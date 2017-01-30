Kimberly-Clark: Sell The Dividend Increase

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) is a stock I've been critical of for some time now as the valuation has simply been out of hand. Industrials that pay good dividends have been overvalued for years at this point as rates have suffered, but those days are coming to an end. Without the low-rate argument making KMB's 3% yield more valuable, all you have left is a company that is structurally incapable of growing at a very expensive valuation. Indeed, the Q4 report is further evidence of that, and the fact that people are still bidding this stock up is rather staggering.

Q4 revenue was flat against the prior year as KMB is suffering from some of the same afflictions that other industrials have been so far this earnings season. Volume was up 2%, but pricing and mix reduced sales by 1% and forex took away the other 1%. This is rather much like what other multinational industrials have told us, and the problem is that these things will get worse in 2017, not better, but it seems as though no one cares.

Seeing volume rise is terrific, and KMB deserves credit there. Its businesses are tough ones to produce any sort of meaningful revenue increases so a 2% volume gain is nice. However, pricing and mix produced a reduction in total revenue, indicating that perhaps KMB is sacrificing pricing in order to boost volume. This is the opposite problem we've seen from the group in the past couple of years where pricing and mix boosted revenue on flat or down volume. KMB is now seeing the opposite problem, and while volume increases are great, they only matter if pricing integrity is preserved. Otherwise, it is just swapping one form of revenue for another and that is pointless.

In addition, the strong dollar continues to take its toll on KMB. The fact that the dollar is so strong is terrible for KMB's results, and while it is up against somewhat easier comps in terms of forex for 2017 than it was last year, the dollar is showing no signs of doing anything other than taking breathers on the way up. If the Fed really does come through with three hikes this year, the dollar will be higher than it is right now and that means KMB's revenue is going to get whacked yet again; that's not something it can afford when a 2% volume increase looks amazing. Indeed, guidance for 2017 is for 2% revenue growth on further volume gains but also that forex will take that 2% away. That means revenue is going to be flat in 2017, and that is a very important factor to keep in mind when evaluating the valuation and earnings estimates.

KMB's expense reduction efforts are doing very well, and management reckons it will save another $400M in 2017 from its FORCE program. That's terrific, but it is also the only real source of EPS growth that KMB has at the moment and on $18.4B in revenue, should be good for about 2% EPS growth. Whether or not FORCE succeeds as planned will be the determining factor for whether or not it hits its EPS estimates for this year.

Management guided for $6.20 to $6.35, and analysts are right at the midpoint of that range. That implies 4% EPS growth for this year, and given the efforts from the FORCE program, that certainly seems plausible. Remember that revenue is going to contribute 1% or less to growth, the buyback should be about 2% given the midpoint of guidance of $800M to $1B and expense reductions will need to do the rest. The thing is that even if there's some upside potential to EPS from here, we are talking about 5% or less in EPS growth for a stock that is going for 19.3 times this year's earnings. That's really quite expensive, and I just don't understand wanting to pay 4X a company's growth rate.

Of course, the dividend likely matters more to people than the valuation, and I get wanting an income stream. The 3.2% yield is nice and rather high in today's frothy market for dividend stocks, but what happens when the cause for the dividend stock rally - low rates - has gone? What happens when the Fed raises two or three more times and those yields no longer look that great? The upside case for KMB is simply impossible to make from here, but downside risk is rather easy to explain. Investors were probably excited by the dividend boost, but what is going to move the needle for the next four quarters?

With the dividend stock rally quite long in the proverbial tooth as well as the promise of higher rates, I can't see paying 4X KMB's growth rate for a company that is getting all of its EPS expansion from a small buyback and expense reductions. The actual business is facing huge challenges in terms of revenue growth that aren't going to go away anytime soon. Thus, the risk of downside price action is much higher than upside, and at best, I think all longs can hope for is a flat stock while they collect their dividend. I just think that if you want yield, there are better places to get it than paying 19 times earnings for a company that is structurally incapable of growing. Q4 was yet more evidence that KMB cannot grow, and at 19 times earnings, that seems too dangerous.