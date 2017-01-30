Noble Corporation: Lamb To Lion

The high costs will linger for some time as shown in the backlog although new contracts will possibly turn the tide.

Offshore drillers are struggling. On the other hand, with oil prices recovering, Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) will likely follow in its tracks. Now is the time to decide whether to invest in offshore drillers if you want to beat the crowd. While Noble Corporation is expected to incur a loss in Q4 2016, and will likely incur losses this quarter (Q1 2017) as well, I expect its stock price to rise. However, there are a few complications which may hinder a swift recovery of Noble Corporation and offshore drillers in general.

Rising oil prices

Oil prices are on the rise again and although prices are nowhere near its glory days the rising prices may alleviate the pressure on the tight margins for offshore drillers. That is, if they can maintain their upward momentum. But where oil prices are rising, the stock price of Noble Corporation lags behind. The origin for this delayed reaction may lie in the nature of its contracts.



Source: Nasdaq

Long-term contracts

Fixed, long-term contracts mean that Noble Corporation is less price sensitive to fluctuating oil prices than other businesses. While this is a benefit when oil prices are initially declining, a prolonged decline in prices hinders recovery as well. Contracts which have been initiated at times of low prices, have low margins and are still lingering on. With other offshore drillers facing the same tight margins and desperate to deploy their sidelined platforms, clients are able to compress margins and squeeze every dollar of profits from offshore drillers.

So what term do typical contracts entail? For Noble Corporation, the average contract length for the contracts with a defined ending date is 983 days, which equates to approximately 2.7 years. This means the crushingly low day rates under which contracts are signed at the moment will stick around for some time.

Source: Company Data

Q4 forward results

With the current tight margins and oversupply of offshore drillers it's clear that Noble Corporation will incur significant costs in Q4 2016. The company plans to release official results on Thursday, Feb. 9th and give a conference call the following day. An indication of the costs is given at their site's investor relations. Based on the expected costs, Noble Corporation is not out of the woods just yet.



Source: Company Data

Future projections and Buy/Hold advice

Backlogs project future earnings and until Q3 2016 they have been steadily declining. However, when looking forward, contracts such as the ones signed with Saudi Aramco will significantly increase the backlog and positively affect future earnings.

Source: Company Data

Despite the crippling margins, oversupply and a struggling industry. I expect Noble Corporation to survive the short term challenging environment. It takes time for the margins to adjust and taking a long position now, before future profits actually materialize, can ensure hefty future gains. The firm hasn't made a profit in Q3 2016 and will most likely not do so in Q4 2016 or Q1 2017 either. I expect Noble Corporation to be profiting at best in Q2 2017 again.

For now the continuing losses may further depress the stock price. Therefore my advice is to take a modest position now and keep funds available to further increase you position if the price declines. By waiting you will obviously get more information on company performance and macroeconomic developments but this will be reflected in the stock price. To quote Warren Buffett: "The biggest mistakes I've made by far, are mistakes of omission and not commission." Although I don't agree entirely with this statement and strongly believe in restraint on investment decisions, I think this is the time to act. My final verdict: Buy/Hold Noble Corporation.

Note: To calculate the average length of Noble Corporation's contracts, I took the average of all contracts from the last fleet status report (Jan. 20, 2017) with a defined ending date. Also I assumed "March" to be March 15th, "early" to be the 5th day of the month, "mid" to be the 15th day of the month and "late" to be the 25th day of the month. This relates to the average of the definitions of date ranges in the fleet status report. I used an online conversion tool for the calculation of days, so small deviations in contract length may occur.

