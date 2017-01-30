Under Armour Outlook: Dive Or Drive?

On the precipice of Under Armour's (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA) fourth quarter earnings report, investors are getting skittish as the stock price continues to decline. When end of year tax loss selling abated, it was reasonable to expect Under Armour to stage a rally as new managers established positions at steep discounts to its price at the beginning of 2016. Unfortunately, Under Armour's decline has continued in its voting class share (UAA) and its non-voting shares (UA) have eked out a small gain of 1%. In order to regain lost momentum, Under Armour will need to beat on the top and bottom lines, showcase improving margins, growth prospects and issue a rosy outlook for 2016 when it report results on Tuesday, January 31st.

After recording years of top line growth revenue growth of 30%, growth appears to be slowing down. In the 3rd quarter of 2016, growth slowed down to a 22% clip after recording 31% growth in the first quarter of 2016. It was inevitable that Under Armour's growth would slow after growing at a breakneck pace for so many years, but Wall Street will need reassurance that is not losing market share domestically to resurgent Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY).

Consensus estimates for the 4th quarter are anticipating revenue of $1.4 billion and 25 cents of earnings per share. In order for Under Armour to beat these estimates, it will need to showcase continued strength in international markets that currently make up about 15% of its total sales. China will be one of the key markets that could help Under Armour surpass expectations. The good news is Under Armour's summer road show with Stephen Curry was widely viewed a success. According to ESPN, Steph Curry's jersey is the #2 selling jersey in China behind retired Laker Kobe Bryant. Given the success of Steph Curry's jersey sales in China, Under Armour likely sold a number of Curry signature line shoes as well. Outside of basketball, if Under Armour can report stronger than expected sales in its running shoe segment, Under Armour is poised to outperform

Early indications suggest that the retail segment grew at a healthy pace in the fourth quarter, but it also showcased a continued trend of blistering growth in E-commerce sales. According to the Commerce Department, E-Commerce sales increased 12.8% from the 4th quarter of 2015 to 145 billion in the 4th quarter of 2016. This trend is showing no signs of slowing down, and Under Armour will need to show growth in this area to dispel concerns that retail store closures will affect its ability to maintain growth. This is particularly important for Under Amour, because the closure of Sports Authority had a profound effect on the companies' quarter 2 and quarter 3 performance. Furthermore, success in E-Commerce will enable Under Armour to maintain or grow margins which have been in decline since 2014 as it leverages more direct to consumer channels.

Despite being one of the fastest growing companies in the S & P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), Kevin Plank will need to assuage fears that it is not losing its luster as one of the top brands in the athletic apparel space when it reports results on Tuesday, January 31st. Success in E-Commerce sales and strong international growth numbers will help accomplish this as domestic growth matures and the retail segment continues its transition to online sales. If Kevin Plank led Under Armour can report robust numbers and provide a strong outlook for 2017, expect the sentiment and share price of Under Armour to rebound.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.