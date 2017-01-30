Sell Ruble Now

In my article from January, 25, I said that the Ministry of Finance of Russia was almost ready to begin buying foreign currency in the domestic market. But events developed much faster than I anticipated. In the late evening of the same day, the website of the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation officially reported the actual start of currency interventions in the domestic monetary market since February, 1.

Let me remind you that the Ministry of Finance will buy the currency if the oil revenues, calculated on the basis of the actual oil price, are higher than planned in the budget based on the oil price of $40. According to the first estimates, based on the current average oil price since the beginning of the year, the daily volume of interventions will reach about $80 million already in February.

In 2015, the Central Bank resorted to such actions. In May 2015, when the USD/RUB price dropped to 48 rubles, the Central Bank started daily dollar purchases in the domestic market in the amount of $100-$200 million. Then, over two months, the Central Bank bought $10.1 billion, while the dollar rate rose by 6 rubles. After that, the interventions of the Central Bank finished. As for the Ministry of Finance, it will continue to purchase dollars until the actual oil price exceeds $40. Given the current dynamics of the oil market, as well as the consistent buying by the money managers, I think that the oil price is unlikely to fall below $40 in the medium-term. It means that the Ministry of Finance will continue the daily purchases of dollars in the domestic market at least throughout the first half of the year.

As of today, the ruble price in dollars has reached its peak from July, 2015. In other words, the ruble at multi-year highs. And in this situation, the Ministry of Finance starts daily dollar purchases with the perspective of continuing them for indefinitely long period. Of course, this will quickly lead to speculative pressure on the ruble, since many market participants will probably also chose to sell the ruble and buy the dollar. At some point, this situation may force many investors that hold long positions on the ruble to close them. From my observations of the market behavior, many have already started doing this.

I expect a short-term weakening of the ruble against this background. Given the technical levels of the market, I believe that the USD/RUB currency pair has a high potential to rise to the level of 64 ruble already in February.

