Natural Gas Storage And Price Outlook

Last week's HDDs imply a light draw of just 84 bcf to be reported this week.

The four-week outlook for draws has improved slightly.

But the forecast for end-of-storage in November has improved markedly.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its update for heating degree days (HDDs). The natural gas-weighted HDDs for the heating season through January 28th, NOAA estimates that HDDs are 18% below normal and the same as last year.

For the week ending February 4th, it forecasts HDDs will be 13% below normal but 15% higher than the same week last year.

Looking ahead, market expectations for storage changes for the week ending January 27th is a drop of 84 billion cubic feet. That compares unfavorably to a draw of 152 bcf last year and a five-year average draw of 166.

In the four weeks ending February 10, the data show a drop of 566 bcf. This average is 23 bcf faster than the same weeks last year, and about 25 bcf slower than the five-year average.

Storage Changes

2017

2016

5-Year

1/27/2017

-84

-152

-166

2/3/2017

-172

-70

-138

2/10/2017

-165

-163

-156

2/17/2017

-145

-158

-131

Total

-566

-543

-591

A review of the price action over the same period in past years is presented in the table below. With the current nearby price around $3.24, and the forecasts above, I would expect relative price stability.

Natural Gas Futures Prices

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

5-Year

1/27/2017

$ 2.19

$ 2.98

$ 4.85

$ 3.29

$ 2.68

$ 3.20

2/3/2017

$ 2.04

$ 2.75

$ 4.91

$ 3.32

$ 2.50

$ 3.10

2/10/2017

$ 2.05

$ 2.68

$ 4.58

$ 3.28

$ 2.48

$ 3.01

2/17/2017

$ 1.94

$ 2.76

$ 5.21

$ 3.15

$ 2.68

$ 3.15

High

$ 2.30

$ 2.98

$ 5.56

$ 3.42

$ 2.71

$ 3.39

Low

$ 1.90

$ 2.58

$ 4.78

$ 3.15

$ 2.38

$ 2.96

Average

$ 2.07

$ 2.73

$ 5.00

$ 3.29

$ 2.52

$ 3.12

The end of season storage level is now expected to be 1,705 bcf. That is 772 bcf lower than last year and 93 bcf lower than the five-year average.

End of Draw (NYSE:BCF)

2017

2016

5-Year Average

Max

Min

7-Apr

1705

2477

1798

2482

837

Looking further down the road, the market now expects storage to peak at 3,580 bcf in the fall. That is 429 bcf lower than a year ago, and 281 bcf lower the five-year average.

End of Storage (BCF)

2017

2016

5-Year Average

Max

Min

3-Nov

3580

4009

3861

4009

3588

Conclusions

The outlook for the next four weeks has improved modestly over the past few days. However, the outlook for the end-of-storage next fall has improved more significantly as low storage levels are now expected.

