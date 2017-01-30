AIG: Too Big To Grow

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) has pushed back toward multi-year highs after a wild ride through the financial crisis. Its recent move is to further lower risk. This comes as AIG also has been shedding businesses.

It's turning into a marked battle between AIG and Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) for dominance in the property and casualty market within the U.S. Now the two are bonding together. AIG is paying out nearly $10 billion to Warren Buffett's Berkshire to help lower its risk/exposure even more.

The deal is a way for Berkshire to help generate a return in this low rate environment but it also gives AIG a way to reduce its exposure to commercial policies. Berkshire is taking over liabilities for certain AIG policies. AIG will cover $25 billion in policy loses and Berkshire will take 80% of losses after that, up to $20 billion. This is largely all of AIG's U.S. casualty exposure for pre-2015.

The move is an attempt to steam losses as AIG has seen a rise in worker comp and commercial vehicle losses. The idea is to lower the volatility of its earnings. But it's also an opportunity to free up capital for share buybacks. All of which is a positive as AIG remains weak in the reserve department.

Carl Icahn is still lying in wait.

Icahn took a stake last year and has had mixed feelings with the company. It previously was teaming up with John Paulson to force the company to split itself into three companies. Since then he's settled with the company and gotten a board seat. And with shares having a nice rebound of late, Icahn has been on the sidelines even more.

However, if shares continue to plateau, Icahn could get more aggressive and make a push to oust the major hurdle to an AIG breakup - CEO Peter Hancock. For now, AIG is still fairly cheap, yet, the big worry - and possible catalyst for throwing AIG in to the value trap category - is that its attempt to de-risk has hampered its growth potential. And for us, AIG is on the sidelines, as Icahn may prove too busy with his new role alongside President Donald Trump to bother putting up another offensive with AIG.