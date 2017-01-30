Resource Sector Digest: A New Flavor Of Country Risk

Human Rights matter, nowadays also for resource sector investors. Find out why in this week's

Setting The Scene

Three mining companies are currently being sued in Canadian courts for their alleged involvement in human right violations at their operations in far-away places.

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) will need to explain the circumstances surrounding a shooting of protesters outside their Escobal mine in Guatemala in 2013 (link).

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) is being sued by a group of women who have been gang raped by the company's security forces near the company's Fenix project in 2007, and a killing of a community leader in 2009 (link).

Nevsun Resources (NYSEMKT:NSU) is being sued by Eritrean workers alleging modern day slavery at the company's Bisha operation (link).

In all these cases Canadian courts reasoned there is a real risk that plaintiffs would not be provided with justice in the jurisdictions where these alleged crimes have occurred, and therefore these cases are now heard in Canada. All three accused companies believe that the cases against them are without merit, and they will have the opportunity to argue their side vigorously in Canadian courts now.

The argument is not just restricted to places with questionable legal systems not providing justice. Consider the case against Chevron (NYSE:CVX) which is being sued by Ecuadorian villagers for environmental contamination. An Ecuadorian court had ruled against Chevron in the order of $9.5B. The Supreme Court of Canada upheld a decision last September allowing the villagers to take the case to Canada in order to ask courts to enforce the ruling.

We are not saying that any of these companies have committed or supported the alleged crimes, as this is obviously up to the judges in due course. But the mere fact that these charges are brought against these resource companies far away from the place where these crimes were apparently committed brings with it a new aspect to consider for investors. Such court proceedings cost money and resources and damage brands. As a result, even investors who take a cynical stance and chose to ignore the alleged actions as long as they don't harm their investment will need to pay attention going forward.

Ethical behavior and corporate responsibility will rise in importance, as a result as companies will need to place increased emphasis on their actions, and the actions of their partners even in places where local governments might turn a blind eye for whatever reason. These chickens will now come home to roost.

The direction Canadian courts are taking also adds another flavor to country risk in general. Miners engaging in business in countries with questionable judicial systems will have to consider the possibility of law suits brought against them in Canada, no matter how well they behave. While this is probably not an important point right now, it might add to the argument against doing business in such countries going forward as the examples listed above play out, and the associated publicity is generated.

N.B. T-Rail Investor wrote a piece on ethical investing that's worth reading in this context, and he was also kind enough to contribute to our newsletter on the topic some time ago.

Actionable Ideas

Fabio Herrero believes that Auryn Resources (OTCQX:GGTCF) checks many boxes. We would agree with regards to the Northerly projects of the company, and less so for the Peruvian ones. Nevertheless, this is a company to follow as the management team has a good track record of selling out profitably to large miners: Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM) in their previous incarnation, and perhaps Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) might be next after the recent placement.

News Releases

On to our last section. Here is the well-digested summary of last week's news releases.

News release of the week goes to Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF) for closing a $220M debt facility with BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) to build its Eagle gold mine in the Yukon. Conditions are still subject to approval and will need some scrutiny when they are announced in the next MD&A. Nevertheless, kudos to the team to pull this one out of the hat.

Drill results have been released aplenty and have been digested promptly. Here is a summary:

Mandalay Resources (OTC:MNDJF) provided a detailed exploration update from its Costerfield, Björkdal and Cerro Bayo mines, plus additional results from its Challacollo project.

(OTC:MNDJF) provided a detailed exploration update from its Costerfield, Björkdal and Cerro Bayo mines, plus additional results from its Challacollo project. Marathon Gold (OTC:MGDPF) is trickling out plenty of news, here is another set of drill results from their namesake deposit.

(OTC:MGDPF) is trickling out plenty of news, here is another set of drill results from their namesake deposit. Osisko Mining (OTC:OBNNF) followed suit by reporting yet another set of high grade intercepts from Windfall Lake in Quebec.

(OTC:OBNNF) followed suit by reporting yet another set of high grade intercepts from Windfall Lake in Quebec. K92 Mining (OTCQB:KNTNF) confirmed high grades at its Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea.

(OTCQB:KNTNF) confirmed high grades at its Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea. Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) has expanded its Kakula copper discovery in the DRC yet again, and it has filed the PEA on this project on SEDAR. Some reading to be done.

