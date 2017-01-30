Oil: Where Do We Go From Here

After breaking out above the $50.00 level, crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) has spent the last month consolidating. This consolidation has also been present in sentiment data, as bulls have been locked in a 15% range the past 20 trading days. To put in perspective how tight this range is, bullish sentiment on gold has had a range of 20% over the past 4 trading days alone. Fortunately for the crude oil bulls, they may be in luck. The commodity is heading into its strongest seasonal period of the year, and one of my all-time favorite fades remains bearish oil. I do not know what the next month has in store, but until the dominant trend changes, I'm staying long.

I found Raoul Pal by accident this summer during the post-Brexit noise, and could not be happier I did. I was long the S&P 500 from 2040 going into the vote, and few were louder than Raoul when the market corrected into the news. Raoul was convinced that this was the biggest black swan in history, and that it would have lasting negative effects on stock indices worldwide. As we know, this could not have been further from the truth. The S&P-500 is 15% higher since June 27th, and the Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) is up 22%.

(Source: Twitter.com)

Luckily for those following Raoul, his expertise in marking bottoms extends to other markets as well. While Raoul was calling for new lows in oil (below $28) in early August at $39.00 a barrel, Seeking Alpha writer Robert Boslego was busy helping Seeking Alpha readers get long. Robert stated that speculators were behind the selling pressure, and that he believed the correction had run its course. Unfortunately I didn't take Robert's advice and participate in this trade, but in hindsight I should have knowing I was on the opposite side of Raoul's trade.

(Source: Twitter.com)

Fast forward 6 months and Raoul is still very bearish on oil, despite being dead wrong on the past 35% move. I believe this to be good news for oil bulls. While I'm sure Raoul will eventually be right on this trade, I would prefer to have him on the opposite side of my trades.

(Source: Twitter.com)

While my above fade's positioning is helpful at times, I prefer to base my positioning on more concrete data. When trading commodities I like to look at seasonal data, sentiment data, as well as the technicals. I place the most emphasis on the dominant trend of price as I have no interest in fighting the market. I supplement this data by seeing if the trend in sentiment data confirms this. Finally I like to see if seasonal strength/weakness is also in my corner. It's rare that all 3 indicators line up, but when they do I'm willing to use a 120% position (20% more than a full position). If only price and sentiment line up I use a full position, and if only sentiment is giving a buy signal I trade with a half position. To determine the current trend of sentiment, I want to see the position of bullish sentiment in relation to my custom moving averages. To assess this I have compiled Daily Sentiment Index data into charts, and have added my own moving averages. When bullish sentiment is above all of its moving averages I am bullish, and when bullish sentiment is below its moving averages I'm neutral or bearish.

(Source: TC2000.com)

On November 30th crude oil made a new 20-day high, which gave me a Turtle buy signal on the commodity. The sentiment trend was confirming this breakout as it was above all of its moving averages. At the same time seasonal data was heading into its quietest quarter of the year, so I only put on a full position (100%). I went long crude oil from $48.45, and have remained long since.

As we can see from the below seasonal chart of crude oil, the commodity has been trading almost perfectly in line with historic returns. The December through February period tends to be the least volatile, and thus far crude oil has done nothing the past 3 months. Oil has been trading in a 10% range the past 2 months, and has not made any real progress since the beginning of this period. The good news for the bulls is that we are about to head into the strongest 2 months of the year. Once February is out of the way, March and April tend to be very strong months for the commodity. The average cumulative return for oil in March/April is 6.3% over the past 30 years. While there is no guarantee that seasonality plays out the same in 2017, it's worth noting that crude is heading into its strongest 2 months of the year once we get through February.

(Source: StockmarketAlmanac.Co.Uk)

Moving on to sentiment for crude oil, the sentiment trend is beginning to roll over. This does not mean I am bearish and does not change my positioning, but I would prefer to see this trend flip bullish soon. As we can see the 21-day moving average (red line) has begun to roll over, and this has led to declines in the past. Having said that, typically have closes below the 21-day moving average have led to almost instantaneous declines, whereas this instance has seen a consolidation for 10 days. I would like to see bullish sentiment close back above 65% and stay there, which would help the 21-day moving average flatten out and resume its previous positive slope. Regardless, this does not change things for my positioning. I will remain long a 100% position, but I have moved from bullish to neutral from a sentiment trend standpoint.

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index, Author's Chart)

Taking a look at the technicals for crude oil, things could not look more bullish. We can see the weekly breakout above $52.00 on the below chart, and how this has affected price. Between June and November the $52.00 level was a ceiling for price. Since the breakout and weekly close above this level, the $52.00 area has become weekly support. This is an encouraging sign for the bulls thus far, and I expect to see support to continue to come in between $48.00 - $50.00 on any dips.

(Source: TradingView.com)

Moving to a daily chart of crude oil, we can see that the dominant trend is clearly up. Crude oil broke above its 200-day moving average in early April and has been in a clear bull market since. The commodity is making higher highs and higher lows, and continues to find support at its 200-day moving average. Given the fact that the 200-day moving average was previous resistance and is now new support, this is very bullish. The up-trend line on crude oil comes in at the $47.50 level which also coincides with the 200-day moving average. I expect any dips to this level to be bought with both hands, and a close below here would be a red flag for me.

(Source: TradingView.com)

So how am I positioned exactly?

I remain long crude oil from $48.45, and my new stop on this trade is below $47.50 on a close. A close below $47.50 would represent a violation of its uptrend line, as well as a close below the 200-day moving average. This is not a place I want to be long from, therefore I will be exiting my full position if $47.50 does not hold on a close. This gives my trade a risk of roughly 2% from my entry.

(Source: TradingView.com)

Crude oil is only 20 trading days away from entering its strongest 2-month period of the year. Despite the sentiment trend moving to neutral, the dominant trend remains very bullish. The 200-day moving average continues to rise at a steady pace, and the commodity continues to make higher lows. As long as crude oil can remain above $47.50 on a close, I see no reason for the bulls to worry. A close below $47.50 could open up the potential for more selling, and I would move to the sidelines and wait for a better setup.

For full transparency, I am long crude oil futures, and not USO. I have tagged USO as in my disclosure as there is no available ticker for crude oil futures.

