put the forward yield 3.7% and give dividend lovers reason to patiently wait for the company's turnaround plan to gain some traction.

Over the long-term I don't consider double digit payout growth sustainable, but, assuming the company's fast growing recurring revenue businesses continue to execute well, high single digit growth should make this a tech blue chip worth owning, courtesy of ongoing market beating total return potential.

Valuation: Cisco Is The Most Undervalued But None Of These Three Are Too Expensive To Open An Initial Position Right Now

MSFT Total Return Price data by YCharts

Unfortunately for value investors Microsoft's impressive turnaround has caught the attention of Wall Street, which has bid up its share price considerably over the past year. However not as much as shares of Cisco or IBM, which have been on an absolute tear.

Source: Gurufocus Company TTM PE 13 Year Median PE Yield 13 Year Median Yield Microsoft 30.9 15.9 2.4% 2.3% Cisco 14.8 15.7 3.4% 2.8% IBM 14.5 13.5 3.2% 1.7% Industry Median 25.2 NA 1.7% NA

Which is why you might be surprised to find that these three tech giants aren't nearly as overvalued as their year long rally may initially make you believe.

Sure Microsoft's trailing 12 month PE is about double its historic median, but then again, it's yield (which is the most important valuation metric) is pretty much at its historic levels.

And Cisco and IBM continue to trade at massive discounts to both the industry median PE and yield. Better yet, both companies offer significantly higher yields than is normal for them.

Sources: Morningstar, Fastgraphs, Gurufocus Company TTM FCF/Share Projected 10 Year Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Share Price Margin Of Safety Microsoft $3.49 9.6% $68.57 9.0% 4% Cisco $2.44 7.7% $46.20 0.40% 33% IBM $15.01 6.0% $190.21 5.1% 7%

And though it may not be a perfect forward looking valuation method, due to the difficulty in predicting long-term growth rates, a discounted cash flow or DCF analysis shows pretty much the same thing.

Specifically, that Cisco is by far the most undervalued of these three companies, courtesy of Wall Street pricing in virtually no growth over the next decade.

Meanwhile IBM and Microsoft, despite their trading at 52 week highs, are actually trading at slightly under fair value, meaning that their share prices pretty much reflect their realistic long-term growth potential.

Which all boils down to this: If you like all three companies, and don't yet own them, then opening an initial position is justified. However, in terms of adding to one's position investors will want to wait for a correction in Microsoft and IBM's share price before pulling the trigger.

Meanwhile Cisco is trading at such a low valuation that adding to one's position at this level makes for a great long-term dividend growth investment.

Risks To Consider:

A major risk for all three tech giants is acquisitions. While disciplined, and well executed purchases can be a major boon to growth, the tech industry is littered with the husks of failed mergers that did nothing but shred shareholder wealth.

In fact, both Microsoft and Cisco are famous for such overvalued, splashing acquisitions, such as Microsoft's disastrous $8 billion Nokia debacle, which was a total write off.

MSFT data by YCharts

However in fairness to Microsoft all those failed acquisitions were done under Steve Ballmer, whose lack of vision and technical acumen resulted in Microsoft taking 16 years to finally achieve a new all time high.

And while many consider Nadella's $26.2 billion purchase of LinkedIn to be reminiscent of the company's legendarily stupid past mistakes, I personally think that the deal makes a lot of sense. In fact, after crunching the numbers I found that, depending on how well LinkedIn grows in the next decade, Microsoft may have bought LinkedIn for as much as 60% under its intrinsic value.

However, while I think that Satya Nadella's excellent performance at Microsoft means that he deserves the benefit of the doubt regarding past and future acquisition decisions, the same can't be same for Cisco.

Of course I'm referring to the head scratching (and likely very stupid) decision to pay $3.7 billion for AppDynamics; just one day ahead of the company's IPO. Only time will tell if paying 16 times sales for this cloud applications and business monitoring platform company makes sense.

BUT, as my Seeking Alpha colleague Wolf Richter pointed out recently, Cisco's track record of growing through acquisitions leaves a lot to be desired. In fact, AppDynamics is Cisco's 45th acquisition in the last five years, and this acquisition binge hasn't helped the company's growth break out of its slump.

And while AppDynamics is a fast growing company, with sales for 2016 growing 54%, keep in mind that this is off a tiny base of just $158.4 million for the first three quarters of 2016. Worse yet, the company isn't profitable, having lost $95 million in that time; and that loss was actually up 3% YoY.

Finally, there is a very specific risk that I think IBM investors need to watch for.

I'm talking about the company's famed Watson AI platform, which has the POTENTIAL to potentially become a massive, and fast growing FCF machine.

However, as bullish as I am about the future of AI, and especially IBM's impressive plans for this part of its cognitive solutions division may be, up until now Watson doesn't appear to have been a major growth engine.

As you can see, at best Watson represents a major portion of the 7% increase in this division's sales in 2016. For a company that is struggling to restart sales growth, and especially take a big chunk of the massive AI market in the future, we will need to carefully watch to see that this division's growth accelerates in the future in order for that part of IBM's investment thesis to remain intact.

Bottom Line: All Three Are Great Long-Term Dividend Stocks With Microsoft Executing The Best On Its Turnaround Plan, While Cisco Offers The Best Valuation

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that all three companies don't have their challenges, or their opportunities. In fact, I own all three because I believe that their management teams will eventually figure out how to adapt and profit to the coming future tech revolutions. In the meantime income investors can enjoy above average, safe yields, with solid dividend growth as we patiently wait for management to come through for us.

That being said, I think that it's obvious that Microsoft under Satya Nadella is furthest in its turnaround program, with the company pretty much firing on all cylinders.

In terms of the best long-term growth prospects I consider Microsoft and IBM to have the longest growth runways courtesy of their strong presence in AI, which I consider to be one of the most potentially disruptive industries of the next century.

Meanwhile Cisco, which is struggling the most in terms of finding its way into future tech, at least represents the most undervalued stock of the three. Of course management has a lot to prove in terms of actually restarting growth, and proving that its AppDynamics acquisition wasn't one of its famous blunders that lights shareholder cash on fire.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, CSCO, IBM, JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.