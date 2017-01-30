Barnes & Noble Education - Modest Valuation And Cash-Rich Balance Sheet, But Real Challenges Ahead

While the valuation seems very modest, taking into account substantial net cash holdings, I fail to see how management can stabilize comparable growth numbers and margins.

Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) is the spin-off company from its famous parent company Barnes & Noble (BKS). This spin took place in August of 2015, and unlike most spin-off situations shares have been under consistent pressure, having fallen from $15 per share at the time to current levels of around $10.

The theory goes that the ¨freedom¨, which goes with running the business independently from a parent company, boosts the results of such a business, and often results in handsome returns for shareholders. This has not materialized with BNED which is operating in a very low margin business that faces serious threats.

Fortunately the valuation seems reasonable, amidst a very strong balance sheet, but I simply see no convincing arguments for any value creation. This causes me to avoid the stock, even despite very strong cash balances and still very minimal earnings.

A Niche Education Player

BNED is a contract operator of bookstores which can be found on US college and university campuses. It furthermore claims to be a leader in digital education services, although it does not break out revenues from subsegments in its financial reporting. The company is active on some 771 campuses, serving over 5 million students, catering to a quarter of the target market.

The company recognizes that while traditional print textbooks remain the primary source of education, alternative forms are growing quickly. The company has furthermore entered the rent market for books as well, a market which has been traditionally dominated by sales only.

The company does pay minimum fixed guarantees to schools to operate as the official school bookstore, often as part of longer term agreements with renewal rates of 94%. Despite this sense of security which goes hand in hand with long term contracts and high renewal rates, I see real risks.

Not only is Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) a source of margin pressure, it facilitates the sale of used books as well, just like specialized platforms like Chegg do. Furthermore, it can be argued that publishers have improved their chances of catering to students directly, in a move which could cut out the middleman - that is, BNED. All in all, I see continued competitive pressures on the business model.

The Financial Performance

For the fiscal year of 2016, Barnes & Noble generated $1.81 billion in revenues, a 2% increase compared to the year before. This growth was driven by store openings, as comparable sales were down by 1.9%

This followed a mere 0.1% comparable sales increase in 2015 and a 2.7% drop in 2014. These poor results pressured already slim operating margins, which fell from 3% in 2014 to flattish results in 2016. Last year, BNED reported operating profits of merely $4 million, although this number was impacted by $12 million in impairment charges and $9 million in restructuring costs. If not for these costs, operating earnings came in at $25 million, for margins of merely 1.4%.

Trends have actually accelerated for the worse. While sales for the first six months of the fiscal year of 2017 were up by 1.5% to $1.01 billion, comparable sales trends decelerated to minus 2.9%. The company guided for a mid single digit increase in adjusted EBITDA which came in at $80.5 million in 2016. That suggests that operating earnings might come in at $25-30 million, not accounting for potential ¨one-time¨items.

With $25 million in pre-tax earnings, and no interest being due, I end up with after-tax earnings of $16 million, after applying a 35% tax rate. With 47 million shares outstanding, that translates into earnings of $0.35 per share, not necessarily creating a very compelling multiple as shares trade around the $10 mark.

On the positive side, BNED has $176 million in net cash and equivalents, equal to $3.75 per share. Ex-cash, operating assets trade at $6.50 per share, for an 18 times multiple based on the predicted earnings.

Appeal? Big Margin Improvements Are Required, Looks Highly Uncertain

As recent as the period 2012-2014, BNED posted operating margins of 3 to 4%. While the company has grown sales by opening new stores, comparable sales declines have put significant pressure on already slim margins.

Let´s for example assume that the good times may return - if the digital transition can be made - while other attacks on the business model can be fended off as well. A 3% operating margin target on $1.8 billion in sales yields a $54 million operating profit number.

After taxes, that yields $35 million or $0.75 per share. Applying a 14 times multiple yields a $10.50 valuation, or roughly $14 if net cash balances are included. That however is a big ¨if¨, given the very competitive field in which the company operates, combined with the stress which comes from running such as seasonable business.

The other risks include of course Amazon.com and competing online channels, with many people buying used book online at huge discounts, amidst already strained education budgets. Furthermore, publishers can cut out the middle man, as the value added by BNED for publishers and students might be more limited than it had been in the past.

Given the substantial challenge to boost margins to 3% given the secular headwinds of the business, I see no appeal at all at these levels, even if the business is still modestly profitable, has a huge footprint and has a very strong balance sheet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.