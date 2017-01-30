Tidewater: No Bankruptcy Until At Least March 3, 2017

This time, lenders give the company roughly a month to negotiate before new waivers will have to be obtained.

Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) has recently announced that it received extensions to the limited waivers from the necessary lenders and noteholders until March 3, 2017.

As a reminder, the company ran into an unfortunate 3.0x minimum interest coverage ratio covenant and now has to receive waivers from creditors to avoid immediate bankruptcy and to continue negotiations.

Here's what I had to say in my previous article on Tidewater which was published back in November: "I don't think that Tidewater will be able to push the can down the road in perpetuity regarding covenant waivers. I assume that the conflict of interest between lenders will finally drag the company into bankruptcy. At the same time, it may be a decent stock for a short-term bet in case oil rallies after OPEC meeting. However, investors and traders alike should be alert to the fact that the company will likely have to file for bankruptcy in 2017 and size their positions accordingly".

Let's look at the changes that happened since this article was published.

Tidewater stock indeed rallied after OPEC joined forces with non-OPEC members and agreed to a production cut. However, shares lost steam and were correcting since the beginning of this year, giving up almost all post-OPEC gains.

The main reason for this is that OPEC deal has yet to change anything serious for the offshore drilling industry. First news on the offshore drilling fate in 2017 came from oil services companies, and the outlook is bleak - shale wins over offshore drilling in the battle for scarce capital spending dollars.

There could be light in the end of the tunnel. Tidewater peer GulfMark Offshore (NYSE: GLF) has recently announced long-term contracts for two vessels. The problem is that this is a sole positive development so far and it's too early to speak of any positive trend in the industry.

The only news from Tidewater itself (except for covenant waivers) were about senior management bonuses. This event was covered in detail by fellow contributor Henrik Alex. I can only add that I agree with his view that management bonuses often come before the company enters bankruptcy.

The negotiations with lenders look difficult and lenders seem to put pressure on the company by giving their waivers for only a limited period of time. The previous extension was from November 11, 2016 to January 27, 2017, so the company had almost 3 months to negotiate. Now the time is limited to roughly one month, which I see as a sign that negotiations might have entered their final phase.

Tidewater will report its quarterly results on February 7 after the market close and hold its conference call on February 8. In all likelihood, the management team will try to avoid direct questions on the ongoing negotiations citing legal constraints.

However, the report itself will provide insight into the current state of the company and whether the industry feels any change from the OPEC/non-OPEC deal.

My bet is that offshore drilling is still far from recovery and any effects from the deal will be postponed into the future. So far, all that the deal was able to do was to lift oil prices to $55 whereabouts, which is insufficient in the short term to attract more players into offshore drilling.

As Tidewater is a supplier to the offshore drilling industry, it stands in the last row to benefit from any kind of recovery. Thus, much time will pass before the company feels any improvement when it happens.

In this light, I continue to expect that conflicting interests of lenders will ultimately bring the company to the bankruptcy court. In this case, current shareholders will be either heavily diluted or completely wiped out.

In my view, Tidewater shares remain an avoid even for short-term players before the company hopefully provides more light on the situation in the earnings report and the subsequent earnings call.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.