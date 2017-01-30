After Q1, Digi International Still Looks Like A Short Opportunity

I still think there's 15-20% downside in the short term, and it doesn't take much this year to send the stock back below $10.

Rather, Digi is intent on building out a "cold chain" business of its own - which should remove the takeover premium built in over the past few months.

I still think the market either doesn't quite understand the story at Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII). This is a company whose revenue basically stalled out the last few years, and whose stock had been range-bound for about eight years through last fall. Then Belden (NYSE:BDC) offered $13.82 per share in cash for the company, and shares hit a five-year high near that level:

The problem for the DGII bull case is that it seems rather apparent that Digi isn't taking Belden's offer. Rather, it wants to make acquisitions of its own, building an IoT business it calls "Digi Cold Chain". Meanwhile, the legacy business still isn't growing - and has margin pressure to boot. To my eye, there's very little change in DGII between October/November and DGII in January, with the possible exception of some modest optimism toward the Cold Chain business. But as far as the legacy business goes, the Q1 report released this week looked rather disappointing. And yet DGII's enterprise value has doubled off the late October lows. The combination of higher price despite little real change in the business seems to make DGII overvalued - and a potential short.

The Three Drivers Of Value

At this point, I see three potential sources of value for DGII: the legacy product business, the new Cold Chain business Digi is building through a sort of "mini-roll-up" strategy, and a takeover premium. And in no way do I see the sum of those parts getting to $14.

The Legacy Business

This business simply hasn't grown, for some time. Cuts in headcount and SKU count under CEO Ron Konezny, hired in late 2014, have helped margins of late. But Digi also missed initial guidance in FY16 (Digi fiscal years end in September) badly, with reported revenue of $203 million below the low end of a $209-$223 million range. Q1 revenue of $45.2 million barely met guidance for $45-$48 million in sales, and full-year guidance implies another year of disappointment in the legacy business.

Full-year sales guidance was raised $1 million after Q1 ($200-$210M moving to $201-$211M) - but the company also said on the Q1 call that it expected $10-$15 million in revenue over the next four quarters from its acquired businesses in Cold Chain. Most of that appears to be coming from SMART Temps, which was acquired in January, as Bluenica was acquired in Q1 of FY16 and FreshTemp was bought on November 1 for just $1.7 million, according to the 10-K. The SMART Temps contribution thus shouldn't have been included in post-Q4 guidance - and that implies full-year sales projections outside of Cold Chain were pulled down after Q1, by $5-$10 million, or 2-5%.

The company's Cellular segment, which generated 24% of FY16 revenue, did have a strong Q1, with sales up 13%. That business, which competes with Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) among others in cellular routers and gateways, probably is set for a strong FY17, with a new product filling a "product gap", as Konezny put it on the Q4 call, and overall demand reasonably strong. But the Network business is in secular decline, despite FY16 growth, and the RF & Embedded segment fell in Q1 despite projections for a full-year increase coming out of Q4. Digi hasn't filed its 10-Q yet, so the extent of declines in the RF business isn't clear. On the Q1 call, CFO Mike Goergen attributed the weakness to inventory adjustments, and Konezny reiterated projections for full-year growth in services (which was flat in Q1), RF & Embedded, and Cellular.

But those projections still don't support much in the way of optimism toward the M2M/IoT businesses. Again, Q1 was a modest disappointment, and it appears full-year revenue guidance was pulled down. Adjusted EPS guidance was bumped up, but that appears to be due more to cost discipline than anything else. And Digi still is guiding for a year-over-year decline in adjusted EPS: $0.40-$0.48 vs $0.49 a year ago. The problem is that the Network segment has higher gross margins than the rest of the business; so the revenue declines there pressure consolidated gross margin.

The problem with Digi's legacy business is that it looks like a smaller version of ARRIS (NASDAQ:ARRS) or NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR). There are some opportunities for growth from IoT - but there's also a steady offset to that growth from declining sales of older products. I don't know that there's a way to model significant gross profit dollar growth for Digi - and I don't think there's much in the way of opex improvement left. Operating expense actually declined almost 7% year-over-year on an absolute basis in Q1 (excluding a restructuring charge in the year-prior quarter). Yet a 10% decline in revenue and a 100 bps drop in gross margin more than overwhelmed those expense cuts. EBITDA (again, excluding the prior-year charge) fell almost 25% in the quarter. There is some help coming in Cellular from the new LR54 router, and XBee modules might reverse the RF decline in the rest of the year. But guidance for the legacy business implies a second straight year of declining sales - and I'm not sure exactly how that is supposed to get better.

Cold Chain

I understand the logic behind Digi's move into cold chain. Remote temperature monitoring is more accurate; it removes human error from the process; and it improves record-keeping. There's a clear use case for the product. The market is rather fragmented, with no clear leader, and Digi has cited an addressable market of "several" billion dollars. And I like the Smart TEMPS acquisition, which moves Digi's business beyond food into the medical and hospitality verticals. (Smart TEMPS has a major contract with Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD), among others.) There is an opportunity for Digi to capture.

I don't like this at all, however:

But we do think that that [Cold Chain] business will - unlike our [indiscernible] product business, it tends to be more of a multiple of EBITDA. We think that the recurring revenue business will be a more multiple [sic] of their recurring revenue. And we may start to get credit for the higher growth rates, the higher gross margins associated with that, the visibility and the predictability of that revenue in combination with a larger 'rest of market' where we are becoming a real leader.

