Are Goals Enough? (Part II)

If goals need a process to direct investment decisions, what's the best process? Is there a best process? Thanks to SA editor Gil Weinreich for his not-so-subtle suggestion that I follow up my last commentary with thoughts on the above subject.

The Oxford English Dictionary defines process as: "A series of actions or steps taken in order to achieve a particular end." That seems logical, even obvious. But in investing, the end result is almost always unknowable, so that definition doesn't really apply. But if we follow Charlie Munger's advice to "Invert, always invert," process becomes a critical, perhaps the most critical element in investing: "A series of actions or steps taken in order to avoid a particular end." The end we want to avoid, of course, is a disaster - because when investment disasters occur it is almost always due to either a flawed or insufficient process.

Monish Pabrai is a successful fund manager who has become notable for incorporating that view into his practice. For over a decade he has been using checklists as a regular part of his investment process. Why? To eliminate avoidable mistakes. Years ago, Pabrai started to collect lists of investment mistakes - ones he had made and those other investors (including Warren Buffett) had made as well. To protect against each one he created a specific rule - ending up with a checklist of seventy items, including some designed to reveal and counteract the behavioral biases that derail even the most experienced and successful investors.

Atul Gawande relates the following anecdote about him in The Checklist Manifesto: "Neuroscientists have found that the prospect of making money stimulates the same primitive reward circuits in the brain that cocaine does. And that, Pabrai said, is when serious investors like himself try to become systematic."

Anyone who has invested for more than a few years understands that our mistakes outnumber our brilliant strategic insights by a wide margin. But Pabrai incorporated his checklist into his investment process because a single avoidable mistake can, literally, undo decades of success. This is what happened at Sequoia.

Sequoia Fund was built by investing legend William Ruane, a lifelong friend and classmate of Warren Buffett. When Buffett closed his investment partnership in 1969, he advised his clients to invest with Ruane. Ruane was one of the seven featured Super Investors of Graham and Doddsville, Buffett's famous 1984 article explaining why value investing works so well. Sequoia became famous for its outstanding performance, concentrated portfolio and willingness to turn down new money for decades - its well earned reputation was the result of a culture built on deep research, integrity and collegiality.

So when Sequoia imploded from a massive position in Valeant, the first question on everyone's mind was, "How could this happen to Sequoia?" To their credit, in a post-mortem, Sequoia held an extended shareholder meeting and in their atypical fashion, were completely open and transparent about how it came to pass. Among many items in the very frank discussion of what went wrong, they noted that the tradition of Sequoia was "process-lite."

Even though their research was intensive, comprehensive and unhurried and the incentives within the firm were healthy - the senior manager (in this case: Bob Goldfarb) had the final say. This is not a bad thing - the best investments rarely come from a committee - and after all the fund did have an incredible record going back four decades. Their investment in Valeant had appreciated fifteen times in five years, but at its peak it represented nearly 30% of the fund. As Valeant began its descent, ultimately losing 90% of its value, it became obvious that something was not right at Sequoia.

With only public disclosures as a resource it's hard to know exactly what was deficient in their process. But from the information they provided in their shareholder meeting, it seems likely that they didn't rely enough on systematic tools (like simple checklists) to identify and neutralize behavioral biases. That is how Sequoia's tradition (allowing ownership of individual stocks to reach 30% of total assets) exposed the firm to a very large, but avoidable risk. That it took over 40 years for the risk to finally actualize doesn't negate the fact that it was always there.

In looking for an example of a truly outstanding investment process, there was never a question in my mind where I would find it: The Yale Endowment. Led for the last 32 years by David Swensen, their investment style has been so influential that it known simply as the Yale Model. While other institutions have tried to copy Yale, none has come close to the long-term success of Swensen and his team.

In Swensen's carefully crafted book, Pioneering Portfolio Management, he lays out the fundamentals of how Yale achieves success in investing. He focuses on three primary themes: The importance of an analytically rigorous framework; dealing with problems caused by agency issues; and the challenges of maintaining "uncomfortably idiosyncratic portfolios."

Swensen understood the need to address behavioral bias head on. He wrote about the need to carefully manage "group dynamics" because the basic nature of group behavior does not naturally lend itself to holding contrarian, long-term investments. He also understood, as paradoxical as it may sound, that it is imperative for a disciplined investment process to allow for subjective value judgment. In a recent interview with the New York Times he explained how he chooses money managers: "The most important thing is character and the quality of people. That's also the second most important thing and the third most important thing. It's everything."

Critics of the Yale Model incorrectly assume its success is the result of exploiting alternative investments before they got too popular. What they don't seem to realize is that Yale's move into alternatives was a direct result of its investment process: "Only with the confidence created by a strong decision-making process can investors sell speculative excess and buy despair-driven value."

If the Yale Endowment is the best investment process, why not just copy it? For one, Swensen himself felt it was a bad idea:"All too often investors fail to address an institution's particular investment policy needs, opting instead to adopt portfolio structures similar to those pursued by similar institutions." If you insert "their personal needs" and "other investors" in the two phrases I've underlined, Swensen's advice is as applicable to individual investors as institutions.

There are simple, basic and fundamental investment principles that can be found within the processes of almost all long-term investors. You can find them discussed in Swensen's very lucid book, Benjamin Graham's classic The Intelligent Investor, or gleaned from Warren Buffett's annual shareholder letters. First, learn the basics. Then, like Monish Pabrai, you can use your experience, and the experience of others, to build a process that is right for you. That is the best investment process.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.