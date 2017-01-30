Twitter Is Going To Have A Rough 2017

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) faces more competition in 2017, which is why I expect the stock to underperform. The reason why Twitter won't be able to beat the competition is executional. In theory, Twitter can improve its model to fend off competition, but given the trends, which have already started, I don't see Twitter making the right moves. The two areas that I will focus on in this article is free speech (with regards to Gab) and live streaming (with regards to hangout).

Free Speech

Gab is the social network created by Andrew Torba, who noticed the free speech censorship on social networks like Twitter and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). I have written about this censorship trend in previous articles and have gotten some pushback from those who disagree with whether Twitter's actions should be deemed "censorship."

We've seen some conservatives who were big Trump supporters, like Milo Yiannopoulos and Ricky Vaughn get banned from the website. Recently, pharmaceutical entrepreneur Martin Shkrelli was banned from the site for "targeted harassment." It's tough to prove if these were politically motivated censorship decisions or based solely on violations of the terms of service.

There are certain limits to free speech, which have to exist such as calls for violence. Secondly, Twitter can restrict expression as much as it wants because it's a private company. Twitter's goal is to limit abuse without suppressing voices from those who have politically incorrect opinions. On both sides of the scale, Twitter has the goal of increasing the number of tweets sent. Twitter needs to be a place where users want to share posts without being harassed, while simultaneously, being a place where opinions are allowed to be expressed. Twitter has moved towards catering to those being harassed this year, which is why Gab was created.

Gab slides more towards the free speech side of the spectrum. Some may say Gab is like what Twitter used to be before it made these changes. Whether Twitter isn't promoting free expression enough is a subjective issue. Looking at the success of Gab can objectively tell us whether this is a problem. Since being created 5 months ago, Gab has had over 3 million posts, over 33 million page views, over 125,000 accounts created, and is ranked the 4,561st most popular website in America. Because Gab is in its beta phase, users have to wait on a list before getting an account. From what Andrew Torba has insinuated, the number of those waiting on list is larger than the total user base.

What I find most interesting about Gab is its user base consists mainly of older adults. This is rare for a social website. The reason for this is the website has been appealing to conservatives who are usually older. This has been great for the website because it has been raising money from its own users. According to Andrew Torba's December transparency report, the company received $18,625.40 in donations for the month. The older demographic may give the app staying power as these users will likely be more loyal than younger ones.

With regards to Gab's effect on Twitter, Gab will start to eat into Twitter's user base if the growth continues. This scenario is different from other social apps like Snapchat (Private:CHAT) because many Gab users are deactivating their Twitter accounts. For Gab. the catalyst for future growth in the beginning of 2017 will be the launch of its Android and iOS apps. Being on the App Store top charts would provide additional marketing. Gab was rejected from the App Store because it has "defamatory and mean-spirited" content.

It will be interesting to see if they can fix this problem. The company hired a developer for its Android app, which will likely have an easier time getting on the Play Store than the iOS app. The challenge for Gab in 2017 will be appealing to non-conservatives to bring diversity. Considering Torba says the website is open to everyone, this seems probable. It also has to appeal to those not interested in politics. It has tried to reach this goal by having categories. Twitter should consider copying categories to bring those with common interests together. Twitter already copied Gab's feature of being able to mute words, so it may double dip.

Livestream

Periscope has been in the doldrums in terms of its app ranking (it is in the 400s in the App Store). This is stark turnaround from 12 months ago, where it was named the App of the year by the App Store and peaked at the 23rd place in January. The reason for its decline is that the concept is broken. I had originally been bullish on it because I was thinking about its potential and this clouded my judgement on what the future held for the app. As we have learned in the past 12 months, having a one-way livestream doesn't add a dynamic feel, which is engaging and in demand.

The new trend in livestreaming is 'hangout'. Users spend more time on the app if they can converse with one another in groups. Conversations last longer with video than with the text responses on Periscope. I mentioned in a previous article about how Blab's CEO mentioned this concept. Blab was a livestream app where multiple people could chat and have an audience. Viewers could become guests on the show. Blab shut down because it wanted to focus on this as a core feature, as opposed to having a dual-purpose of hangout and having scheduled live shows similar to TV.

