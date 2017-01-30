The Finish Line: A Strong Turnaround Candidate For 2017

The stock is currently trading at very attractive valuations and has more than 50% upside potential to hit the fair value of $26 in the next 12-to-18 month investment horizon.

Investment Thesis

The Finish Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: FINL) got punished recently due to negative investor sentiment resulting from the disappointing performance of the retail sector. The stock of the company has declined over 40% since December. I believe, this huge drop is not justified at all; therefore, now is the best time to add FINL in your portfolio. The stock is currently trading at very attractive valuations. It has more than 50% upside potential to hit the fair value of $26 in the next 12-to-18 month investment horizon.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Business Analysis

The last few quarters have been a real test for the retail sector as many companies faced low consumer traffic to their stores. Companies reported disappointing results; therefore, investors take them at par to keep away from the blow. FINL was not the exception and it too got hit by the negative consumer sentiment trend. However, while the retail industry was in trouble, FINL reported better than expected results in June 2016, which attracted investors' attention and the stock started to climb from its lows of $17. Now is the same situation as it was in June and the stock is back to $17 level from its highs of $24 in December resulting from a slow growth in sales for the third quarter and compressed earnings guidance for fiscal 2017.

According to the third-quarter results, the company reported net sales of$371.7 million, an increase of 3% over the same period last year. Its same-store sales increased by 0.7% while, Macy's business recorded an impressive growth of 33.2% over the prior year period. FINL reported a loss per share of $0.26. The major contributing factors behind these unfavorable results were the disappointing performance of the apparel and accessories segment, and the JackRabbit's goodwill impairment charge of$44 million, which the company thought has no fair value and should be written down. According to the Sam Sato, CEO of Finish Line:

"We are disappointed that our third quarter sales and earnings fell short of our expectations. Steep declines in apparel and accessories offset a high-single digit footwear comp gain and a 33% sales increase in our Macy's (NYSE:M) business. While we continue to work on narrowing our soft goods assortment and aligning our offering with customer demand, our primary focus remains on growing the cornerstones of the company's foundation - our Finish Line footwear business and our partnership with Macy's - through enhanced customer engagement. At the same time, we are making progress developing a more efficient operating model that drives increased profitability and greater shareholder value over the long-term. We are now fully benefiting from our enhanced supply chain and are just beginning to realize the $6 million in annualized savings from our actions aimed at streamlining our organizational structure. Despite our recent underperformance, we remain confident in the strategic course we have set for the Finish Line."

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Exit of JackRabbit Business

The company's JackRabbit business was not performing up-to-the-mark and was the major dragging factor for overall business performance. The company already reported this business segment in discontinued operations in the third quarter financial report. In November, FINL announced that they are exploring strategic alternatives for its JackRabbit business to better streamline business operations for the benefit of shareholders. Very recently (January 26, 2017), the company announced the plan to exit the JackRabbit business. For this purpose, the company has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of a private investment firm, CriticalPoint, LLC. FINL is expected to record a pre-tax charge of $33-to-$36 million in the shape of exit cost. More than 90% of the exit cost is expected to be offset by the cash tax benefit of $29-to-$31 million. The company expects to report a portion of this benefit in the fourth quarter of current fiscal and the remainder portion in fiscal 2018. I believe the exit of JackRabbit is a good strategic move that would prove to be a positive catalyst for the company's long-term profitability. This move could be the turning point for the ultimate benefit of the company's shareholders in fiscal 2018 and beyond. Sam Sato, Chief Executive Officer of Finish Line, commented on this transaction as:

"As we exit the running specialty business, we dedicate our entire focus to serving our core Finish Line and Finish Line Macy's customers and driving profitable results that provide the return to our shareholders. The JackRabbit team - both in their main offices in Denver and throughout the field - genuinely work hard to serve running and fit enthusiasts within their local communities. With CriticalPoint retaining those employees, they will continue to deliver a high level of customer service and offer industry leading branded footwear, apparel and accessories."

FINL is looking very attractive ahead. The company's earnings are expected to grow at a high double-digit growth rate (17.95%) in fiscal 2018. For the long-term basis, the earnings are expected to grow at an average 11.50% growth rate in the next five-year period. This amazing expected growth in earnings along with strategic moves would be the main drivers to put the company on the right track of profitability.

Source: Nasdaq.com

Valuation

FINL stock is trading at very attractive valuations. I used two relative valuation approaches to value the stock: 1) Enterprise level valuation (EV/EBITDA model), and 2) Equity level valuation (P/E model and P/CF model). It is amazing to know that, according to both valuation approaches; the stock is undervalued and offers a strong margin of safety to risk investors.

First, look at the company's investment prospects in terms of EV/EBITDA model. The company is trading at 7.20x of EBITDA as compared to the industry's multiple of 8.06x. More specifically, using the company's EBITDA of $130.73 million, the model derives company's fair value of $1053.68 million. By applying further mathematics, the company's equity value results to $1069.98 million. Further, dividing the total equity value with the shares outstanding, I calculate the intrinsic value of $26.38/share, which offers more than 54% upside potential from the current market price. Additionally, FINL offers a decent 2.50% dividend yield.

Source: Author's Calculations/ Seeking Alpha

Now, please turn your attention to equity level valuation measures. The following graph shows the historical values of equity multiples for FINL. The current valuation measures are clearly below the historic averages. It means the stock of the company is undervalued and should be considered for a long position.

Source: Stockrow.com

To go further deep in this area of equity valuation, I used price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple and price-to-cash flow (P/CF) multiple. Both multiples forecast that the stock is undervalued. First, look at the P/E multiple's results. The forward-looking P/E multiple of FINL is 14.19x as compared to the industry's forward multiple of 20.52x. Using the fiscal 2017 EPS (expected) of$1.24, the model derives the fair value (intrinsic value) of the stock of $25.44/share ($1.24*20.52), meaning 49% upside.

Next, the P/CF model also descends a similar conclusion. The P/CF multiple of FINL is 5.3x as compared to the industry's multiple of 8.10x, a very clean undervaluation omen. Using the company's reported cash flow per share of$3.33, the model derives a fair value of $27/share ($3.33*8.10), which offers upside potential of above 58% from the current price level. I used operating cash flow per share in the model.

Source: Author's Calculations

The PEG ratio is another valuation measure that is widely used in stock valuation. The PEG ratio under 1 is considered a strong undervaluation gesture. PEG ratio less than 1 means that the price of the stock is underrated as compared to its earnings growth potential. The PEG ratio of FINL is 0.80 (14.19/17.95) as compared to the industry's PEG of 1.90, meaning the stock of the company is undervalued, both on a stand-alone basis as well as on a relative valuation basis.

As you see, all the three valuation models above result in the target price of FINL from $25/share to $27/share. I take the average of the three prices to calculate my target price of $26.28 for FINL, meaning 54% upside from the current price level. The stock should hit this price in the next 12-to-18 months.

Technical analysis, when combined with fundamental analysis, always makes the investment case stronger. Relative strength index (RSI) is a widely used technical gauge in the investment analysis. Look at the graph below, which reports RSI of 31.99 for FINL, which is a strong buy indicator. This is another endorsement to my investment thesis.

Source: Bloomberg

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.