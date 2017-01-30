Oclaro: Is The Rally Heading To An End?

As investment in cloud environment continues to increase we can see this “super cycle” rally continuing for quite some time.

This has increased demand for Oclaro’s high-speed optical products leading to rapid growth in earnings and revenue for the company.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) has released preliminary second quarter results in which it expects revenue to rise by 63-64% and non-GAAP operating income of $36 million. Its non-GAAP operating income would be exceeding the earlier estimate of $22-26 million. For the full year, the revenue growth is expected to come at 45% and earnings growth at 253%.

Behind this rapid growth is a huge demand for optical components as users increase their data consumption across the globe. It is expected that this "optical super cycle" will continue for the next few years as enterprise, service providers and data center markets increase their capacity. This should allow the current rally to continue and deliver good returns to investors.

Future demand within this market

There has been a massive increase in data-intensive tasks as more customers binge-watch through their favorite series and more companies move to cloud-based apps. This has led to a bottleneck of bandwidth for service providers and data center markets. 100G and beyond high-speed optical products by Oclaro have seen rapid demand growth due to this, which has boosted the revenue and earnings for the company. This has also led to 140% increase in its stock price in 2016. In the past two years, the stock has surged by over 550%.

However, there is still a lot of unmet demand for data consumption which should continue to provide good growth momentum to the stock. IDC predicts that spending on IT infrastructure would jump to $57.8 billion by 2020 giving compound annual growth rate of 12.5%.

There might be other short-term opportunities for Oclaro. In a recent research note, Rosenblatt Securities analyst Jun Zhang mentioned that Finisar's (NASDAQ:FNSR) 100G CFP2 has been found to be incompatible with Huawei leading to its disqualification in January. This will end up benefiting its competitor Oclaro and Lumentum holdings (NASDAQ:LITE).

Valuation

After showing this massive rally in the stock price in last two years, the biggest question is whether there is any momentum left in the stock and whether the price is justified. The PE ratio (trailing 12 months) for OCLR is already 75. However, the picture is much different when forward earnings potential is taken into consideration. Forward PE ratio for OCLR stands at 16.17. In comparison, LITE is trading at forward PE ratio of 18.54 and Finisar at 14.01. Forward PS ratio for OCLR is 2.8, LITE is 2.1 and FNSR is 2.2.

Fig: Comparison of forward PE and PS ratio of OCLR, LITE and FNSR

OCLR is also looking at delivering gross margin of close to 40% compared to earlier estimate of 33-36%. Higher demand from China and upgrading to 100G technology in major cities by telecom firms will continue to provide sustainable demand for this industry in the next few quarters. This rapid transformation provides Oclaro the opportunity to not only deliver good revenue growth but also will also help it in maintaining healthy margins.

Investor Takeaway

Oclaro is looking to deliver revenue growth of 63-64% in the next earnings call. It will also show massive improvement in gross margins and operating income. The estimated revenue growth for this year is 45%. As telecom companies move to 100G and beyond technologies, the demand for high-speed optical products will continue to grow. Although the growth trajectory will not be as steep as it has been in the last two years, we can still see decent growth within this industry and by OCLR for the next few years.

Oclaro is trading at 16 times forward earnings, which is reasonable considering its future growth potential. Increase in gross margins also points to a greater pricing power within this market. This will help in boosting its earnings. Future growth potential and market dynamics make Oclaro a good long-term bet at this price point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.