Meerkat was the original live streaming app, which came out a few months before Periscope. Meerkat had better features than Periscope, but it lost out when Twitter limited Meerkat's sharing ability because it wanted to support its own app. The founders at Meerkat decided to shut it down. They must have had the same experiences as Blab because the new app they created has the 'hangout' function as a core feature. As you can see from the chart below, the Houseparty app has made it to the top 5 apps in the App Store twice (May & December).

Houseparty is a group chat video, which emphasizes 'hangout' in its functionality by allowing up to 8 people to video chat at once. This is similar to other apps like Skype and FaceTime, but its goal isn't as static. When you want to ping a friend to turn on the app you press the "hi" function. The app also gives you a notification when a friend is "in the house" meaning when he/she is on the app.

The app aims to have a coffee shop or tree house appeal where different people come and go, but conversations last the entire time. It's an interesting concept because you can end up having people who have mutual friends, but don't know each other in the video chat together. It's more of a real-life experience than other social apps.

Meerkat and Blab were small startup companies that were nimble enough to pivot their strategies to meet the demands of users. I think they are the current innovation leaders of the 'hangout' space, which I consider to be the most exciting area of live streaming. The main issue Houseparty has to tackle is how it will further differentiate from Skype and have a true 'hangout' feeling. The app also doesn't have public live streaming capabilities, which is a limiting factor.

Meerkat's team should be experts in this area because of their experience with their first app. Having outside viewers listen to a conversation maintains the coffee shop vibe if the goal is to create a dialogue and not to perform a show for the users. It's impossible to have a live show receive enough engagement with the creators that viewers crave because it turns into a Q&A. 'Hangout' allows participation instead of just one-off comments.

The reason I had to use a past tense when describing Blab being a startup is because it was purchased by Bebo. I spoke with the founder of Blab, Shaan Puri, and he stated (in December 2016) that there would be an upcoming rollout of a new product which may be similar to the one he vaguely described in his post after he shut down Blab. He couldn't give me many details on the new product, but we did discuss the industry trends.

Namely, we agreed on the challenge group video-calling apps like Houseparty have, because it's tough to coordinate friends to all chat at the same time. Group video calling appeals to the younger demographic, but the great social apps are the ones that make the leap to appeal to adults as well (think Facebook and Snapchat). I'm excited to see if Bebo can become successful among younger and older demographics because I thought Blab had a great deal of potential.

The newest feature in live streaming, which I am most excited about is YouTube's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Super Chat. Super Chat is a function which lets viewers donate to a creator they are viewing on a livestream to get their question highlighted in the chat, meaning it will be answered instead of ignored. This is great because it takes the problem of there being too many questions and turns it into a monetization opportunity.

Live streaming will become much more popular on YouTube if creators get paid to do it. The current problem with live streaming for creators is streams don't get as many views as regular videos because live streams are long and it's hard to hold people's attention. Getting paid from viewers makes up for the lack of ad revenue due to less views.

While instituting Super Chat, YouTube is taking away Fan Funding. I think this is a great trade because Fan Funding doesn't give donors any rewards. When you ask for money without providing a service, it feels like internet begging. The best website for funding creators is Patreon because it allows for rewards and shows the total earned which incentivizes donors to give to reach certain goals. Super Chat is a unique feature that can complement Patreon. It will work well because it is integrated with YouTube. The image below shows what it looks like when you donate.

Conclusion

Even with President Trump using Twitter to win the election, Twitter has still seen year-over-year declines in traffic. After the election, traffic fell off a cliff in November and December. In December, year-over-year traffic was down 28%, as you can see in the chart below. Traffic declines will make revenue growth tough to come by, which is why I think Twitter's stock should be avoided. There is increased competition from websites, which are focused on free expression such as Gab, which will steal traffic from Twitter. Twitter is also losing out to YouTube in the live streaming market.

