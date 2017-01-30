Biogen: An Attractive Long In A Beaten-Down Industry

At these levels and before the spin-off, I think the stock is an attractive buy.

Biogen stock has been suffering for almost two years, together with the whole biotech industry.

In brief

Despite a mixed sales performance for last quarter, I think that Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) growth prospects remain positive. The company keeps generating a high amount of FCF and has a rock-solid balance sheet, two factors that give management a high level of flexibility on the acquisitions front. The spinoff of Bioverativ will take away an important piece of business, but before the spinoff takes place, I think the stock is an attractive buy at the current levels.

The correction

Biogen is a biotech giant specialized in therapies for neurodegenerative, hematologic and autoimmune diseases. The stock is trading 42% below the top reached in March 2015, as a result of weakness in the biotech industry triggered by concerns about the possibility of price regulation.

After a sharp decline that took place in the second half of 2015, the stock is trying to bottom out, and is currently trading 23% above the three years low.

BIIB data by YCharts

Growth Prospects

The first thing to consider when assessing Biogen's growth prospects is the fact that the company operates in an industry with strong long-term fundamentals. Demographic changes and ageing population are long-term factors that will drive growth in the pharma and biotech industry, and we can expect all the important players, including Biogen, to benefit from these favorable trends (favorable for them). On the other side, the increase in healthcare spending is something that scares many economists and analysts. Some external forces might exert increasing pressure on the industry pricing practices, which so far, have been based on the premise that high risk justifies high prices. The fact that more people will need healthcare services in the future, means also that governments will be forced to locate a higher portion of public expenditure to this sector, which might lead to increasing efforts to regulate or, at least, negotiate lower prices.

The increasing importance of healthcare services in western society is a clear trend, but a proportional growth in revenue and earnings might be not so certain.

Let's go back to Biogen. While other biotech companies have tried to increase their level of diversification across several therapeutic areas, Biogen remains almost a pure player in the field of multiple sclerosis, which accounts for almost 80% of total sales.

The company's revenue growth has slowed down, and the products performance is mixed. On one side, there is the fast-growing hemophilia business that is driving most of the sales growth. The segment, which comprises Eloctate and Alprolix, will be spun off in Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVVV), which should begin trading on February 2. On the other side, the MS portfolio is made of products in decline, such as Avonex, and other drugs that are flat or growing at a modest rate, such as Tecfidera, Plegridy (which is probably cannibalizing some of the Avonex sales) and Tysabri.

I think there are three main aspects to consider:

- The first aspect is the company's growth in the MS segment. Some drugs are experiencing declining sales and we don't know whether the total performance of the segment will be positive or not. 2016 as a whole saw 3 of the 4 main drugs in the segment growing (with the expection of Avonex). Nonetheless, all those drugs experienced a QoQ decline in Q4, while only Tecfidera and Plegridy posted YoY growth.

- The second aspect is the company's performance in relation to the newest segments, such as Spinraza and Biosimilars. Trying to predict these segments' growth means guesstimating at best. Nevertheless, Leerink Analyst Geoffrey Porges expects Spinraza revenue to reach $2 Billion by 2020. If it's true, the slowdown in the MS segment would not be a big issue. Regarding Biosimilars, the market is expected to grow at a 55% CAGR between 2017 and 2020, a reason that alone is enough to be optimistic about the segment's performance. Biogen will probably grow at an above average rate, given the relatively small dimensions of the segment at the moment.

- The third factor is the company's spin-off Bioverativ, which will take away the company's hemophilia business, a segment that is growing in excess of 50% and that saw $847 million in sales in 2016. Through the spin-off, Biogen shareholders will receive 1 share of Bioverativ for every 2 shares of Biogen they own. This implies 108 million shares outstanding for Bioverativ, which at $45 per share translates into a market cap of $4,860 million, for a P/S of 5.74, which is just slightly more than Biogen's average, despite the different growth prospects.

All things considered, I think Biogen will keep growing at a good pace in the future, while continuing to the develop its pipeline internally and, probably, through acquisitions, financed through the massive free cash flow the company generates. We can expect some new segments such as Spinraza and biosimilars to be good drivers of growth, but we should keep our eyes on pipeline development as well. The Bioverativ spin-off, trading in line with Biogen, is not expensive and probably undervalued, and I wouldn't be surprised if BIVV rallied in the weeks/months after the spin-off.

Financials and Valuation

Financially, this company has many attractive characteristics. The first thing we can notice is the high margins, which have been in constant rise for the last decade. There are some factors that could lead to lower margins, such as the diversification in biosimilars, or the political and social pressures on pricing. Nonetheless, similar levels should be maintained in the near future.

The balance sheet is rock solid. With a current ratio of 2.6 and the massive free cash flow we can't imagine any liquidity issue. A Debt to Equity ratio of 0.89 is almost ridiculous if we consider the generated cash flow, and much lower than that of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), whose ratios are 1.54 and 3.74, respectively.

This has an important implication - the rock solid balance sheet could give the company more room for acquisitions, if they find attractive targets.

In relative terms, BIIB trades in line with AMGN. Margins and growth expectations for the two companies are similar, although Amgen is more leveraged and more diversified across therapeutic areas.

Source: Finbox.io

Finding relative valuation gaps between BIIB and other companies is rather difficult, but the whole biotech sector is trading at depressed levels in comparison to the overall market.

The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology index (NASDAQ:IBB) has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), and the biotech industy is currently trading at about 18 times forward earnings, versus 23 for the S&P 500. Unless something unfavorable happens on the pricing front, I think this anomaly will slowly disappear. The biotech industry can take advantage of a strong fundamental trend fueled by demographic changes, and in my opinion, deserves to trade at a premium.

In Biogen case, the stock is currently trading at 15 times 2017 guided earnings (16 times on a non-GAAP basis), which is very attractive for a company with these growth prospects.

Final Thoughts

The whole biotech industry seems to be trading at depressed levels, and I expect the valuation gap with the overall market to close soon. Biogen, in particular, has good growth prospects, although some uncertainty around a few declining products remains, and it's trading at just 15 times forward earnings. Moreover, the rock-solid balance sheet and high free cash flow give the company a lot of flexibility if management finds attractive targets to buy. The Bioverativ spin-off will take away an important piece of business, which accounts for a big portion of the recent sales growth, so after the spin-off the attractiveness of the BIIB will have to be reassessed. At this moment, I think the stock is a compelling buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIIB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.