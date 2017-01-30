Apple: Settling Into Slower-Growth Mode But Expectations Reflect Lack Of Optimism

Both expectations around Apple's Q1 '17 and the longer-term outlook are tempered.

The holiday quarter is likely to be fine.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) the iPhone giant reports their fiscal Q1 '17 financial results after the bell on Tuesday, January 31, '17.

Analyst consensus is expecting $3.22 in EPS on $77.4 billion in revenue (per Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S) for expected year-over-year of growth of 0% and 2%.

And therein is the problem:

The slow year-over-year growth of EPS and revenue despite the launch of the new iPhone, when double-digit revenue is usually the norm for a new phone launch.

Let's go to the numbers:

Q1 '17 (est) Q4 '16 Q3 '16 Q2 '16 2019 EPS est $10.41 $10.43 n/a n/a 2018 EPS est $10.09 $10.14 $10.02 $9.95 2017 EPS est $8.93 $9.03 $8.91 $9.17 2019 est EPS gro 3% 3% n/a n/a 2018 est EPS gro 13% 12% 12% 9% 2017 est EPS gro 7% 9% 8% 10% 2019 P.E 12(x) 11(x) n/a n/a 2018 P.E 12(x) 11(x) 10(x) 10(x) 2017 P.E 14(x) 13(x) 11(x) 10(x) 2019 Rev est (bl's $'s) $243.7 $243.7 $230.5 2018 Rev est $243.5 $243.5 $240.2 $237.6 2017 Rev est $227.5 $228.9 $223.48 $227.0 2019 est rev gro 0% 0% n/a n/a 2018 est rev gro 7% 6% 7% 5% 2017 est rev gro 6% 6% 3% 5%

Source: Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates as of 1/30/2017

Readers should note the revenue and EPS growth rates of fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018.

2018 estimates have steadily been taken higher the last 4 quarters, which is a small positive.

Here is what some on the Street are looking for from the holiday quarter:

Units: 77 - 78 ml phones expected to be sold

Revenue: $76 - $78 billion, thus the consensus estimate is slightly higher than midpoint

ASPs: expected to be lower

Margins: Gross margin at 38%, Operating margin at 28% (Operating margin was 25% in Q4 '16 and 31% in Q1 '16)

Technical analysis:

Surpassing the $132 - $133 highs from 2015, would be a technical positive for Apple. There is a breakdown gap (technicians know these gaps can act like a magnet) near $130 from July, 2015.

Valuation:

Apple is reasonably valued on PE and Price-to-cash-flow ratio's. Apple currently has $44 per share in cash on the balance sheet and thus could potentially get a big boost from cash repatriation.

What is interesting about Apple is that the company and Board return relatively less capital via the dividend than via share repurchases, which is probably a function of the fact that the life cycle of Tech is so much shorter than other businesses.

Apple has room to return more capital via the dividend with just 24% of free-cash-flow going to the dividend.

Analysis/conclusion:

Apple was an unqualified leadership stock from 2000 through 2012 - 2013, where the stock started to act like a "growth cyclical".

Tech stocks - given their short-cycle nature - may not be capable of leading for an entire generation, or for 2-3 decades.

Is Apple's secular growth starting to slow ? We'll know more with guidance after Tuesday's, July 31 report.

The one fundamental troubling part of Apple's iPhone picture is the market share trouble in China. Could those issues grow with a trade conflict with China ? is there a way that Apple can remedy iPhone demand in a critical market like China ?

Apple is still a decent sized holding in client accounts, but is at the bottom of the Top 10 positions.

Expect the quarter to be fine, but the key will be what management says and how Street consensus estimates change for 2017 and 2018 revenue.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.