Natural Gas Storage And Price Outlook

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its update for heating degree days (HDDs). The natural gas-weighted HDDs for the heating season through January 28th, NOAA estimates that HDDs are 18% below normal and the same as last year.
For the week ending February 4th, it forecasts HDDs will be 13% below normal but 15% higher than the same week last year.
Looking ahead, market expectations for storage changes for the week ending January 27th is a drop of 84 billion cubic feet. That compares unfavorably to a draw of 152 bcf last year and a five-year average draw of 166.
In the four weeks ending February 10, the data show a drop of 566 bcf. This average is 23 bcf faster than the same weeks last year, and about 25 bcf slower than the five-year average.
|
Storage Changes
|
2017
|
2016
|
5-Year
|
1/27/2017
|
-84
|
-152
|
-166
|
2/3/2017
|
-172
|
-70
|
-138
|
2/10/2017
|
-165
|
-163
|
-156
|
2/17/2017
|
-145
|
-158
|
-131
|
Total
|
-566
|
-543
|
-591
A review of the price action over the same period in past years is presented in the table below. With the current nearby price around $3.24, and the forecasts above, I would expect relative price stability.
|
Natural Gas Futures Prices
|
2016
|
2015
|
2014
|
2013
|
2012
|
5-Year
|
1/27/2017
|
$ 2.19
|
$ 2.98
|
$ 4.85
|
$ 3.29
|
$ 2.68
|
$ 3.20
|
2/3/2017
|
$ 2.04
|
$ 2.75
|
$ 4.91
|
$ 3.32
|
$ 2.50
|
$ 3.10
|
2/10/2017
|
$ 2.05
|
$ 2.68
|
$ 4.58
|
$ 3.28
|
$ 2.48
|
$ 3.01
|
2/17/2017
|
$ 1.94
|
$ 2.76
|
$ 5.21
|
$ 3.15
|
$ 2.68
|
$ 3.15
|
High
|
$ 2.30
|
$ 2.98
|
$ 5.56
|
$ 3.42
|
$ 2.71
|
$ 3.39
|
Low
|
$ 1.90
|
$ 2.58
|
$ 4.78
|
$ 3.15
|
$ 2.38
|
$ 2.96
|
Average
|
$ 2.07
|
$ 2.73
|
$ 5.00
|
$ 3.29
|
$ 2.52
|
$ 3.12
The end of season storage level is now expected to be 1,705 bcf. That is 772 bcf lower than last year and 93 bcf lower than the five-year average.
|
End of Draw (NYSE:BCF)
|
2017
|
2016
|
5-Year Average
|
Max
|
Min
|
7-Apr
|
1705
|
2477
|
1798
|
2482
|
837
Looking further down the road, the market now expects storage to peak at 3,580 bcf in the fall. That is 429 bcf lower than a year ago, and 281 bcf lower the five-year average.
|
End of Storage (BCF)
|
2017
|
2016
|
5-Year Average
|
Max
|
Min
|
3-Nov
|
3580
|
4009
|
3861
|
4009
|
3588
Conclusions
The outlook for the next four weeks has improved modestly over the past few days. However, the outlook for the end-of-storage next fall has improved more significantly as low storage levels are now expected.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.