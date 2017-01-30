Macy's: Not For The Bargain Bin

We think Macy’s offers income investors a good stock that has fallen out of favor, and a great yield that is both attractive and sustainable. The buying opportunity is back.

Macy’s has paid a solid dividend since 2004, with the only reductions during the worst time period in recent history for retail, the global financial crisis.

The story is unchanged, Macy’s is a profitable yield play, with a real estate kicker, and the new CEO is going to catalyze both aspects.

Macy’s had a great rally for most of the second half of 2016, until the earnings cycle started up and retailers continued to disappoint.

Macy's (NYSE:M) is out of favor with investors, and it's hard to fault them, retailers are in cyclical decline, and every quarter brings another bout of disappointment. Yet underlying this, Macy's is a profitable business with a strong brand trading at sub-10x forward P/E and 5.5x forward EV/EBITDA. We admit that the likely decline of revenues over the next two years is not overly compelling, but would argue that this is more than priced in the stock, and declining store count means revenues will naturally fall but margins should fall to a lower extent. Finally, Macy's is yielding over 5% which is about double that of the S&P and double that of the average dividend aristocrat.

While Macy's has at least $21B of real estate its enterprise value is about $16B. Macy's has once again become too cheap to ignore.

The argument that keeps many investors on the sidelines of the real estate play is that Macy's is only profitable because it doesn't have to pay itself rent. So a sale/lease-back on the stores means Macy's would be unprofitable in many locations. We tend to agree, but we expect the CEO to focus on selling the locations where stores cannot turn a profit if they were paying rent.

Use of Cash: the use of cash test provides a visual overview of the various cash uses that a company has been allocating cash towards. It shows the relative size of the cash uses versus the outstanding cash balance available to the company. It is a quick and simple way to view how the company has used its cash over the past 10 years, and is indicative of what the company may do in the next 10 years with its cash reserves. We examine dividend payments to all shareholders (including payments to preferred dividend holders) as well as net repurchases which includes equity issued via stock option plans etc… as well as interest payments on debt, this offers a more wholesome view of how the company allocates capital.

Given the price action of the equity, the buybacks seems ill-timed being completed at a time when the share price was substantially higher, that same price action is what makes the company appealing today as it has created an opportunity to pick up a stock with a 5% yield, well above its historical yield level.

Given a shortage of cash on the balance sheet we do not expect buybacks to continue as debt service becomes more important the shrinking share counts.

Still, we like to see that even the 5% yield is a very minimal burden on cash flows, this is a major factor helping dividend sustainability going forward.

10-Year Dividend Yield and Payout Ratios: Higher dividends are great but not if they come at the expense of dividend sustainability. Assessing the payout ratio is a key metric in determining the sustainability of a dividend, and is calculated as dividend per share dividend by earnings per share (DPS/EPS).

Like most companies, particularly in the retail industry, Macy's suffered a severe pullback in sales and profitability as a result of the global financial crisis in the mid 2000's, the result was a substantial dividend cut as the company saved money, bunkering down for tough times. In the event of another material recession in the U.S. economy, it is likely that a dividend cut would be on the way. Of course, this is not our base case, and we think the warning signs will present themselves well ahead of an actual dividend reduction by Macy's.

For now, we expect the dividend is safe at a minimum but do not expect large increases going forward as revenues decline in coming years. Given the shrinking earnings base the result has been higher payout ratios which are now above 50%. We still consider this level of payout ratio as very safe.

Credit risks: One of the largest risks to dividend sustainability is a leveraged company facing large debt payments and/or putting its credit ratings at risk, which would lead to higher interest charges.

Macy's has about $7.5B in debt outstanding; however, the maturity profile is very strong as there is minimal debt coming due in the next five years. In fact, most of the debt is long-dated and not due until beyond 2026. We see no immediate concerns with Macy's debt profile.

Macy's has a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.5x which is in-line with its targeted leverage ratio of 2.5x to 2.8x. The debt profile is very strong given the fast majority of debt is not due for a decade; there is very little repayment risk. Most of the debt carries interest rates in the 3.5% to 7% range, which is expensive but not onerous, given the Baa2 rating from Moody's we do not think Macy's could do a lot better if they refinanced.

Summary: Macy's offers a great 5% yield but its position in a difficult industry, activist investors, CEO churn and various headlines have kept investors out of this income play. While its payout time horizon has been relatively short, at only a dozen, we think the company has plenty of firepower to continue paying current dividends, and a small recovery in FCF should lead to higher payouts in the future. The timing is great to purchase Macy's when investor sentiment is at a low and yield is at a high.

