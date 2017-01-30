Gold Has Entered The Uncharted Territory

In my opinion, risk-averse investors should now refrain from taking serious positions in gold or gold-related stocks.

The current high spreading figure means that gold futures traders are very uncertain about the direction the gold prices are heading for.

In its last article Hebba Investments, one of the best Seeking Alpha's gold analysts, made an interesting observation. According to the Commitments of Traders report, the so-called spread position, held by money managers, increased significantly, compared to the previous week. I think that this occurrence is very important because it discloses the current shaky state of the gold market. What is more, it seems that a few weeks ago this market entered into uncharted territory of the current stage of the gold cycle. Let me discuss this issue a little bit deeper.

Spreading

According to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission:

"Spreading" is a computed amount equal to offsetting long and short positions held by a trader. The computed amount of spreading is calculated as the amount of offsetting futures indifferent calendar months or offsetting futures and options in the same or different calendar months"

In other words, if a trader holds a long position in gold futures amounting to 10 contracts and, at the same time, he/she holds a short position in gold futures amounting to 10 contracts, such a position is reported as the spreading of 10 contracts.

At this point somebody could ask: "What is the sense to hold offsetting contracts?" The answer is quite simple - although the net effect of holding an offsetting position in futures contracts is neutral, the trader may hold futures contracts with different expiration dates. In this way the trader is managing the risk. For example, the trader may hold a long position in gold futures amounting to 10 contracts expiring in March 2017 and, simultaneously, he/she may hold a short position in gold futures amounting to 10 contracts expiring in December 2017. The net effect is neutral but we may also say that the trader is optimistic on gold prices in the short - term (March 2017) and pessimistic in the medium - term (December 2017).

Next, in my opinion, although the spreading is a nice tool to manage the futures trader's risk profile, a high spreading position also means that a large group of traders is generally very uncertain about the direction the prices of gold are heading for. Hence, offsetting positions in gold futures. Below I have plotted the spreading data, starting from middle 2006:

Source: Simple Digressions and the COT data

Note: For better comparison (the size of the futures market, measured by the total open interest, has increased substantially since 2006), I have divided the spreading figures by the total open interest in gold futures

As the chart shows, there were two periods of high uncertainty:

Late 2007 (the circle marked in blue) - the spreading position of around 25%

Now (the circle marked in red) - the spreading position of 20%

The first period of high uncertainty ended with a huge correction in gold prices in 2008. Now the uncertainty is high once again. Interestingly, this high position was built relatively quickly. At the beginning of December 2016 the spreading was standing at 3.4%. Then, in just seven weeks, the uncertainty went up to 19.2%, the highest reading since 2007.

Summarizing - the gold market is now at an inflection point. Generally, high spreading figures are followed by a strong move in gold prices. However, the problem is that the direction of such a move is unknown.

Now, let me look at the silver market.

The chart below shows spreading figures calculated in the same way as in the case of the gold futures market:

Source: Simple Digressions and the COT data

The chart shows that the silver market is much different from the gold one. The last time the silver futures traders were highly uncertain about silver prices was the beginning of 2008 (40%). Similarly to gold, in 2008 silver prices corrected substantially. Since then, however, the spreading has been in its downward trend and now it stands at a mere 4.9%. It looks like the silver market operates in a different manner than its gold counterpart. Without going into details (I have published a number of articles on that issue on Seeking Alpha), let me list a few distinctions:

The silver futures market is more concentrated - four largest players operating on the silver futures market hold much larger net short position than four largest players operating on the gold futures market

The silver market is controlled by three large entities: the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV), the COMEX and the Shanghai Futures Exchange. These three entities hold as much as 69% of 2016 estimated silver production. I call this situation "the cornered market". On the other hand, the world's largest private holder of gold bullion, the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD), holds 800 tons of gold, which accounts for just 25% of annual gold production

Silver, apart from being the storage of value, is also an industrial metal. As a result, the silver market is governed by different forces than the gold market

Summary

Most recently the participants of the gold futures market have become very uncertain about the direction the gold prices are heading for. According to the COT data, this uncertainty, measured by the so - called "spreading", stands at its highest level since late 2007. History tells that high uncertainty is followed by a strong move in gold prices. However, the direction of this move is unknown. Therefore, in my opinion, the risk-averse investors should wait with taking large positions in gold (and gold - related stocks) until the spreading figures return to their typical, low readings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDXJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.