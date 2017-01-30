Verizon Plots Next Big Move

Welcome to the Red issue of M&A Daily

This month, the FCC spectrum auction reached its final stage as its new Chairman, Ajit Pai, assumed his new role. With greater industry and regulatory visibility, Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is ready to make its next move. They still have to deal with their deal for core Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO), but it is likely that they have bigger plans in store. Verizon and fellow wireless spectrum bidders such as AT&T (NYSE:T), T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), and DISH (NASDAQ:DISH) are about to begin announcing their next moves following the auction. What might they be?

Starting in the second quarter, there could be a wave of telecom deals. It would be a likely time for bids for T-Mobile, DISH and others. The biggest potential deal could be a Verizon deal with Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR). Such a transaction could face a benign FCC with either a smooth review, or depending on regulatory reform in the months ahead, possibly no review. On the other hand, the White House's injection of politics into specific M&A transactions could keep things interesting in terms of deal risk.

Ixia

Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) is buying Ixia (NASDAQ:XXIA) in a $1.6 billion cash deal. XXIA holders get $19.65 per share. The buyer is working with Goldman (NYSE:GS); the target is working with Deutsche (NYSE:DB).

Westar

The Kansas PUC evidentiary hearings are today for the Great Plains (NYSE:GXP) acquisition of Westar (NYSE:WR). The $5.19 arb spread offers a 27% IRR if the deal closes by June.

DHT

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) made a non-binding offer to buy DHT (NYSE:DHT) in a stock deal. DHT holders would get 0.725 FRO shares per DHT share.

General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Honda (NYSE:HMC) (OTCPK:HNDAF) are collaborating on a new JV to mass produce hydrogen fuel cells.

InterOil

ISS and Glass Lewis recommend that InterOil (NYSE:IOC) holders support the acquisition by Exxon (NYSE:XOM).

Lionbridge

The HIG acquisition of Lionbridge (NASDAQ:LIOX) secured Irish regulatory approval.

VCA

Today is the preliminary proxy filing deadline for the Mars acquisition of VCA (NASDAQ:WOOF).

Clayton Williams

Today is the HSR filing deadline for the Noble (NYSE:NBL) acquisition of Clayton Williams (NASDAQ:CWEI).

JP Energy

The second S-4 amendment was filed for the American Midstream (NYSE:AMID) acquisition of JP Energy (NYSE:JPEP).

Metaldyne

The first S-4 amendment was filed for the American Axle (NYSE:AXL) acquisition of Metaldyne (NYSE:MPG).

Fitbit

If you are a Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) (product, not common stock) fan, the good news is that they appear to have plenty of extra inventory. More to come in future editions of M&A Daily…

Sifting the World

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHTR, TMUS, DISH, XXIA, WR, IOC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Chris DeMuth Jr and Andrew Walker are portfolio managers at Rangeley Capital. We invest with a margin of safety by buying securities at discounts to their intrinsic value and unlocking that value through corporate events. To maximize returns for our investors, we reserve the right to make investment decisions regarding any security without notification except where notification is required by law. This post may contain affiliate links, consistent with the disclosure in such links. We manage diversified portfolios with a multi-year time horizon. Positions disclosed in articles may vary in sizing, hedges, and place within the capital structure. Disclosed ideas are related to a specific price, value, and time. If any of these attributes change, then the position might change (and probably will).

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.