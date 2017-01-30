This Undervalued Aerospace Company Will Grow Your Portfolio For Years

Business Overview:

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) is a solid dividend growth stock that will outperform its peers over the next several years. UTX has 4 operating segments serving the aerospace / defense and global infrastructure markets:

Otis (21% of Sales) - largest producer of elevators and escalators. Organic sales were up 1% in 2016A vs. 2015A. 2016 showed strong order growth, signaling Otis is gaining market share.

UTC Climate, Controls & Security (29%) - provider of HVAC and refrigeration solutions. This segment includes the Carrier refrigerated transportation brand, along with security and fire safety products. Organic sales in this division were slightly down in 2016A vs. 2015A; however, productivity gains led to an increase of 6% in operating profit (excluding currency fluctuations).

Pratt & Whitney (26%) - leading supplier of aircraft engines for wide and narrow body aircraft, large regional commercial aircraft, and military aircraft. Organic sales were up 6% in 2016A vs. 2015A. PW began selling its new turbofan engines in 2016, delivering 138 engines and targeting 350-400 for 2017 (over 7,000 engines currently on order).

UTC Aerospace Systems (24%) - diversified products and parts for various aerospace applications, including power generation, flight control systems, engine control, and electronic systems. Organic sales were up 2% in 2016A vs. 2015A.

Importantly, UTX does not just manufacture its products, but generates 44% of its revenue (and growing) from high margin, recurring, aftermarket parts and service work.

Positive Outlook for the Next 5+ Years:

Over the last several years, UTX has been in an investment phase, investing roughly $10B in the new Pratt & Whitney turbofan engine alone. UTX is now well positioned to capitalize on the following trends which will help support its growth:

Organic sales will ramp up. Management is projecting 2-4% organic growth in 2017, driven largely by the new PW engine, and growth of the Aerospace Systems unit. Management projects the number of global aircraft could double by 2030, which will drive the long term sales growth of these two divisions. While I think Management's forecast is reasonable for 2017, sales should continue to accelerate thereafter, and in my view, could reach 5%/yr in 2018-2020.

Profit margins will continue to increase. 2016A EBITDA margins were 17.7%, with headwinds from the release of the new PW engines. UTX books a loss on these engines as production ramps up, but once the installed base increases, this will transition into high margin aftermarket parts and service business. My view is that EBITDA margins could expand 75-150 bps over the next few years.

UTX boasts top brand names in each of its market segments serving end markets that are recession resistant. While aircraft orders can get delayed, the defense and infrastructure segments will help weather any short term economic downturn. The aftermarket business will also help support the business through economic cycles as aircraft still need to be maintained due to safety regulations.

Conservative BS and Strong Free Cash Flow:

UTX has a long history of maintaining a strong balance sheet for an industrial firm. Its current Net Debt / EBITDA ratio is 1.7x, which is also roughly the average it has been over the last 5 years. While I am very comfortable with this level of debt, I expect UTX to further de-lever as it decreases its investment cycle and grows its new products and aftermarket sales segments.

UTX generates an enormous amount of Free Cash Flow for a company in the industrial segment. Roughly half of the Company's EBITDA converts into Free Cash Flow, and approximately 100% of its Net Income converts to FCF. This is important because it allows Management to continue share repurchases and dividends. Management projects 2017 share repurchases of $3.5B (vs. $2.3B in 2016). UTX also has a long history of raising its dividend every year. UTX currently pays a dividend of $0.66 a quarter, which is a yield of approximately 2.4%.

Source: Company materials.

UTX's payout ratio has averaged ~40% over the last 5 years, leaving plenty of room to continue to grow its dividend. Given the strong balance sheet, high free cash flow, and relatively low payout ratio, I expect UTX to continue raising its dividend annually.

Valuation:

Based on 2016A EBITDA of $10.1B, UTX is currently trading at an EBITDA multiple of 10.7x. Over the past year, UTX has traded right around 11.0x fairly consistently. Given the wide economic moat of its branded products, installed base, and high margin / FCF, recurring, aftermarket service and parts work, I personally believe 11.0x undervalues UTX.

UTX EV to EBITDA (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Based on the comparables above, UTX trades lower than all of its peers. I believe that UTX should trade at 12-12.5x EBITDA. Assuming UTX achieves $11B of EBITDA in 2017, the multiple expands to 12x, and Management completes the share repurchases they've projected, I believe UTX should trade 27% higher, and so my 12-month price target is $140/share. Even if the market does not increase the Company's EBITDA multiple in the short term, UTX should still trade for $130 if it achieves its EBITDA plan in 2017. Combined with a 2.4% dividend, I think UTX is attractively valued.

Although I think UTX is attractively valued, it has all of the characteristics I look for in a long term holding: growth opportunities, strong brand / products, recession resistance, high free cash flow, solid balance sheet, and a growing dividend. I believe that UTX is a great long term addition to a dividend growth portfolio.