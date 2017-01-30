Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For January 30th, 2017

If you have any challenges reading the charts in this article, check out the first article on quick and dirty discounts to book value for mortgage REITs. This piece is designed to be short and to emphasize providing easy charts that help investors identify opportunities for further inspection.

The mREITs

I put most of the mREITs, two corporations and one ETF into the table because I wanted to get a more complete estimation.

(NASDAQ:AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp (NYSE:AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Not a REIT (NYSE:ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:BXMT) Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CYS) CYS Investments (NYSE:DX) Dynex Capital (NYSE:EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:MFA) MFA Financial (NASDAQ:MTGE) American Capital Mortgage Investment (NYSE:NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NASDAQ:NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (NYSE:ORC) Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:RSO) Resource Capital Corporation (NYSE:TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (BATS:SLD) Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:ARI) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:OAKS) Five Oaks (NYSE:MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSEARCA:REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

It is also worth emphasizing that I opted to use the GAAP book value for each mREIT. Most of the time this was available from the earnings release.

I want to emphasize that GAAP book value is not necessarily the metric that I believe is most relevant. For CIM, I believe the "economic book value" provided by management is an excellent tool. CIM's economic book value was materially lower than GAAP book value.

Table 1

If you're primarily using this article for the quick discounts to book value, use the column with the red heading in this table.

Normally I would try to publish this series each week, but this has been an exceptionally busy month for me. Consequently, the measurements are jumping from 12/30/2016 to 1/30/2017. These prices were taken while the market was still open, so it won't be perfect end of day values. Further, most of the mREITs have not reported earnings so discounts are still measured based on book value from the end of Q3 2016 (start of Q4) rather than from the end of Q4.

On average the ratios of price to trailing book value are higher than they were on 11/6/2016 (shortly before the election) or on 12/30/2016. That seems interesting given the lack of positive developments. While some of the mREITs may legitimately be in better shape and a steeper yield curve is better, the loss in book value is going to be extreme for several of the mortgage REITs. Total economic return (change in BV + dividends) may run extremely low and in some cases even negative for 2016.

Table 2

Table 2 helps us assess the change since the end of 2015, the end of Q3 and the election:

I've highlighted the column for changes since 11-06-2016, but to the left of it you can still see the change in ratios since those prior dates. This isn't change in price, it is change in price to book value ratio. For those past quarters, the discounts have been "corrected" because the real book value is known and compared to the share price.

Overall, price to book ratios increased by 9.86% despite most of the current values being artificially low. The positive duration for many mREITs means their Q4 2016 book value should come in much lower than their Q3 2016 book value. When these numbers are corrected, the price to book value ratios for today's prices would be much higher.

The market has shown an overwhelmingly bullish view for mREITs (at least compared to Q4 2015) while also embracing a view that interest rates are rising and will continue to rise. The mortgage REITs can do great if the rates stop climbing, but if they continue to climb, it hammers away at the value of the mortgage REITs.

Since the election several of the mREITs known to carry positive duration are down. For instance, AGNC, ARR, CYS and MTGE are all down. Remarkably, since the election, WMC is only down by .52%. TWO doesn't carry as much duration risk because they emphasize credit risk instead, but their gain in the ratio of 2.2% is still a little surprising.

Most of the mREITs that are using credit sensitive loans on commercial properties are seeing increasing values as investors see the expected gains in net interest income. The biggest example would be Blackstone Mortgage Trust. I'm not even remotely comfortable with their price to book value ratios, but it is fair to say that the higher rates are still a clear positive for BXMT due to the way their portfolio is structured.

It looks like OAKS is down by 5.7% since the end of Q3, but they paid an enormous dividend out of the portfolio. It was so large they were covering it through issuing new shares rather than paying cash. If we adjust for the huge increase in shares outstanding and the expected impact on book value per share, the price to book value ratio would have moved substantially higher.

My Positions

I'm long RSO and BMNM in the common stock. Long NLY-C, NLY-D, CYS-B, and CMO-E for preferred shares. I highlight the best opportunities in the preferred sector in my weekly series on preferred stock, which is available exclusively to subscribers of The Mortgage REIT Forum. If you want to learn more about investing in high yield instruments, specifically mortgage REITs and their preferred shares, why not check out the reviews from my subscribers? The Mortgage REIT Forum averages three articles per week. One provides updated book value estimates for several mortgage REITs and includes my ratings (adjusted each week). The second article rates the different preferred shares and shows investors which ones are offering the best bargains. The third is used to highlight individual stocks and market failures or to provide a sneak preview on the articles I'm planning to publish over the next couple weeks.