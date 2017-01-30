Embraer: New Products And Initiatives Should Deliver Growth Momentum

Higher focus on profit margins and current cost-cutting initiatives should also increase the earnings in the next few quarters.

Embraer should be able to boost its earnings as new products hit the market along with improvement of pricing environment.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) is often overshadowed by other two Goliaths of the aviation industry; Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY). However it has a number of factors working in its favor which can boost its earnings in the next few quarters. These include a better product lineup of new fuel efficient E2 executive jets, KC-390 military plane and Gripen NG fighters. The management is also shifting its focus to improving profit margin rather than increasing market share within its executive jet business and is implementing $200 million cost-cutting program. Although the stock has risen by over 25% since mid-December, it is still a good option for investment horizon of 3-5 years.

New products and change of strategy

Since the last financial crisis the market for business jets has not shown full recovery. In a previous discussion, ERJ's management pointed out that total delivery for business jets in 2016 would be closer to 700 compared to over 1200 business jets delivered in 2008. However, during this time ERJ has worked hard to solidify its place in this segment. In 2008 it delivered 36 business jets whereas last year it delivered 117 jets. This increase has happened even when the overall market was declining.

The pricing environment for business jets has been quite bad for some time. Embraer has shown a loss in this segment in the first nine months of 2016. But the next few quarters look more promising. The management is moving away from aggressive market share expansion strategy to increasing profit margin.

It will also launch new E2 commercial jets in early 2018. These jets are claimed to be at least 16% more fuel efficient than current jets and also provide passengers with a larger overhead bin. There are already 275 orders for this jet and we should see additional options and commitments in the next few quarters.

Embraer will also launch its military tanker transport plane called KC-390 in 2018. It has received 28 orders for KC-390s from Brazilian Air Force. Additionally, it will provide 36 Gripen NG fighters to Brazilian Air Force in 2019. Both KC-390 and Gripen planes should help in expanding the defense business for ERJ.

Valuation

ERJ recently announced a $200 million cost-cutting program. Its management expects that this program will increase earnings by at least $100 million in 2017. A higher market share and new E2 series jets should also help in increasing the profit margin for the company. The stock has fallen from $40 mark in late 2014 to low 20's. This has made the stock more reasonably valued at 12.5 times forward PE. Although the dividend yield of ERJ does not match BA but the future growth potential for Embraer is bright.

Investor Takeaway

Embraer might not be in the headlines as much as Boeing or Airbus, but there are still a number of factors which can provide high earnings growth for the company in the next few years. As new products are rolled out in 2018 and 2019, we can see rapid increase in orders which should help in lifting the market sentiment towards the stock. Higher focus on profit margins and cost cutting by the management should also help in increasing the earnings. Finally the stock is trading at a more reasonable price compared to two years back. For investors with an investment horizon of 3 to 5 years, Embraer can be a good bet with few downside risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.