The Voice Problem

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) reported earnings last week that disappointed the market but that's after a little surge ahead of the numbers. I like to pick a theme from the company's earnings calls and this time its Voice. Industry people view it as an important interface. The rise of new media tend to result in speculation whether Alphabet's subsidiary Google will lose its dominant position in search. Like when apps were seen as a big threat or social media. This is how I view Google's strategy:

The company does everything to keep the cycle going where they have more opportunities to touch our lives and get to know us better. Somewhere along the way they will monetize that connection but it's important to them not to break the circle to meet a short-term profit target. The easiest way to keep it going appears to be through continuously looking for ways to create value for users.

On the earnings call an analyst raised the thinly veiled question whether Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa isn't a great threat to Google's dominant position given their success with the Echo, and consequently establishing a position in voice, while Alphabet lacks that visible in home killer app.

Just like I wasn't worried about in-app search destroying Google this doesn't worry me either. Even when we disregard Google's strong position in natural language processing controlling an interface doesn't mean you can deliver a good search experience. The difference between good and bad search is immense, especially once we can tap into it through something as fast and intuitive as voice. The interaction needs to be seamless and useful. Having established a connection doesn't mean you can offer great search and Google continues to have a tremendous competitive advantage.

Sure, Amazon is a threat on the e-commerce front as users access its catalog directly and it may even hold back Google a little bit for a while. It's not a given e-commerce is a long-term natural fit for Google's core product. It just happens to be now. Amazon is dominating online retail in the U.S. but not in all geographies. Places where Amazon has a challenger that can stand up to it, the value of search may be greater. With the U.S. economy being quite strong currently it isn't as obvious but over the long term we should expect stronger growth of revenue outside the U.S.

A more interesting question, which was also raised, is how to monetize voice?

CEO Sundar Pichai wants us to think about it from a long-term perspective and sees more opportunity than challenge but doesn't offer much insight into what they believe to be the solution. It seems obvious that it isn't acceptable for your voice assistant to start reading you a couple of ads before helping you with your query. Pichai alludes to the fact being there for the user at all points increases contact and consequently knowledge of the user (see my illustration above) but that sounds like a bit of a weak defense. Likely, they haven't figured it out themselves.

Google is usually referred to as an advertising company, I probably do it too as boxing companies away in industries is convenient, but in fact it isn't in advertising.

Advertising is a way for Google to monetize its real product, making information accessible. The issue is confused as Google doesn't merely utilize advertising as a currency but enhanced its value in order for it to be acceptable and to keep the illustrated cycle going full speed.

The company could decide to go to a subscription model tomorrow and charge me $20 a month and I'd have little choice but to accept. I've done the math and it indicates Google is far from squeezing the last drop of revenue from users.

They probably did the math too, but properly, and found monetizing a free product through advertising to be superior. Reasons range from obvious to more debatable but it would likely slow growth, slow data collection which builds their moat, decrease their long-term competitive advantage, give competitors a lot of room to gather market share while much of the world is severely underserved and perhaps it would even slow global GDP growth as their product is a contributor to global GDP growth. If we were talking U.S. only, I bet subscription search would be a viable model. Right now, it's a non-starter.

Thinking about it like this puts the monetization concerns around Voice in perspective. Advertising is a monetization model, subscriptions are a monetization model, data is a monetization model and the future might serve additional options. I will be following Alphabet closely as it is one of the few businesses able to weather almost anything the market can throw at us while having a promising future ahead of it under business as usual circumstances.

