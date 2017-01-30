Twitter: Why I Remain Eternally Optimistic

Thanks to President Trump (Twitter in Chief), Twitter is one of the most influential companies in the world.

"I am and always will be the optimist, the hoper of far-flung hopes and the dreamer of improbable dreams." Matt Smith

Earlier this month, I presented both short and long recommendations for 2017. In the article, Twitter (NASDAQ: TWTR) was one long recommendation. I also mentioned a few reasons why I believe the company could perform well this year. This article will focus on the 2017 calendar year and ignore the upcoming Q4 release. I will highlight some reasons why I believe the company could improve its performance. In the past one year, the company has underperformed the market and its peers. It is currently trading near its all-time low. This is reflected in the chart below.

Source. Investing.com

The potential within

Twitter critics and supporters agree on one thing; the company's potential. Twitter has about 320 million monthly active users (MAU) with most of them coming from the international market. More than 1.3 billion Twitter accounts have been created. Of the 1.3 billion accounts, 44% of the users created an account and left without sending a tweet. This is probably because Twitter is relatively challenging to use than other social media networks. Even with the stagnant MAUs, I believe Twitter has a lot of potential to improve its revenues.

Other sources of revenues

For starters, Twitter makes money through advertisements and data licensing. Its advertising products include promoted tweets, promoted accounts and promoted trends. This is not a unique case to Twitter. Other social media platforms such as Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) and Line (NASDAQ: LN) have advertisements as the leading cash generator. However, I believe there is a consensus that Twitter has a better chance of making money in different areas. SA contributor, Ranjit Thomas has called for the company to explore making money through search.

Other contributors have called for Twitter to charge companies using its platform for customer care services. In the United States, it is estimated that 65.8% of companies with 100+ employees use Twitter to connect with customers. These companies also use Twitter to respond to queries made by customers. What if Twitter charged these companies to use this kind of services? I believe the potential would be enormous.

SA contributor, Eric Farmi has suggested that Twitter should boost the monetization of the vast amount of data it has. In his analysis, Farmi suggested that the data potential was the main reason why Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and SalesForce (NYSE:CRM) were interested in the company. Already, Twitter generates revenues from data through its Gnip product and MoPub. Gnip branded products allow companies to access, search, and analyze historical and real-time data. In MoPub exchange, companies buy licenses to access all or portion of the data for a certain period. Still, this is not enough for a company like Twitter, considering more than 500 million tweets are sent each day.

All this show that Twitter is currently not fully optimized. This year, I believe the management will focus on ways to monetize the company and generate value to the shareholders. Jana Partners, a successful activist investor, has recently bought 2% of the company. For starters, Jana Partners is managed by Barry Rosenstein, who prefers to work with companies behind the scenes. He is different from Carl Icahn and Bill Ackman who use the media in their activist battles. He has held activist positions in a number of companies like McGraw-Hill (NYSE:SPGI), ConAgra Foods (NYSE: CAG), and Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) among others. With an activist investor like Jana, I believe the management can do more to deliver value to investors.

Management

Twitter is currently not managed the way a struggling company should. Twitter's CEO, Jack Dorsey doubles as the CEO of Square (NASDAQ: SQ), a company he established. In addition, Twitter's COO is Anthony Noto, a former Goldman Sachs banker.

If Jana Partners decide to pursue Twitter as an activist position, I believe they will first address top management situation. The company can simply not afford having a part-time CEO. I believe Jack Dorsey knows this as well.

Someone like Marissa Mayer would make a perfect Twitter CEO or COO, based on her experience at Yahoo (NASDAQ: YHOO). I know this might not go well with many investors and SA readers, but look, when Marissa went to Yahoo, the company was on its death bed. The board has tried many CEOs without much success. The chart below shows how Yahoo's stock has performed from the day she came to Yahoo.

Final thoughts

I believe Twitter will implement some of the suggestions mentioned above this year. At these levels, a Twitter restructuring coupled with the company's stock price would make the company a good acquisition target. As mentioned, the company is currently trading near its all-time low and a market capitalization of $11.75 billion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.