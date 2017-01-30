The Most Popular Stocks In Dividend-Focused Mutual Funds

Two Heads are Better Than One!

I love finding out which stocks are held in other folks' dividend portfolios!

When I first started investing in dividend growth stocks, I analyzed the public portfolios of various Seeking Alpha authors to discover which DGI stocks were held in the most portfolios. I dubbed the results "The Sweet Sixteen," and at the time, I invested in all 16 stocks except Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

In early 2015, I followed up on my "Sweet Sixteen" survey by expanding the number of Seeking Alpha authors' portfolios studied. In addition to compiling the stocks these authors were actually invested in, I also reported on the DGI stocks they recommended. If you are looking to "crowdsource" stalwart DGI investing ideas, check out "The DGI Factual 48 versus the Favored 44." It includes the original "Sweet Sixteen" list as well.

To help ensure that my portfolio (and watch list) hasn't overlooked an attractive DGI stock, this time I decided to survey the ten largest holdings of 21 dividend-oriented mutual funds. The goal was to determine which DGI stocks are most-widely held by well paid "active" mutual fund managers. (Note: This analysis does not include "passive" dividend-focused index funds or ETFs. My goal was to find out what mutual fund managers invest in when they use their judgment, not when they default to a market-weighted formula!)

Twenty-One Dividend-Focused Mutual Funds

How did I select the 21 actively-managed dividend-focused mutual funds for my survey?

I researched several lists of "Top Dividend Mutual Funds" from sources including Forbes, Motley Fool, Morningstar, Kiplinger, and Zacks. If a mutual fund earned a spot on a respected source's list, then it earned a spot in my spreadsheet!

Below I've listed the 21 actively managed dividend-oriented funds included in this analysis. I have arranged the funds according to their Morningstar ratings from highest to lowest.

Morningstar "5 Star" Funds -- Vanguard Equity-Income Fund (MUTF:VEIPX), Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund (MUTF:VWINX), Invesco Diversified Dividend (MUTF:DDFIX), T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth Fund (MUTF:PRDGX), Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund (MUTF:FSDIX)

Morningstar "4 Star" Funds -- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (MUTF:VHDYX), BNY Mellon Income Stock Fund (MUTF:MPISX), Commerce Value Fund (MUTF:CFVLX), Invesco Dividend Income Fund (MUTF:FSIUX), Columbia Dividend Income (MUTF:CDDYX), Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund (MUTF:VDIGX), Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (MUTF:VDAIX), Nicholas Equity Income Fund (MUTF:NSEIX)

Morningstar "3 Star" Funds -- Fidelity Equity-Income Fund (MUTF:FEIKX), Columbia Dividend Opportunity Fund (MUTF:INUTX), Cullen High Dividend Equity Fund (MUTF:CHDEX), T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (MUTF:RRFDX), Fidelity Dividend Growth Fund (MUTF:FDGFX)

Morningstar "2 Star" Funds -- AB Equity Income Fund (MUTF:AUIYX), Neuberger Berman Equity Income Fund (MUTF:NBHAX), ClearBridge Dividend Strategy Fund (MUTF:LCBOX)

Which DGI Stocks are Held in the Most Dividend-Focused Mutual Funds?

The 21 dividend-focused funds canvassed here include 83 different stocks in their ten largest holdings. But only 19 stocks are a "Top 10" holding in at least three of these funds.

The table below lists the 19 Top 10 stocks held by at least three dividend-focused mutual funds. In addition, the table also shows the subset of Morningstar 4- and 5-star rated funds that hold the same stocks as a Top 10 holding.

As shown in the table, Microsoft is the most popular Top 10 holding -- included in 16 of the 21 funds (76%) surveyed. MSFT is the most popular dividend stock among the 4-and 5-star Morningstar-rated funds as well, with nine of these 13 funds (69%) holding Microsoft as a Top 10 holding.

Observations

Initially, I was a bit disquieted to see that the Dividend House portfolio does not hold four of the 19 most widely-held Top 10 stocks in dividend-focused mutual funds. JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) are all missing from the Dividend House portfolio.

Upon further inspection, I became more comfortable. Why?

I used to own Wells Fargo, but I became disenchanted with financials and sold it. Generally, the Dividend House portfolio does not invest in stocks with less than a 2.7% dividend yield. Due to their relatively low dividend yields - Apple at 1.9% and JPM at 2.3% -- I haven't been tempted to invest in either stock. (Full disclosure: My daughter holds AAPL in her millennial portfolio.) Lastly, even though Suncor has a 2.7% dividend yield, I have all of the exposure to the energy industry that I want!