That was CFO Goergen's answer to a question on the Q1 call as to how Digi values its business, and its thoughts on the Belden acquisition. And there's a major problem with his logic. Digi is acquiring its Cold Chain business, and Goergen seems to be arguing that the public markets will increase Digi's valuation accordingly. His argument, then, essentially is that the businesses are and/or will be worth more than Digi paid.

Maybe that's true. But as a hardened veteran of the small-cap swamps, every manager believes that about every transaction. And history (and studies) show that more often than not, that manager is wrong. What's particularly concerning here is that the logic comes down to what sounds more like financial engineering than anything else: the Cold Chain business should be valued at a higher multiple because investors of late like "recurring revenue" models.

To be fair, it's not as if this is the only rationale for the acquisition expressed by Goergen and Digi management, and, again, there is a strategic logic to the move. But it's not foolproof, and I firmly disagree with Goergen that there should be some built-in premium to Digi's acquisition costs in terms of valuing the acquired businesses. That argument assumes that a) SMART Temps sold itself too cheap and b) no one else noticed. Maybe that's possible - experience shows that it usually isn't.

In addition, while Digi is talking up its cold chain business as a material opportunity, it generated $700K in revenue in FY16. It's guided to $10-$15 million in revenue in FY17, with a goal (per the Q1 call) of getting "close to 20%" of overall sales, or ~$45 million. There's maybe a back of the envelope case that DIGI's current ~1.1x EV/revenue multiple, plus $45 million at 3-4x, gets shares to $20. That also likely takes 2-3 years at least (Cold Chain sales have to triple) and it basically assumes that the businesses for which Digi has spent ~$45 million (including contingent consideration) are then worth 3-4 times that.

Again, I do think there's an opportunity in Cold Chain, but it takes a huge amount of success to move the needle here. The market quite clearly established that it wasn't interested in paying much for the legacy business: enterprise value barely cleared $100 million in late October. The multiple valuation over the past few months has come likely mostly from the BDC offer; it's not as performance has improved (the stock tanked after Q4 earnings). So now that business is valued at something close to double, and the acquired businesses are supposed to be worth ~triple their cost? And that gets shares to $20 in three years, implying a current fair value around $16? It simply seems like an awful lot has to go right for DGII shares to increase - with much of that out of Digi's control.

The Takeover Premium

The biggest hole in my short case might be that investors aren't pricing in a takeover premium. If they were, one would expect that the Smart TEMPS acquisition and the Q1 call both would have led to more selling pressure. Belden warned in its second letter to Digi's board that "a large scale and potentially dilutive acquisition" wasn't included in its offer. I don't think Smart TEMPS (which appears to have cost $25-$30 million) quite qualifies as enough to break the deal, but it seems clear from the Q1 call that Digi wants to continue M&A. Belden seemed to intimate the possibility of a tender offer or other hostile moves - but Digi also has a potential poison pill through the issuance of junior preferred stock which could at the least make such a process very difficult for Belden. Given that Belden's market cap is $3.3 billion, and its offer for Digi valued at under $400 million, I'd be skeptical that Belden will focus management time and resources on a protracted fight, solely from a risk/reward standpoint.

It could be that DGII shares have moved from $9 to $13+ due to optimism about Cold Chain, post-election sentiment changes, or other factors. I don't see it, personally: I see the same struggling, range-bound DGII, plus ~$35 million invested in an early-stage opportunity. It's an interesting early-stage opportunity to be sure, but I don't see it as near enough to support a $100 million-plus addition to enterprise value.

Valuation

The catch with a short, as always, is timing. If investors are content with Digi not responding to Belden - and are assuming that Belden won't try to take the company over regardless - than DGII shares probably can hold their current levels for some time. It could be that some DGII shareholders simply saw the Belden offer as highlighting the value that was already there, rather than a trading/arbitrage opportunity.

That said, I'm skeptical there's more upside from current levels. DGII already trades at ~12x trailing Adjusted EBITDA on an enterprise basis (that figure excludes the impact of Smart TEMPS). Larger peer multiples are in the 9-10x range; I don't see much in performance, both past and recent, to suggest a 3-turn or higher premium for DGII. The cash balance theoretically should limit potential upside (the same is true to the downside, of course), and even if the market is bullish on the cold chain opportunity, a 100% premium to the acquired businesses only adds ~$1.30 to DGII's fair value.

To my eye, this still remains an $11-$12 stock at best, assuming the legacy business is valued where the market valued it pre-November, adding $1-2 for cold chain, and $1-2 for potential tax/economic benefits in an optimistic scenario regarding the impact of the new Administration. That's still a ~7x EV/EBITDA multiple on a trailing basis, a modest discount to larger, better-performing peers and above what DGII has received for most of the past few quarters.

And that's still ~17% downside to what I think is a bull case, barring a move from Belden (or someone else). That downside could accelerate if Q2 disappoints again (I don't know that investors quite picked up on the Q1 weakness, either) or if cold chain growth slows in the back half.

The question is a catalyst: I would believe that a formal announcement from Belden or Digi ending the buyout possibility would tank shares, but it's possible after Q1 that would not be the case (or that such a decline would be extremely short-lived). But near $14, the market already is pricing in optimism even beyond the acquisition; the current multiple seems to incorporate a scenario where everything goes right. That seems to skew risk to the downside, and it seems to further support the short case for DGII.

