Express Scripts Short Sale: Please Mr. Postman!

This stock could be one tweet or executive order away from a significant correction. And/or the coming legislative process on drug costs is likely to negatively impact this stock.

The reduction of prescription drug costs is a high-profile, bipartisan issue. This issue was discussed by Trump during his campaign and during his TIME Magazine interview.

In December 2016, a less harmonious group known as the 19 Democratic U.S. senators auditioned for a different kind of gig with president-elect Donald Trump. These senators sent a letter asking the president-elect to help lawmakers to bring down prescription drug prices. This letter may become the inspiration for the pharmacy benefit management company, or PBM, known as Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) to sing its own blues song in the near future.

Bipartisan Issue

During Donald Trump's election campaign and in his TIME Magazine interview for Person of the Year, the president-elect pledged to lower drug prices. The issue of drug pricing is a high-profile, bipartisan issue that is likely to receive a great deal of attention from the new administration, both political parties, government regulators, and the media. None of this attention is likely to be good for the stock price performance of Express Scripts.

In January, president-elect Trump stated that the U.S. pharmaceutical companies "were getting away with murder." This comment likely included reference to the PBMs along with the drug companies. It has been discussed that the drug pricing problem is systemic such as in this article/video.

No Transparency... Yet

Critics of the drug pricing process cite the lack of transparency in negotiations between PBMs and drug companies as a major problem. Anticipated regulation could bring transparency to this process. If indeed this transparency is implemented, then Express Scripts could experience a significant decline in revenues and profits.

The need for transparency in the negotiating process was listed as one of the key points in the Senate letter to Trump. It is hard to imagine that the issue of transparency will escape the scrutiny of legislators as they tackle the politically charged issue of abusive drug pricing. As this issue is a political football for both parties that will receive extensive media attention and public interest, it could become a contest of who can punish the "evil drug companies" the most.

This could become a worst-case scenario for the industry and Express Scripts could receive a damaging share of the blame for its role as middleman in what is perceived as an out of control pricing process. Another key point in the Senate letter was listed as, "Stop abusive pricing." It sounds like the judge and jury have made up their minds on this case even before it has gotten to court. This is likely to be a negative situation forthcoming for Express Scripts.

Citron Research's Andrew Left achieved a higher level of notoriety after correctly calling for a short sale of Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX). Recently, Mr. Left has also called for a short sale of Express Scripts with allegations that the company was "playing both sides of the game against insurance companies and consumers." And that if Trump wanted to address the issue of pricing in the drug industry, "Express Scripts would be low hanging fruit."

Subscribers to our marketplace service Trader's Idea Flow + Wearables Go! received our short call on Express Scripts on 12/29/16. We are pleased to report a nearly 3% profit from our entry point as of this writing. But we believe that the best is yet to come for short sellers of this stock. Consider the following:

Express Scripts' largest customer, Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), has filed a $15 billion lawsuit in March 2016 against the PBM alleging ESRX has received "an obscene profit windfall" from its pricing structure. The venue for this high-profile lawsuit is the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York. It would seem that Anthem would have a great deal of insight into the pricing process and that the high level scrutiny of Express Scripts' business model is just beginning. Here is the PDF of the lawsuit filed by Anthem against Express Scripts.

The Attorney General's Office for the State of Massachusetts is one of a growing number of interested parties in the business model of PBMs like Express Scripts. The following graphic is from page 10 of the Attorney General's study entitled: "Examination of Healthcare Cost Trends and Cost Drivers Pursuant to G.L. c. 12C, statute 17."

Page 13 of the Massachusetts Attorney General's examination includes the following text that indicates "prescription drug cost transparency and cost containment" measures are possibly forthcoming in the future of PBMs such as Express Scripts.

It seems increasingly likely that the opaqueness in the pricing process that Express Scripts has benefited from will be stripped away so that greater transparency will exist. This will allow scrutiny of the business model, pricing, and margins at Express Scripts. It is likely that this scrutiny will force the company to stop hiding prices, which may result in normalized margins. This would equate to lower revenues and profits for the company and likely a reduced stock price.

While unit volumes have decreased at Express Scripts over the past year, revenues have increased. This is likely a result of the company keeping prices high.

The U.S. Department of Justice has also been scrutinizing Express Scripts over the last year and it may be reasonable to expect the DOJ to become involved in this high-profile, bipartisan issue based upon President Trump's need to bring relief to U.S. consumers on the drug price issue.

Summary and Conclusion

Express Scripts now finds itself in the unenviable role as one of a number of high-profile companies responsible for what many view as egregious price gouging of the American consumer. This is clearly a politically charged atmosphere where both Democrats and Republicans share a common interest in making a high-profile statement that they are working to protect the U.S. consumer from the high prices being charged by drug companies and PBMs.

In this negative environment that is likely to be accompanied by high public interest and media attention, Express Scripts may find itself stripped of its ability to hide prices. This new transparency will very likely result in lower revenues and profits for the company.

Accordingly, Trader's Idea Flow has set a price target of $48 for Express Scripts in 2017. From our 12/29/17 short call in Trader's Idea Flow at $69.40, this would represent a better than 30% gain on this trade.

