The Investment Outlook Of Russian Assets In 2017

In 2016, Russia defied all expectations to end the year as a star outperformer across all asset classes. The stellar performance of Russian shares (NYSEARCA:RSX) surprised most market participants. Similarly, the Russian ruble strengthened dramatically, which enhanced the profitability of local-currency assets and supported the inflow of money from non-residents, further increasing the attractiveness of Russian equities and bonds.

The magnitude of these investment returns has attracted the focus of financial markets and investors around the world, who are currently trying to understand whether and for how long the recent gains can be sustained. The key to answering this question largely relies on correctly identifying the underlying forces that influence the movements of the Russian currency; further ruble strength will likely be coupled with continued outperformance across the entire spectrum of Russian assets.

The rebound in Russian assets was anchored by three significant developments, which will continue to influence market performance in the months ahead. Undoubtedly, the primary catalyst was the surge in energy prices. The Russian economy is still heavily dependent on the energy sector, and hence there is a strong correlation between the movements in Russian equities and oil prices (NYSEARCA:USO). Price action in 2016 underscored their close relationship; and this is something that can serve as a useful aid in assessing the durability of the ongoing rally in Russian stocks.

Interestingly, the upward momentum in oil prices continued unabated throughout the year, and the historic OPEC deal succeeded in creating confidence among global investors that the rebound in oil prices will continue. However, it is still unclear if the OPEC agreement will have a lasting impact on the direction of energy prices. Its success hinges on the compliance and discipline of both OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers; and this requires robust monitoring and verification processes, which are not yet fully in place. Therefore, it is premature to assess its overall effect, especially in light of the incremental rebound in the production of non-traditional energy suppliers. For now, and with more shale supplies ready to enter the market, it is reasonable to expect that oil prices will remain in the $50 to $60 range, which, in turn, will help to stabilize the Russian ruble.

The latest and arguably most consequential development which has further improved the outlook of Russia as an investment destination was of political nature. Specifically, the increasingly euphoric market sentiment regarding Russia has been supported by the surprise election of Donald Trump, who has repeatedly expressed his intention to swiftly deescalate the existing tension between the two countries.

A closer cooperation with the United States in the energy sector would translate into a particularly favorable tailwind for the Russian economy. In part, this is why President Vladimir Putin rushed to congratulate Donald Trump after his unanticipated success. It is clear that market pricing is starting to reflect hopes that the sanctions imposed on Moscow for the annexation of Crimea will soon be lifted. These hopes have been fueled recently by the approval of Donald Trump's Secretary of State pick, Rex Tillerson, the former chief executive of ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM), who has strong ties to Russia and is widely expect to adopt a pro-Russia stance. It is reasonable to expect that the combination of warmer relations with the West and steadily rising energy prices will allow Russia to successfully confront its current economic and financial challenges.

In the face of dramatic headwinds from sanctions and crashing oil prices, the Russian economy succeeded in remaining resilient; key macroeconomic figures are still at relatively health levels. In fact, the current account surplus, the robust level of employment and the relatively low debt to GDP ratio signal healthy fundamentals, especially when compared to most advanced economies, which still suffer from unprecedented debt levels and widening deficits. Importantly, Russian GDP growth projections signal ongoing strength, and this will act as a pillar of support with regard to the Russian ruble, which is likely to underpin the attractiveness and the relative performance of Russian assets going forward.

Nonetheless, investors should be cognizant of the volatile nature of the Russian currency. In 2015, the ruble was the most volatile currency in the world. Similarly, in the past year, which was characterized by widespread turbulence, especially in emerging economies, ruble's volatility remained one of the highest on a global basis. This is a crucial factor adding risk and uncertainty regarding the future performance in all Russian asset classes. The Russian central bank, recognizing the significant economic and financial implications of this phenomenon, is currently focused on the design of a long-term strategy to gradually reduce the volatility of the ruble.

From a global perspective, we are in a transitional phase, which will be marked by profound change in a wide range of areas. The Russian economy, which is also in a critical period of internal change, appears to be well positioned to strengthen from this process of global realignment. The potential is there, and hence the markets growing optimism is up to a certain extent justified. Yet, we are starting to enter a period of historically unusual fluidity, which is already obscuring our clarity and should temper our appetite for risk.

