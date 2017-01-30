GNC - Believe In The Turnaround?

Overview of GNC

Please skip this section if GNC is familiar to you. But before you turn your back on the business, this gives a good reminder on the sheer size of GNC network of stores.

As of September 30, 2016, there were 9,019 GNC store locations globally (including distribution centers where retail sales are made).

3512 - Domestic owned retails

1169 - Domestic franchise

1991 - International franchise

2347 - Store-within-a-store

In the Retail segment, all but one of the company-owned stores are located on leased premises that typically range in size from 1,000 to 2,000 square feet.

Segment

Retail: GNC's own product represents 50% of net product retail sales in the last 3 years. VMHS is the main culprit of the overall decline in retail revenues (see table below for product breakdown).

Manufacturing: 30% of products are manufactured in-house, 70% manufactured by other vendors, the biggest vendor supplies 10%.

Franchise: 35% of all stores are operated by Franchisees, they yield 17% of revenue. 1,084 stores operating in the U.S. and 2,085 international franchise stores. But 63% of our total franchise revenues are from the U.S.

Investment Thesis

Once a darling for gym rats and on the Street, GNC is now loaded with $1.5 billion in debt, with operational declines, and it is currently in free fall with a thin safety net! However, debt is the least of its problems; the management's plan is a mixed bag and motivation is not well aligned with pay. However, if investors believe in its management capability, GNC has legs to pull of out its trouble.

First obvious problem - 1.5 billion debt

$1.5 billion in debt bears interest at variable rates (approximately ~3% interest rate in 2016). The largest loan, with a balance of $1.17 billion, matures in March 2019. The other $300mil revolving facility matures in September 2018.

GNC assets and liquidity don't look too great. It held cash of $37.2 million, down a staggering 77% from the same quarter last year. The cash to debt and equity to asset ratios are some of the worst in the industry. Inventory is up 13%, from $551.8 million as of 3Q 2015, to $621.9 million as of 3Q 2016. GNC's ability to cycle stocks and collect cash are also deteriorating. These trends are extremely concerning for a firm already so highly leveraged. Besides, PPE and intangibles comprise a majority of the remaining asset balance, both of which provide little utility in alleviating the company's liquidity issues.

The situation looks bad, and the company will likely have to refinance. However, in order obtain favorable terms, they need to demonstrate operational and financial improvement. My view is that, despite the negatives, they will have little problem expending it. At the moment, the senior secured debt leverage targets that GNC must adhere to, and is four times one of the targets, it is slightly above.

"We certainly have strong cash flows and anticipate that even in the near term that we will not have any concerns with any of our credit facilities." (Q3 Earning Call)

Second, and a bigger problem - efficacy of management plan

Operation decline is the obvious red flag that management recognized. But I have concerns over their ability to execute.

The management plan entails a five-point plan that aims to improve the following:

In-store experience Alignment of pricing Loyalty program Innovation of products Marketing ROI.

It is imperative going forward that management has GNC's priorities right and executes appropriately. Sadly, I don't feel it is easy to evaluate the efficacy of their plan. Point 1, I question the value of a customer going to the physical store, there is little reason to visit a store besides impatience and impulse purchases. All educational information on the products are widely available online. The brand hasn't been "cool" for 20 years and lacks online presence and product reviews. The retail stores are usually empty, disorganized and lifeless. Mall traffic has been declining, and this affects all GNC in-mall and strip stores. Focusing on the in-store experience as the highest priority is less optimal in the current retail trends.

Point 2 seems legitimate, and a closer read shows that prices of 50% of GNC products are going down. 25% about staying the same, and 25% are going up. Management did say it is not all about low prices; the pricing change is designed to bring new customers in. A skim through of prices, and we see a reduction in best selling items. For example, Optimum Gold Standard Whey used to be priced at 20% higher than on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), it is now just 4% higher. So prices reductions are executed but still a touch higher than competitors like Amazon, Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Bodybuilding.com.

Point 3 is still in pilot and points 4 and 5 are not GNC management's first priority, at least that was my impression after the earning calls.

Some other comments:

I feel there are some important considerations GNC are lacking. First, given the dramatic shift to online retail, and the persistent decline over the past three years, I would have liked for the management to pin down which stores are underperforming and which are more successful. They did not have an answer to an analyst's question regarding rationalizing the store portfolio to sift out the low performing and relocating to high performing. This plan should be well underway,

Second, Marketing ROI, in my opinion, should be the priority, the changes and lessons are relevant from some retailers who might have avoided the down cycle. e.g. Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR) is trying to improve the online experience for existing customers and is showing good signs in fencing off other online retailers. The same lesson can be applied here.

