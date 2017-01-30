Fitbit: The Good, The Bad And The Takeaway

While management is committed to turning this sinking ship around, it will be difficult for them to reduce costs to be compatible with a $1.6 billion revenue level.

Contrary to what our early research indicated, Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) reported dismal preliminary Q4 results and gave a particularly weak FY17 guide. We and other analysts were looking for somewhere around $2.4 billion in revenues next year, but the company is guiding for $1.6 billion. We have accordingly revised our outlook on the company, and now have a bearish view on FIT's current risk-reward profile.

Below, we break down the company's press release into The Good, The Bad, and The Takeaway.

The Good

The cash balance continues to grow, up 5% YoY to $700 million.

EMEA revenues were up 58% YoY, showing strong international demand.

Management announced intentions to reduce the opex run rate, overall resulting in a $200 million exit opex run rate reduction in FY17.

The CEO and CTO announced their intention to reduce 2017 salary to $1, essentially fully aligning their interests with shareholders' interests.

The Bad

The 6.5 million devices sold in Q4 equates to less than 80% of the 8.2 million devices sold in Q4 last year, implying the US market must have experienced tremendous weakness.

The revenue growth guide for FY16 was slashed by 8-9%. The 17% full-year growth guide falls from a 92% revenue growth rate last year, so growth is slowing at an alarming rate.

The $850 million exit opex run-rate guide for FY17 equates to 53% of the $1.6 billion revenue guide, implying further cost deleveraging despite the announced cost reductions. This deleveraging is a result of dramatically lower revenue levels.

EPS is expected to be negative in Q4, versus a positive guide previously. Next year is also expected to be negative, while the Street was looking for positive earnings. The company has yet to get a handle on its costs and adjust them to be compatible with low revenue growth. As mentioned earlier, the FY17 opex reductions still aren't enough to warrant margin expansion.

Non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be significantly below 46% for Q4, while the long-term gross margin target fell 5 percentage points to 45%. Both of these illustrate that FIT is being negatively affected by lower revenue levels and a competitive market.

There was no update on the China market, which is one of the company's biggest growth opportunities.

The Takeaway

It looks like management is really committed to turning this sinking ship around, but it will be difficult for them to reduce costs to be compatible with low-growth from a $1.6 billion sales level. Q4 opex is higher than Q1 through Q3 opex, so we think a fair annual opex level is somewhere around $650 million. We think the company can leverage its large user base to capitalize on revenue growth opportunities in the healthcare market, and reasonably believe the company can get to $2 billion in annual revenue within 3 years. A 45% gross margin on $2 billion in sales less $650 million in opex yields $250 million in pre-tax income, or $162.5 million in net income after a 35% tax rate. On 240 million diluted shares, that is right around $0.68 in EPS. That means we think the current $6 quote is just under 9x a reasonable EPS target that is 3 years out. If we thought the company could get to $0.68 next year, we would say shares are a buy here. Considering the guide is for negative earnings, though, and that we do not see $0.68 in EPS materializing until 3 years out, we do not think the current valuation is terribly attractive, especially considering the amount of negative momentum both the business and the stock have experienced over the past several months.

While we were formerly bullish on FIT and felt comfortable with the valuation, the extremely weak FY17 guide has us concerned about the revenue growth trajectory. At lower revenue levels, it will be tough for the company to leverage opex, and earnings will be dramatically lower as a result. Consequently, we are no longer comfortable with the valuation and are bearish in the near-term.

