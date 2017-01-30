Top Healthcare REIT Yields 8%, Low A/FFO Payout Ratio, Just Raised Dividend, Strong Buy

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) is a buy. The healthcare REIT is poised to profit from increased senior-related healthcare spending in the United States, and its dividend is well-covered with (adjusted) funds from operations. Though Omega Healthcare Investors' shares are no longer as cheap as they were a couple of months ago, the company is likely going to spit out more and more cash as dividends over time, making it a perfect income vehicle.

There are a lot of healthcare REITs out there trying to capture a piece of the growing market for skilled nursing facilities and senior living communities. People are aging and therefore require more and more assistance in the later stage of their lives. The 85+ cohort is especially likely to rely on specialized healthcare providers, and they are also much more likely to be institutionalized. In other words, healthcare REITs including Omega Healthcare Investors face a very compelling long term demand trend that strongly tilts the odds in favor in continuing dividend growth.

It's All About Dividend Growth

As income investors we are looking for high dividend income that preferably is growing over time. Omega Healthcare Investors has already earned a reputation for consistent dividend growth, and the future looks exciting given the compelling long term demand growth outlook in the senior healthcare sector.

One way to see that a company retains a lot more potential to grow its dividend is the (adjusted) funds from operations payout ratio. The lower the ratio, the more headroom a company retains in paying shareholders more cash, which is all that income investors really care about.

Omega Healthcare Investors' average FFO payout ratio (last five quarters) was 75 percent, whereas the healthcare REIT's adjusted FFO payout ratio was even lower than that, 69 percent. Put differently, the company has significant funds coming in on a regular basis to grow its dividend payout.

Source: Achilles Research

Further, Omega Healthcare Investors' keeps investing in the expansion of its real estate portfolio, which in turn will throw off more FFO (and more dividends) in the future.

Another Dividend Hike

Omega Healthcare Investors targets a $0.01/share increase in its regular cash dividend every quarter, and the company's board of directors indeed raised the cash dividend by $0.01/share to $0.62/share in January. The latest increase marked the 18th consecutive increase in Omega Healthcare Investors' common stock dividend. Based on the new dividend, which will be paid on February 15, 2017, an investment in Omega Healthcare Investors yields 7.79 percent.

You Can Still Buy Omega Healthcare Investors Today For A Reasonable Price

Think Omega Healthcare REIT is expensive? Think again. Though the healthcare REIT's shares are throwing off an 8 percent dividend, and the company has admirable dividend coverage and just raised its dividend, income investors can buy this income gem for ~9.6x run-rate Q3-16 AFFO.

Your Takeaway

Omega Healthcare Investors grows its dividend slowly but carefully and reliably. The healthcare REIT just raised its dividend payout again by $0.01/share. The biggest selling point I see for Omega Healthcare Investors is that the REIT has a low A/FFO payout ratio, leaving significant headroom for dividend growth over the long haul. In order to secure Omega Healthcare Investors' ~8 percent yield, investors pay less than 10x run-rate AFFO. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.