Unilever: In For The Long Haul

What Happened?

Unilever (NYSE:UL) (NYSE:UN) reported Q4 and Full Year 2016 results on Thursday. The share price dropped around 5% on the same day as commentators focused on the worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales as well as the company's guidance for challenges to likely "continue in the first half of 2017". Paul Polman, CEO of Unilever, cited "subdued economic growth, geopolitical tension, the resultant backlash against globalization and technology, a planet under increasing environmental stress, and the fragmentation of consumer trends, shopping channels and media" as key reasons for the headwinds affecting the business last year. Particularly, the company was negatively impacted by "the unexpected and immediate demonetization in India, the deepening economic crisis in Brazil, sharp currency devaluations in the UK, Turkey, Egypt" and many other countries with plenty of thanks to rhetoric from then-PEOTUS Donald Trump. Bloomberg has a nice chart (below) to show the dramatic effect on Rupiah, the currency of South-east Asia's largest consumer market, Indonesia.

(Source: Pacific FX Service)

(Source: Bloomberg)

Results Discussion In Greater Depth

Underlying sales rose 2.2% in the fourth quarter of the year, demonstrating a worrying continued deceleration in growth, with 3.2% reported in the third quarter and 4.7% in the first half of 2016. Core earnings per share increased by 3%, at current exchange rates, to EUR1.88. Given the forex volatility and recent depreciation in numerous currencies, it would be fairer to judge the company performance basing on constant exchange rates, where the increase was unsurprisingly higher at 7%. Higher finance and corporate costs reduced core EPS by 1.5%. This is partly as a result of the higher net debt following acquisitions. Greater synergy and cost savings achieved post-integration would partially offset the effect of the higher debt in subsequent quarters.

What really impressed me looking at the market breakdown by type (Developed/Emerging) is that Unilever managed to achieve unit pricing growth (UPG) in emerging markets. Despite higher prices, on a full year basis, there was still volume growth, a clear indication of the company's pricing power and consumers' reliance on its products. Even in a mature market like North America, the company managed to achieve unit sales growth from selling more volume to offset some decreases in prices. From a segmental viewpoint, Unilever was able to effect price increases across all segments and at the same time achieve higher volume, with the sole exception of Foods. This pricing power validates the company claim that two billion consumers around the world use Unilever products on a daily basis.

(Source: Unilever 4Q2016 results press release)

Paul Polman reiterated that Unilever's core strategy is product superiority which meant creating products which outperform key competition or bring new distinctive consumer benefits. He cited the launch in the U.S. of dry sprays across the company's deodorant portfolio leading to a growth of 40% as a strong example. In addition to the "margin accretive innovation" imperative, the company recognizes "the need to pick up and respond quickly to trends, whether they are local or global". To do so, the management is building greater flexibility in the organization to bring innovation to market faster than ever before. The speed and agility are necessary at a time when consumer tastes are fickle and pampered by myriad offerings. Underlying the mindset shift in the company is the internal "Connected 4 Growth" program. The CEO pointed to a chart (below) showing several examples where the company has more than half the innovation time for some of our launches. Lux Luminique is a silicon-free shampoo which went from idea to launch in only five months. Despite the short development time, the shampoo did well and took the company to the number one position in Japan. It's now also in China and doing well. In the UK, the range of Hellmann's barbeque sauces was launched just six months after the initial idea. TRESemme Botanique, credited as one of the larger innovations of Unilever in 2016, went from idea to launch in only 10 months.

(Source: Unilever 4Q2016 results press release)

Free cash flow for the year was €4.8 billion, a couple of millions above 2015 level. The stable cash flow would continue to provide the company with the ammunition to acquire strong brands to add on to the product portfolio. With the price decline in October-November, the Price to Normalized Earnings Less Cash has fallen to below 20.

UL Price to Normalized Earnings Less Cash (TTM) data by YCharts

Outlook

The acquisition of Dollar Shave Club has expanded Unilever's presence in male grooming, with a strong brand that is particularly appealing to Millennials. It grew around 50% last year, although as the acquisition is less than a year, the growth is not yet factored in the underlying sales growth. The acquisition of Blueair in August marks the company's entry into the air purifier market, with a bias towards China presently. Blueair has recorded a growth of 80% for the year. The management sees the brand as a huge opportunity in a world where "eight million people die prematurely every year of air pollution effects".

Not forgetting the key concern of brick and mortar businesses, the CEO highlighted the company has been strengthening its partnerships with E-retailers like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), GD.com or Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). As a result, Unilever now has an e-commerce business of well over €1 billion, growing at 50% per year. In most businesses, the online shares are similar or higher than our offline shares. In China, the UK, and the U.S., the online shares are similar to the offline shares. Interesting in India, the online shares have actually surpassed that of offline.

With regards to India on the demand drop as a result of the demonetization, the CEO benefited from having the insights of Vittorio from Vodafone on the Board, who observed that "people will still buy their telephone cards, or start to buy them a little bit quicker, whilst they run down their bottle of shampoo". Hence, the CEO believes that a certain restocking (pent-up demand!) should occur again over the next few months - February, March, April.

On costs creeping up, overheads increased by 40 basis points, Graeme Pitkethly, Chief Financial Officer, provided two reasons for this. Firstly, the implementation of the "Connected 4 Growth" initiative brought about higher restructuring costs, which were up by 30 basis points in 2016. This will continue in the first half of 2017. The positive in this revelation is, of course, that the costs would cease to be an issue from the second half of the year. The other reason for the increase in overheads last year is that several of the acquisitions, and new business models like retail operations, possessed very different cost structures compared to the traditional model. They typically have higher overheads and correspondingly higher gross margins. In this respect, it is comforting to know that the company is seeking $1 billion in cost cuts over the next year.

Improvement in Compensation Plan

Paul Polman gave an update on the revision of the compensation plan that would be tabled in the AGM in April. Basically, the idea is to align the reward scheme to performance and long-term objectives through increasing the share ownership of managers while reducing the cash bonus. This is nothing new for many companies but it is hopefully a game-changer for Unilever, to inculcate the ownership mentality among its managers. Beginning from this year, subject to shareholders' approval, the top 500 employees would be part of the pilot program. The company is targeting to roll out in the next two to three years, to the remaining 15,000 managers in the company. From shareholders' perspective, it would be heartening to know that the decision makers in the company would be aligned with their own interests and most importantly, certain moves would be for the longer term good, rather than to beautify the short-term results.

We want more people to be directly linked to the results in the marketplace and being held accountable for that. We want to have fewer people in the Company that support, and we want to have more people directly linked to the output and being closer to the market. So the bigger change will be faster decision making, more empowerment, but also holding people more responsible.

- Paul Polman, CEO Unilever

(Source: Unilever 4Q2016 results press release)

Conclusion

Paul Polman has in the earnings call gave his frank assessment of the challenges facing the company. He has also guided accordingly how ongoing headwinds would hamper the business. Nevertheless, he was also not shy in highlighting the initiatives to expand market positioning of the company's key segments, cost savings, and abatement of issues such as down-stocking of non-essentials following the demonetization in India. The company is progressing well on the e-commerce front and recent acquisitions have also proved to be astute. Most importantly, the proposed revision in the compensation plan has demonstrated the leadership's far-sighted thinking and put investors who are prepared to stick with the company for the long hull at ease. With near-term challenges, would shareholders of Unilever stick with the company like the two billion people who use its products on any given day do? I hope they will, as I initiate my position in the company today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UL, UN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.