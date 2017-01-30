Business Cycle Phase Indicates What Lies Ahead

Sector rotation data would suggest continued rising values for stocks and commodities while inflationary pressures decrease the relative value of utilities and consumer staples.

The latter phase of expansion in the current economic cycle is confirmed through the use of sector momentum patterns.

Probability analysis of our current economic indicator profile suggests that we are in the latter stage of economic expansion.

Business Cycle Phase Determination - is based on a composite of economic indicators as applied to a probability analysis. The economic indicators are then related to the expansion and contraction of the economy.

The ITN Economics analysis divides the expansion phase into three equal parts (phase 1, phase 2, and phase 3) starting with the official end date of the NBER recession and ending with the beginning of the NBER recession date. The contract phases begins with the start of the recession and end when the recession ends. The contraction phases are noted as phase 4 and phase 5.

Data for the study was modeled on past NBER dates beginning in August of 1981 and ending in March of 2009.

Establishing the current phase of the business cycle helps investors determine their investment risk profile and sector allocation scheme. In this study the current rate of change for four economic indicators were obtained from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank - FRED. The four indicators used were:

The Yield Curve Spread (GS10 - TB3MS)

Wage Activity (PAYEMS)

The Labor Market (UNRATE)

Leading Economic Indicators (USSLIND)

Annual rates of change associated with each economic indicator and phase of the business cycle are given below.

Yield Curve Spread (YCS) - The yield curve spread (GS10 - TB3MS) is a well known and well followed indicator. Large spreads are generally seen at the beginning of an expansion cycle while small or negative spreads are indicative of the later stages of expansion. The current yield curve spread is around 2% and indicative of room for futher expansion.

Wage Activity (PAYEMS) - During a recession, companies typically reduce expenses by reducing the number of employees. During this period of time we see payrolls decrease. As the economy begins to grow again then so do jobs. Job hires and wage gains spur consumption. Consumption/spending tends to rise throughout the mid cycle and then peaks in the late cycle phase. Eventually economic growth plateaus and so does wage and job growth. The start of this decline typically marks the top of the expansion phase and job growth. A decline in job growth signals the start of an economic decline.

The current rate of growth for PAYEMS is 1.5%

Labor Market (UNRATE)- Generally the unemployment rate will closely follow the economic cycle. The beginning phase of an economic expansion is usually characterized as having high unemployment rates. As the economy grows, workers are hired and the unemployment rate declines. As the expansion matures, the pace of job gains slows. Eventually, the economy stalls and employees are terminated. The economy declines and the cycle starts all over again.

The current unemployment rate is 4.7%.

Leading Economic Indicators (USSLIND) - The USSLIND economic indicator is a composite of economic indicators designed to forecast future economic activity. Indicator data anticipates economic activity 3 to 6 months into the future. The current indicator value is 1.37, suggesting continued economic growth for the near future.

After collecting, the economic data was then binned to look at its individual positions and rank relative to historical data. From the binned data a current economic profile was created.

The current profile was then compared to historical data and the business cycle phase predicted. Historical expansions were divided into 3 phases: Phase 1 (beginning), Phase 2 (middle) and Phase 3 (end). NBER recession dates were divided into two phases: Phase 4 and Phase 5. Data was analyzed and a probability estimate made using a Bayesian network.

The ITN Bayesian network data indicates that the current business cycle is at the very end of Phase 2 or the very beginning of Phase 3. The graph below depicts Phase 3.

Support Method - Analysis of sector momentum was also used to look at development of the business cycle. This was accomplished by establishing a relative rate of change for each sector using the Standard and Poor's 500 index as a reference. A comparison of relative rates of change for each sector as of Jan 27, 2017 is given below.

The results of the momentum graph are within expectations for a latter business cycle phase. In the latter phases of an expansion the economy is growing (NYSEARCA:XLI) and demand for materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) and energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) are expected to increase. Conversely, expectations for increases in interest rates reduce demand for more defensive oriented sectors such as utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) and consumer staples (NYSEARCA:XLP).

We then compared these rates of relative performance to historical averages at the top and bottom of the economic cycle. The four sector indicators that showed the best correlations were XLI, XLB, XLU and XLP. These indicators were then used as our reference for economic cycle tops and bottoms. A plot of current relative rates of change for our indicator sectors along with business cycle references are given in the graph below.

From the graph it is quite event that the current sector rate of change profile is very much closer to a market top than market bottom. The length of phase 3 of the business cycle expansion is highly variable with an average of about 1.5 years. So we are nearing the end of the current expansion phase but we are not at the end.

The reason for this investigation is our intent to identify the beginning of a new bear market. Having the wrong risk allocation at the wrong time is almost always a very costly endeavor. Our data tells us that there is a high probability of continued economic expansion however close monitoring is required. High rates of expansion will likely shorten the time to a recession while slower rates will extend it.

Fortunately ITN has many other indicators that help to paint a clear picture of where the economy is headed and how we might protect our investments. You can learn more at itneconomics.com where data and a prediction for business cycle phase are updated monthly. Also, please follow us on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: ITN, LLC is not your financial advisor and does not provide financial advice. The information provided is not for the purchase or selling of securities. This publication is dedicated to the education of readers and is for informational purposes only. The equities mentioned in this email are not to be considered as a recommendation of any kind. ITN, LLC or its associates and employees may own, buy or sell the securities discussed. All investors should consult with a qualified professional before trading. The information provided is believed to be from reliable sources but is not guaranteed as to accuracy or completeness.