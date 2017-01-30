Sprint: More Upside To Come?

Argument

Over the past year, Sprint (NYSE:S) has gone from a company that projected to be only moderately solvent in the long run (according to median market-implied expectations) to one that is estimated to make notable operational and financial improvements moving forward. This makes Sprint more of a speculative play at its current price. But if the company can continue to shed excess weight from its cost structure, continue to modernize its network infrastructure, establish itself as a premier low-cost wireless provider, and rebalance its capital structure as its cash from operations increases, the stock will still have upside.

Overview

In the course of the past year, Sprint stock is up 200% on the back of marked improvements in the company's operational and financial profiles. The telecommunications industry is very competitive, capital intensive, and is a struggle for smaller carriers that lack the scale and infrastructure. But Sprint has navigated the environment very well over the past year. While the company is not at the point where it can operate free from external funding, its access to capital is robust to the point where it no longer has to heavily rely on high-yield issuances to support its liquidity requirements.

Sprint's ability to effectively market to more customers while driving efficiency gains in its network infrastructure have pulled operating margins above water to slightly more than 300 bps. The cost savings alone in SG&A expenses have added around 340 bps to margins. Further expense reductions will be needed to validate market expectations that this is a business going in the right direction, with continued margin expansion that will make the business self-sustaining over the long run.

Nonetheless, driving top-line growth remains a challenge as smaller players face difficulty when it comes to taking up market share. Sprint's main competitive strategy lies in its pricing, by providing comparable wireless service at cheaper rates. This can generate net subscriber additions and produce lower churn rates assuming the quality doesn't lag, which has shown up in the company's recent performance. However, beating out competitors on price - especially those with better network infrastructure and scale - requires almost pristine attention to every aspect of the cost that goes into the service.

At the same time, the quality of wireless services is highly important, which relies on continuous network investment and entails significant capex requirements. Further cost structure enhancements will be needed to move Sprint toward a financial profile that once again generates positive earnings. Recent financing transactions have provided the company with enough liquidity to meet its obligations (capex, earnings deficits, principal and interest payments) over the next 18-24 months.

Valuation

Sprint is a difficult company to value given its earnings and cash flow are currently negative and will likely remain so until 2018 (obviously depending on numerous factors). As of September 30, 2016, the company also held a working capital balance of (negative)-$4.09 billion.

The market also is heavily dependent on the commitment of Sprint's largest shareholder. SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBF) owns about 80% of Sprint and has a material interest in keeping the company financially and operationally healthy, which is a positive for shareholders assuming it retains its interest in owning a large fraction of the company.

I am not long the stock due to the inherent risk, but I am long a type of senior unsecured bond in the company due to the high yields that were available during the earlier portion of 2016 (high-teens or better) and the likelihood that these bonds are safe through at least mid-2018.

However, if I were to value Sprint I would prefer to do so in the context of a sensitivity chart, showing various outcomes based on revenue and margin attainments. I start out with forward-twelve-months revenue assumptions of $32.2 billion, 30% EBITDA margins, depreciation and amortization expense as 24% of revenues (and in equilibrium with capex spending), with no working capital growth. I apply a cost of debt of 5.76% based on comparably rated debt, a cost of equity of 7.5% to roughly match forward nominal return expectations, and a long-term economic growth rate of 1.8%.

I use a range of year-over-year revenue growth figures running from -1% to +3% (in increments of 100 bps) and year-to-year margin expansion rates running from 0-100 bps (in increments of 25 bps). It produces the following share prices:

(Source: author)

In terms of appreciation/depreciation relative to the current share price as of last Friday's close ($9.22 per share):

(Source: author)

Obviously, as the chart suggests, without further margin expansion the valuation simply isn't supportable. Pre-tax margin expansion of 25-50 bps per year for each of the next 10 years also wouldn't bode well for the stock unless top-line growth exceeded 2% year-over-year. Only when one bakes in the assumptions that pre-tax margins will expand by at least 75 bps per year does the valuation start to fall in line (or better) with how the market currently values the stock.

This can come in the form of the market's general notion that Sprint will effectively continue its SG&A and service cost reductions, invest back into its network infrastructure, maintain value in its spectrum for LTE holdings, and follow through on paying its upcoming debt maturities over the next 18-24 months with ample liquidity reserves.

Further accretion could come to the stock if the company both achieves positive earnings (projected by 2018 or 2019) and uses excess cash flow to repay its large amount of debt outstanding.

With its current amount of cash flow, I project that the optimal leverage point for the company would be at around a debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.75x-0.80x. But the company has no other choice at the moment (to keep debt levels elevated) in order to meet its current cash shortfalls. But once the company has a self-sustaining model in place, the deleverage from a debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.8x (as of September 30, 2016) to around 0.8x could reduce the company's weighted-average cost of capital ("WACC") by around 100 bps. This could provide around 75% upside to the stock itself simply from the capital structure rebalancing itself.

Conclusion

Buying into Sprint stock would entail belief in some level of revenue growth and a fairly robust level of margin expansion (750 bps or more over the course of ten years). To validate the price, the company will need to continue to cut SG&A expenses, maintain ample cash reserves to attend to its high debt load, and invest further into its network infrastructure to maintain its competitive standing.

As it stands, the stock is trading nowhere near as cheaply as it was a year prior when the implicit assumptions were largely of a company where the needle was pointing only very slightly up. Sprint is more of a speculative play as a stock with a high-risk/high-reward profile which doesn't make it suitable for all investors. However, if the company can achieve its objectives of shedding extra weight from its cost structure and gaining a greater foothold as a quality low-cost wireless services provider (i.e., higher net adds plus low churn rates), the stock will have further upside ahead.