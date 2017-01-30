Bullish No More: Time To Consider The Negative Scenario Of Trump Administration

It's questionable whether the fiscal stimulus will be implemented to the level as currently expected..

The initial stock market reaction to the Trump presidency on election night eve was negative. However, the market quickly dismissed the negative scenario, and chose to focus instead on the positive scenario, creating the so-called "Trump rally".

The Positive Scenario:

As I previously outlined in my bullish outlook, in the aftermath of the Trump election victory the financial markets were pricing the following: 1) the promised tax cut for businesses, 2) the promised fiscal spending on infrastructure projects, and 3) the promised deregulation and generally supportive pro-business environment. In an environment of already extremely stimulative monetary policy, the Trump campaign promises (if implemented) virtually reduced the probability of a recession to zero percent in a foreseeable future. Thus, it was rational to expect that the 7-year old bull market would continue rising for a foreseeable future as well.

The Negative Scenario:

The initially negative reaction to Trump victory mostly focused on Trump's isolations and protectionist views, and general mistrust in his ability to unite the country following the highly divisive election.

Bullish No More

Based on the actions during the President Trump's first week in office, it is reasonable to starting considering the bearish negative scenario. Specifically, while it's understandable that the Trump Administration wants to renegotiate the trade deal with Mexico to benefit the US worker, the lack of diplomatic strategy is highly troubling. Further, the executive order on immigration has potentially deepened the mistrust in the Trump Administration policy-making effectiveness.

These are the immediate implications: First, the diplomatic "incident" with Mexico has potential to disrupt the trade flows between the two countries. More importantly, it potential signals the forthcoming showdown on trade with China, which has a potential to cause the economic shock on global scale. Second, the growing opposition to the Trump Administration, even within the Republican party, makes it less likely that the campaign promises on tax cuts, and fiscal spending will be passed and successfully implemented.

The Four Scenarios:

1) Bullish: The Trump Administration backtracks on some executive orders and diplomatically engages in trade negotiations, AND, successfully implements the fiscal stimulus to the extend promised during the campaign.

2) Deep correction: The Trump Administration makes an honest attempt to diplomatically engage in trade negotiations, AND, implements the fiscal stimulus but somewhat less than promised. The economic growth continues, although, at somewhat lower rate than expected.

3) Bear market: The growing opposition to the Trump Administration makes it difficult to pass any policy in Congress, essentially nullifying the bullish positive case. Further, the trade wars escalate and cause a global recession.

4) The Black Swan Event: The first week in office developments increase the probability of an unexpected event of the scale of 2008 financial crisis.

Recommendations:

Unfortunately, the probability of the Bullish scenario is approaching zero percent. The probability of a Black Swan Event is probably still low, but nevertheless, it should not be ignored.

However, the investors should prepare for a either deep correction in (NYSEARCA:SPY) (NASDAQ:QQQ) (NYSEARCA:DIA) (NYSEARCA:IWM) stock market (10-20%) or even a bear market (over 20% drop).

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD), the yen (NYSEARCA:FXY), and the VIX futures (NYSEARCA:VXX) might be worth following for a clues about market hedging activities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.