(OTCQX:IVPAF) has expanded its Kakula copper discovery in the DRC yet again, and it has filed the PEA on this project on SEDAR. Some reading to be done. Balmoral Resources (OTCQX:BALMF) head-lined its latest news release with a 41.95m at 3.24 g/t gold intercept. But... where is the resource estimate?

(OTCQX:BALMF) head-lined its latest news release with a 41.95m at 3.24 g/t gold intercept. But... where is the resource estimate? Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEMKT:GSV) has extended the North Bullion zone of its Railroad project in Nevada by 180m to the North.

(NYSEMKT:GSV) has extended the North Bullion zone of its Railroad project in Nevada by 180m to the North. Cordoba Minerals (OTCQX:CDBMF) might have hit the jack pot at Alacran, Columbia. Itinerant Musings subscribers will be treated to more details shortly.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)has released results for the PEA on its Côté Gold Project in Northern Ontario, Canada. At $1,200/oz gold the project is returning a NPV(6%) of $543M for an initial investment of $1+B. No wonder the IRR is just 12.9% (all after tax). How the company can be pleased to announce these results is beyond your humble digester. However, one author begs to differ and believes the project spells the future for IAMGOLD. He might be right in a roundabout way after all, coming to think of it.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) released production results for 2016 with plenty of reasons to be pleased about. The market has been giving the major credit for its 2016 performance and should not be disappointed when financial results are released on February 16.

ABX data by YCharts

Falco Resources (OTC:FPRGF) is ploughing ahead and has secured three strategic investors for its Horne 5 projec. $10.8 were placed with Ressources Québec, Capital Croissance PME II, and SIDEX. Placement conditions were un-changed from the last placement in November despite a lower share price. Well done.

Dynacor Gold (OTC:DNGDF) reported the start-up of its Veta Dorada toll-milling plant in Peru. Otto Rock thinks the plant should not be in operation at all.

Northern Dynasty (NYSEMKT:NAK) is hammering out a reputation as a Trump play with its contentious Pebble project in Alaska. The company has just closed a $37+M financing as Frank Giustra looks on and believes "it sucks to be me".

Mountain Province (NYSEMKT:MPVD) has sold a first batch of diamonds from the Gahcho Kué diamond mine in Canada's Northwest Territories. The sale of 49,420 carats yielded proceeds of $6.3M for approximately $127 per carat on average. Fellow diamond miner Lucara Diamonds (OTCPK:LUCRF) finally cleared the air and announced the appointment of a new mining contractor at its Karowe mine in Botswana.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) is the latest producing miner to come to the market for more capital. Proceeds from the $288M bought deal (assuming the over-allotment options will be exercised) will be used to repay all of the company's $315 million senior secured notes. On to Fortuna Silver (NYSE:FSM) which has become yet another member of this club when it announced a $65M bought deal last week. Except this silver miner has not even bothered to tell share holders what the money was for. The share price of both companies suffered accordingly.

FSM Price data by YCharts

Novagold (NYSEMKT:NG) reported "Excellent 2016 Results". Upon closer inspection the company had no news to tell the market. Of note is the comment that "We are, of course, paid to work hard..". Hurrah?

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCPK:SGSVF) has successfully forced re-engagement by the Nunavut Review Board regarding the proposed Back River gold mine. Obtaining a mining permit for this project would probably add immense value to the share price, but headwinds are considerable.

Columbus Gold (OTCQX:CBGDF) is going to drill some more at its Montagne d'Or project in French Guiana in order to assess the expansion potential of the project, only weeks before the FS release. More details have been provided for Itinerant Musings subscribers here.

It only took a couple of days for one of our premonition in last week's newsletter to materialize. Platinum Group Metals (NYSEMKT:PLG) is adding 17M shares to raise $25M in a bought deal, diluting existing shareholders by 15.2% in the process. It won't be the last time, either.

IDM Mining (OTCPK:RVRCF) released a resource upgrade for its Red Mountain project boding well for the upcoming feasibility study to be based on this resource estimate.

And this is where we have come to bid our farewells again. The good Doc is up again next week, and we wish him good digestions. See youse all again safe and sound in due time.