Lastly, a small but worth mentioning point, regarding their franchise conversion plan, management aims to accelerate their plans to convert 200 company-owned stores to franchise stores in 2016 and 1000 over the next few years. In my view, this program is excellent in cost cutting yet maintaining the marketing and strategic objectives. However, given its sales trend, I think GNC may have trouble convincing potential franchisees to achieve this conversion.

Management motivation

I am skeptical of the plan discussed, so I was hoping at least they would be extremely motivated to execute. Digging deeper, I am further disappointed. Since the decline three years ago, management have been rewarded for failures, increasing base salaries and other bonuses. I might be picky, but their parking perks are unrelated to performance and should never have been paid by the company. I don't feel this is a prudent use of investors money. And does the CMO deserve to have his base salary quadrupled from 2014 to 2015?

I do not see any insider buying as of late. It is not an essential indication of management motivation, but it is a useful signal to outsiders that they have belief and are committed to righting the ship.

Summary

The bad: Debt, declining trends, competition from AMZ, WMT and others, guidance for the future is uncertain.

The good: I have not mentioned on the positives, so there are a few I find particularly healthy:

Strong FCF generation, $208mil normalized and 8% FCF/Sales over the last five years, certainly impressive!

A strong brand that has the marketing power of over 9000 physical stores worldwide. Reasonably popular with the older generation, who can afford the more premium product of GNC.

The industry is growing steadily at 4-5%. There is a long-term macro trend around the world towards healthy living and eating. GNC is well positioned to take advantage of this over the long term and slow down the sales decline.

Management rightly identified all the problems. Although their plans are questionable, they do want to focus on brand building rather than quick fixes and meeting earning guidance.

Share purchases, part of the $1 billion program, GNC still has $200 million remaining. I don't agree with their allocation in the past as they have made a huge loss for this program. GNC repurchased $480 million worth of shares in 2015 at the average cost of $38.65 per share, and the current price is below $9 (as at 27th Jan 2017). When sales are sagging, I would much prefer a company to invest in its business for future growth. I think GNC could use its cash much wisely by investing in its e-commerce operations or its marketing operations to grow traffic in its stores. Nevertheless, GNC looks to return money to shareholders.

Attractive dividend payout: 8.8%

Valuation

So, at what price should investors buy in? Valuation by multiples is very attractive!

GNC Industry Avg S&P 500 GNC 5Y Avg* Price/Earnings 3.4 21.8 20.3 15.9 Price/Book 1.8 3.1 2.8 4.7 Price/Sales 0.3 0.6 2 1.5 Price/Cash Flow 2.6 11.5 12.4 11.1 Dividend Yield % 8.8 1.7 2.2 2.7 Data as of 01/24/2017, *Price/Cash Flow uses 3-year average.

If you compare GNC with a similarly size company by market cap and operation,

As a comparable, the Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) is similarly sized company by market cap and operation. It has 760 stores across North America, sells directly through its website and also manufactures its own labels. This company is trading at much higher multiples; fundamentals are far less impressive and it doesn't pay a dividend. However, it is far less burdened with debt.

My quick DCF valuation shows a positive sign and some margin of safety that should earn GNC at least a place on the watch list. I assume FCF declines over the next five years, leveling off at 1% growth to perpetuity. The discount rate is assumed at 15% because GNC is highly leveraged, has plenty of problems and management rewards are not particularly appropriate. These are conservative assumptions considering the industry is growing at low to mid single digit. The calculation comes to a discounted cash flow of $914 million. Thus, a margin of safety of 48% above the current market cap.

Year FCF Growth DCF (15%) Market Cap 1 163 -5% 141.74 2 155 -5% 117.09 3 147 -5% 96.73 4 140 -5% 79.90 5 133 -5% 66.01 6 126 1% 54.53 7 127 1% 47.89 8 129 1% 42.06 9 130 1% 36.94 10 937 231.73 $914.61m $618m MOS 48%

Final remark

GNC's deteriorating financial performance and health, challenging competitive landscape, coupled with management motivation and ability to execute their plan is rightly unloved, but likely to a point below intrinsic value. I consider GNC a buy if you believe in the management. The debt will be refinanced so the further depressed of the share price is protected.