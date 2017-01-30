Natural Gas Storage And Price Outlook

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its update for heating degree days (HDDs). The natural gas-weighted HDDs for the heating season through January 28th, NOAA estimates that HDDs are 18% below normal and the same as last year.

For the week ending February 4th, it forecasts HDDs will be 13% below normal but 15% higher than the same week last year.

Looking ahead, market expectations for storage changes for the week ending January 27th is a drop of 84 billion cubic feet. That compares unfavorably to a draw of 152 bcf last year and a five-year average draw of 166.

In the four weeks ending February 10, the data show a drop of 566 bcf. This average is 23 bcf faster than the same weeks last year, and about 25 bcf slower than the five-year average.

Storage Changes 2017 2016 5-Year 1/27/2017 -84 -152 -166 2/3/2017 -172 -70 -138 2/10/2017 -165 -163 -156 2/17/2017 -145 -158 -131 Total -566 -543 -591

A review of the price action over the same period in past years is presented in the table below. With the current nearby price around $3.24, and the forecasts above, I would expect relative price stability.

Natural Gas Futures Prices 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 5-Year 1/27/2017 $ 2.19 $ 2.98 $ 4.85 $ 3.29 $ 2.68 $ 3.20 2/3/2017 $ 2.04 $ 2.75 $ 4.91 $ 3.32 $ 2.50 $ 3.10 2/10/2017 $ 2.05 $ 2.68 $ 4.58 $ 3.28 $ 2.48 $ 3.01 2/17/2017 $ 1.94 $ 2.76 $ 5.21 $ 3.15 $ 2.68 $ 3.15 High $ 2.30 $ 2.98 $ 5.56 $ 3.42 $ 2.71 $ 3.39 Low $ 1.90 $ 2.58 $ 4.78 $ 3.15 $ 2.38 $ 2.96 Average $ 2.07 $ 2.73 $ 5.00 $ 3.29 $ 2.52 $ 3.12

The end of season storage level is now expected to be 1,705 bcf. That is 772 bcf lower than last year and 93 bcf lower than the five-year average.

End of Draw (NYSE:BCF) 2017 2016 5-Year Average Max Min 7-Apr 1705 2477 1798 2482 837

Looking further down the road, the market now expects storage to peak at 3,580 bcf in the fall. That is 429 bcf lower than a year ago, and 281 bcf lower the five-year average.

End of Storage (BCF) 2017 2016 5-Year Average Max Min 3-Nov 3580 4009 3861 4009 3588

Conclusions

The outlook for the next four weeks has improved modestly over the past few days. However, the outlook for the end-of-storage next fall has improved more significantly as low storage levels are now expected.