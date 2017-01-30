Alphabet: Long-Term Buy Based On Search, Managerial Discipline And Acquisition Potential

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) recently reported earnings for the fourth quarter. This Seeking Alpha breaking news item from January 26, 2017, summarizes the report with a couple statistics: the earnings per share of $9.36 missed consensus expectations by $0.26. The top line, at a little over $26 billion, beat by $830 million. The market traded the stock down at the time of this news item by 1.4%.

I get the trading aspect here, but I am a shareholder of Alphabet, and this doesn't impact my long-term thesis at all. Alphabet has a few important things going for it that will create value in the years ahead, making me happy to be patient and not at all discouraged by a negative reaction to Q4 (even if that negative reaction continues on in the trading sessions ahead).

Alphabet: It Knows Search Technologies And How To Monetize Them

Search engines are indispensable when using the Internet as a tool of research for any topic no matter the motivation (i.e., practical versus leisure), and Alphabet's Google search engine is the blue chip in the space. The company's algorithms are sophisticated and will increase in utility over time.

Alphabet has been very successful at making money from search with advertising. The Q4 press release states that the Google operating segment brought in $7.9 billion in income over the three-month period. For all of 2016, the company as a whole made $23.7 billion in operating income compared to $19.4 billion in 2015. Google search drives this company.

Why will Google grow? Mobile search will continue to be important in the coming years. It will expand as the culture remains on a post-desktop-PC course.

In addition, advertisers love how Google and its data help them make better choices in terms of targeting consumers. It's all about targeting, and search engines can deliver on this - especially Google's prime asset.

Also of note: advertisers need to reach web users. If the culture continues to use the web, then it does so at the expense of other media - this is well-known. An advertiser that wants to reach college kids may not want to advertise in a magazine or a late-night talk show. Instead, it will want to buy ads before a segment of video or on the home screen of big Internet portals. Other media are still important, but all of us are aware of how vital online properties have become in the lives of consumers.

This core search-engine asset will allow the company to engage other investment opportunities, as I will discuss in the next two sections.

Alpha(other)bet(s)

Google is key to the thesis, but Alphabet has a segment it calls Other Bets. This segment captures all the activity of the company's various experiments. For example, Google Fiber is an other bet.

Experimenting with different business models is another reason to own Alphabet. There's something very important to note: in the past, the company seemed to stress (in my opinion) risk taking in this area. Today, the perception is that the company wants to be disciplined about risk. This is exactly what a shareholder wants to hear. The company isn't planning to send people to Pluto or start a subscription service called YouTube Future that shows videos of events that will happen years from now. In my opinion, management wants to stress the practical aspects of experimentation and leave it to the other guy to create the first wormhole.

In a sense, by buying Alphabet you aren't just buying a great search engine but an overall managerial attitude that will serve investors well - be creative, but be prudent, always with an eye toward keeping the stock going. This attitude also is an asset, intangible though it may be. The memo here is clear: we want to expand, but we don't want to be the place where we throw valuable money at an impractical business-model fantasy. This CNBC article serves as a source for this idea. It mentions the fiber experiment - if one reads between the lines, one might come away with the notion that management realizes the challenged potential with the concept, and is acting properly to not allow the project to take up too much of the company's resources.

Future Acquisitions

Perhaps even most exciting is Alphabet's potential investment in acquisitions. There are many technologies the company will pursue in the next decade, but when you stop and think about it, probably the biggest thing that management will chase will be purchases relating to YouTube and its attempts at becoming a subscription service.

YouTube is a puzzling asset: it's immensely popular, it is ad-supported, but the company wants people to directly pay for it - hence the YouTube Red service. The latter is an experiment management must continue until it gets it correct. Advertising is a useful, justifiable way of monetizing the video site, but a subscriber-based approach is more attractive - having a mix of the two models will serve Alphabet well. However, the company will need to improve this segment via acquisition.

The market may in fact be signaling this. This article over at Recode wonders about the possibility of a tech business like Alphabet buying Sony Pictures (there is a rumor that Sony may want to sell this division).

At some point, Alphabet will make a big acquisition in this area. It will help the company sell subscriptions. Revenue from subscriptions is what a company that is based on giving out much of its stuff for free wants to achieve. When a merger for a concern such as Sony Pictures occurs, it will be good for the stock. Consolidation in the media space, the marriage between tech-data and intellectual properties in this new streaming age, is a theme that a lot of pundits promote. I agree with the theme, and I know I want to continue to own Alphabet ahead of the future acquisitions it makes for its search ambitions and for its YouTube services.

Big Risk: Watch Out For The Rest Of The FANG

The FANG stocks (thank you, Jim Cramer) are the risk here. FANG is Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Alphabet (i.e., G for Google).

Why do they constitute a risk? Simple: everything Alphabet wants to do they want to do. They are, in fact, doing it already. Think Facebook and Amazon don't fool around with search algorithms, or that Netflix isn't interested in the kind of data Alphabet is interested in? All of it is fair game. Who is to say Netflix won't fund its own Internet search engine once (or if) it turns extremely profitable from its own subscription service?

All of these tech companies want to do other things, explore their own other bets (maybe Netflix will one day have a show called Other Bets, about a strange tech company that funds all kinds of weird supernatural experiments; could be a sequel series to Stranger Things). They aren't sitting still, and that would be a concern to an investor.

Alpha(Long-Term)bet

Let's look at the following chart for Alphabet.

I can't predict the future with the above graphic. That isn't my intent. The past oftentimes may not mean a whole lot.

Nevertheless, investors always look at the past. It's another data point, for better or for worse. To me, the trend at least tells me that the stock has been heading in the right direction and that the market seems to have confidence, to one debatable degree or another, in the company and its management team.

As I check other Seeking Alpha articles, I note the bullish sentiment. This article by D.M. Martins Research goes into helpful detail on the other-bets category - read it just for that. But I wanted to mention that the author mentions the possibility of a $1,000 stock price at some future trading date. Stone Fox Capital likewise threw that number into the discussion.

Sometimes a lot of agreement on a stock can be a troubling thing (if you want to see some of the cons to the latest earnings report, read this article), but I honestly believe that Alphabet shares will eventually get to this price. The combination of search, speculative investments and an eventual acquisition strategy will support the stock on such a run-up to that level.

Alphabet, in my opinion, is a buy for the long-term portfolio in need of some exposure to the technology sector. As always, perform your own due diligence.