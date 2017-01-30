Why I Might Be Getting Rid Of My DHT

With some luck, I'll get my shares back at a low price in the eventuality Frontline needs to retreat.

Lots of ships in the sea as they say, and getting out near $5 looks like the low-risk opportunity to me.

I might be giving up on some profits, but don't think this is the M&A opportunity to see through a closing.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) bought up 15%+ of DHT Holdings' shares (NYSE:DHT) and hit it with a proposal to acquire all outstanding shares in a stock-for-stock deal at a ratio of 0.725 Frontline shares for each DHT share. The bid represents a value of about $5 per share of DHT Holdings, and that's about where the stock is shooting up to pre-market. It's almost as if the market expects DHT Holdings to go and angle for a higher price. But let's not forget, DHT holders may be able to pick up one or two dividend payments before the deal closes, which could be a potentially valuable premium.

A Few Important Things

Frontline is a John Fredriksen's vehicle. Fredriksen is a veteran ship billionaire, but he recently broke up with a long-time business partner, who was sort of the numbers guy.

The DHT Holdings board adopted a one-year shareholder rights plan and declared a dividend of one preferred share purchase right for each share of DHT common stock outstanding at the close of business on the 9th of February. These rights will not be exercisable and will trade with the shares of DHT's common stock. They will be exercisable if someone acquires 10% or more. It's a potential poison pill.

I expect this won't be a very long courtship because Fredriksen doesn't seem like the person to get himself worked up and have Frontline splurge. Also, DHT Holdings has the same kind of assets as many other acquisition targets, which limits the upside.

Frontline says it believes the combined company would generate a lot of free cash flow, assuming significant cost synergies are achieved and the combined entity gets a more favorable treatment on the debt and equity markets. A lot of assumptions.

Stats Pre-Market:

DHT Frontline Enterprise Value 1,000 million 2,500 million Spot rate cash break even for fleet $15,000 $21,000 Capacity Dwt 6 million 11 million Average age fleet 7 years 7 years Average age VLCC 6.5 years 12 years

Frontline owns almost 2x the capacity but is already valued at 2.5x DHT's value (in market cap its almost 3x as expensive). That gets you a fleet that's similar in age except if you weigh in for tonnage capacity. Frontline's fleet is much older on a tonnage weighted basis because its VLCC fleet is beyond middle age. The only thing that's immediately attractive about Frontline's stock is it is a Fredriksen company.

It's not a coincidence that he's trying to buy DHT Holdings while it scores much better on price vs. important fundamental characteristics. And it's not a coincidence he is trying to pay for it with potentially overvalued FRO stock. Either FRO is overvalued or DHT is undervalued, but in any case, DHT appears to be a much better value.

Some Additional Stats

Symbol DHT FRO Book Value Per Share 7.16 8.94 Current Price $4.27 $7.02 Price/Tangible Book (10y Median) 1.01 2.37 ROC (Joel Greenblatt) (10y Median) 6.2 11.26 Price/Tangible Book (10y Median) 1.01 2.37 EV/EBITDA 7.11 7.32 EV/EBIT 17.35 11.96 EV/Sales 2.74 3.42 P/B 0.6 0.79 Debt to Assets 0.5 0.5 Tax Rate % 0.26 0.21 Market Cap ($M) 398.673 1192.061 Total Liabilities 709.155 1525.581 Enterprise Value (M) 1011.996 2516.97 Trailing Dividend Yield (10y High) 45.83 40.66 Short % of Float 12.13 2.75 # of Analyst Following 3 2

Conclusion

I'm selling shares into today's market.

I have no trouble imagining the board warding off Fredriksen while I don't see Frontline shelling out a huge premium beyond $5.

The bid is in shares which value is kind of contentious.

I'm interested in shipping stock to buy low and hold it until rates spike. By holding this as an M&A where a larger company that's trading at higher price to fundamental ratios is the acquirer, the upside is diluted severely while the risk does not, at least initially, decrease to the same extent.

I'm not buying the synergy story. My opinion: Fredriksen is trying to deal here and trade in their expensive shares for DHT's cheap shares.

You can make an argument the ex-dividend date is likely somewhere around Feb. 6th and it may be worth waiting for. I think I'm not going to. I'll get out unless I can't get anywhere near $5.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.