So far, no regrets. But no new stock ideas for my watch list either!

Looking at this analysis from a different angle, which of the dividend-oriented mutual funds appear to be better aligned with the Dividend House portfolio? Four of the funds studied - Vanguard Equity-Income Fund, Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund, Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund, and Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund -- hold eight Top 10 stocks also held in the Dividend House portfolio. I am pleased to see that they are all 4- and 5-star Morningstar-rated funds.

In aggregate, these four funds hold 14 Top 10 stocks also held in the Dividend House portfolio: Microsoft, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), General Electric (NYSE:GE), AT&T (NYSE:T), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Merck (NYSE:MRK), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), and Pepsi (NYSE:PEP).

If I had to invest in a dividend-focused fund (instead of creating my own DGI portfolio), I would carefully evaluate these four funds alongside dividend-oriented index funds and ETFs.

Conclusion

For the 21 actively-managed dividend-oriented mutual funds studied, there doesn't seem to be much consensus about which DGI stocks should be held as a Top 10 holding. Eighty-three stocks are Top 10 holdings in at least one of these funds!

Narrowing the field, 19 Top 10 stocks are held in common in at least three funds. Only three stocks - Microsoft , Johnson & Johnson and JP Morgan - are held by more than half of the 21 funds.

Of the 19 Top 10 stocks held by at least three funds, over half have dividend growth track records less than ten years long, disqualifying them for dividend contender or champion status. Two of these stocks - General Electric and Suncor - don't even make David Fish's CCC list (which requires at least five years of consecutive dividend growth).

Given that ten of the 19 Top 10 dividend stocks selected by actively-managed mutual fund managers have less than ten years of dividend growth, I suspect that mutual fund managers are more influenced by total return metrics than I am when building my own DGI portfolio. In contrast, only three of my largest 20 DGI holdings -- Philip Morris , Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), and Pfizer - do not hold dividend contender or champion status.

Why am I comfortable holding even these three stocks as a Top 20 holding?

Philip Morris' dividend history is only nine years long, but it has grown its dividend consistently every year since its split from Altria (NYSE:MO). PM should achieve contender status within a year. Pfizer has paid a dividend for 36 years. Even though PFE cut its dividend due to the Great Recession (my only Top 20 holding that did!), it kept its yield above 3%. Only one of my Top 20 holdings - Abbott Labs - is not on the CCC list. But ABT is considered a Dividend Aristocrat by S&P. Supporting that claim, Abbott's web site states that it has paid dividends "since 1924 and has increased the dividend payout for 45 consecutive years".

The largest 20 holdings of the Dividend House portfolio are shown in the table below (from largest to smallest).

Arguably, 90% of my Top 20 largest holdings have a dividend growth track record of at least 10 years (if I include ABT). This can be said of only 47% of the 19 most widely-held stocks in the dividend-oriented mutual funds studied here.

Because my husband and I plan to retire in four years, we are focused on building a stable, growing dividend stream. While past performance certainly doesn't guarantee future success, a long dividend growth history is indicative of management's ongoing commitment to its dividend. Since our plan is to never sell a single stock to cover expenses, we are less concerned about capital appreciation. As a result, our DGI portfolio goals do not seem to be very closely aligned with many dividend-oriented mutual funds.

The Bottom Line

I began this analysis looking for additional stocks to consider for my DGI retirement portfolio. Instead of identifying a stock idea or two, my key takeaway is that I am doing the right thing by managing my own Dividend House portfolio. I am tailoring our portfolio to achieve our dividend investing objectives, which include an emphasis on a long, growing dividend history as well as other criteria (detailed in my SWAN decision tree articles, Part 1 and Part 2). As a result, I am more confident that my own portfolio design can meet my retirement needs better than holding a basket of dividend-oriented mutual funds.

I hope this article has helped you think about your own approach to dividend growth investing!

Unlike me, has it also given you a due diligence idea or two? Are you surprised at some of the DGI stocks that are missing from the funds' Top 10 most widely held stocks? Do you invest in dividend-focused mutual funds? Does this analysis help reinforce your confidence in managing your own DGI portfolio? I'd love to hear your thoughts on this!