The Volcker Rule's Smarter Brother

The big losers will be banks with risky wholesale operations inconsistent with depositor protection, combined with large retail deposit bases.

The administration’s new regulations will seek to protect depositors, but enable wholesale banks to thrive.

The recent testimony of Secretary of the Treasury candidate Steven Mnuchin, described here, gave proponents of less arbitrary bank regulation reason for hope. The reason for hope was that Mnuchin's testimony was not simply an anti-Dodd-Frank diatribe. Nor was it only a Dodd-Frank endorsement. Mnuchin reasoned from first principles of economic/financial logic to outline general properties of proposed regulations.

Mnuchin uncovered the "blanket" Volcker Rule (a single rule applied to every financial institution) as a measure that fails to meet the objectives of those who support it, yet thwarts the objectives of those who oppose it. In other words, Mnuchin pointed to the failure of a blanket Volcker Rule to meet national objectives.

This article analyzes the implications of Mnuchin's testimony. It characterizes regulations consistent with his positions. Then it lists winners and losers throughout the banking system.

What are the underlying objectives of financial regulation?

The protection of deposits from undue risk is orthodox finance. The most stringent federal regulations placed on banks follow from federal deposit insurance. If the taxpayer is on the hook to protect deposits, the risks of financial institutions that offer deposits should be strictly limited. Many economists, including me, would go much further than the Volcker Rule in protecting retail deposits.

Is there an alternative to the blanket Volcker Rule?

Mnuchin did not oppose the Volcker Rule, as some expected. But he did not simply support the Volcker Rule. He wants a version of the Volcker Rule that improves the efficiency of banking while protecting taxpayers.

Mnuchin identified the logic that inspired the long-since-repealed Glass-Steagall Act, with its division of investment banks from commercial banks, and the connection of Glass-Steagall to the Volcker Rule. He returned to the basic motive behind the two laws - that banks offering deposit insurance ought not to be in the risky business of trading securities for their own account.

And he referred to the cost of a blanket Volcker Rule covering all financial institutions, suggesting that the Rule is excessively damaging to wholesale banking practices without which corporate finance does not function as efficiently as necessary.

The Volcker Rule is too limited to protect depositors. Alone, it does not provide safety consistent with federal deposit insurance.

In a banking system that combines wholesale banking with retail banking, the Volcker Rule is a box of band aids at a trauma center. Protection with teeth, such as limiting deposit-taking institutions to short-term Treasuries on the asset side of the balance sheet, would suffice.

But that suggestion opens Pandora's Box. Congress can think of a bazillion other congressional objectives that deposit insurance could subsidize. Deposit-protection hawks are comfortable with other congressional objectives if these other things are not risky. Problem is, there is nothing Congress wants to finance with deposits that isn't risky.

Separate retail and wholesale banking

But the Volcker Rule has a "Good Twin" that is almost consistent with regulatory orthodoxy, gives Congress some of the things it wants, but is not so debilitating to wholesale banking as passing a blanket Volcker Rule. The Volcker Rule does little good and a great deal of harm in a system that places retail deposits within a banking system that includes the major risks of wholesale banking.

One fallback from complete safety to greater safety is limiting deposit-taking banks to the asset-creating services banks provide to the retail customers that hold deposits, then further limiting those now lower-risk banks with the Volcker Rule.

Regulation needs to both do more and do less than to simply reestablish the Volcker Rule. Regulation can strengthen the protection of taxpayers if it separates wholesale and retail banking. Retail bankers provide some stability and some protection to depository institutions. The Volcker Rule, applied to retail banks, further strengthens deposit protection by preventing retail banks from crossing the invisible divide to wholesale.

Wholesale bankers have customers that better understand the risky world in which they function. These banks, to be relevant, must enjoy the substantial benefits and suffer the equally substantial costs of their very risky business. The Volcker Rule should not apply to the wholesale banks - if, as Mnuchin suggests, the Rule's purpose is deposit protection.

How does the Volcker Rule gum up the works?

The dual purpose of the Volcker Rule is to achieve one essential goal, but it thwarts another of equal importance:

Protection of retail deposits from the mistakes of risk-taking financial entrepreneurs is the Volcker Rule's purpose. But the Volcker Rule will result in a neutering of bank corporate finance. To be credible to corporate customers, wholesale bankers must themselves enter the competitive market cauldron where the weapons of financial decision-making are tempered. In other words, if financiers don't themselves face the market pressures they analyze in their advice to corporate customers, they will be quite reasonably ignored.

When is the Volcker Rule useful?

If permitting bankers to trade for their own accounts does not protect depositors from the risk this trading creates, the case to enforce the Volcker Rule is compelling. That is why division of banking by customer type makes sense. Retail banking is stable. Wholesale banking invites risk. The Volcker Rule would prevent retail banks from crossing the line to wholesale.

Winners and Losers

The big losers from a wholesale-retail split are the banks that have their feet firmly in both retail and wholesale businesses. That puts Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), and JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) on the wrong side of history. These three banks would need to split. Ironic, since government decisions forcing acquisitions of major investment banking operations during the crisis put Bank of America and JP Morgan in this unattractive position.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) are the big winners, although they have also been manipulated by mid-crisis governmental actions. To come in out of the cold of the crisis, they were forced to become retail depository institutions, a decision the wholesale-retail split would seek to unravel.

Losers would include the average retail bank, since the retail sector, overcrowded for decades, will forcibly expand. If trends continue, Wells Fargo will be the long-term winner in this sector - the most efficient player in the depressed retail business for at least a decade to come. But viewed as a possible investment, no retail bank is a particularly attractive buy over a horizon longer than the next few months. For now, all business-line-related bets are off, as monetary policy uncertainty and other chaos that results from administration change will dominate stock prices.

A blanket Volcker Rule will leave all banks in their present unattractive position, where they cannot compete in newer, more profitable activities - assuming their operations are regulated from the United States, not London. The action and profitability in finance will move out of the domestic banking system. A new collection of quasi-banks, such as Citadel and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), will gradually assume the functions that pre-blanket Volcker Rule banks performed. Then one day, the country will wake to a financial crisis that begins outside the banking system.

