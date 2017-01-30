CHS: From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

Thanks to one of my followers, the following group of cumulative preferreds was brought to my attention, which I now have the privilege of introducing to the more conservative preferred investors who follow me.

However, as I began my research utilizing my old favorite, QuantumOnline, I discovered that I would be forced to report about CHS, Inc., formerly the Cenex Harvest States Cooperatives, in a slightly different manner. For some reason, according to Quantum, CHSCP, a cumulative preferred itself, is also considered the parent company of record of the group of preferreds.

I'm also including this bit of information provided directly from this company's own web site:

Just as in 1929, CHS is a farmer-owned cooperative working to help America's farmers be more successful. Today, because of our belief in shared success and farmer-first values, we've grown into a Fortune 100 company that over the past five years has returned nearly $2 billion in cash to our farmer and member cooperative owners. Together, we're making a difference around the world with our depth of energy, grain and food solutions-not to mention our full range of business services and our commitment to stewardship.

I like that this preferred is cumulative, meaning in an event that payments are suspended, they accumulate and are owed to the shareholder, and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. And they must be completely repaid before the common shareholder will be allowed to receive any further dividend payments. Additionally, there are probably more sanctions and restrictions placed on the company, and there will remain so until the missed payments are repaid in full. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds.

These shares were callable on 7/18/23 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed.

It pays a dividend of $2.00 per share per year, or 0.50 per quarter, to be paid 3/31, 6/30, 9/30, & 12/31 of each year.

At the time of its IPO, 1/28/03, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Dividends are eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

Because brevity is the soul of wit, and all the following preferreds contain conditions basically the same, except for their particular dates and numbers, the above bullet points will not be repeated for each.

The above-displayed CHSCP chart, for all intents and purposes, mirrors those of the following in that all are priced and will probably remain priced well above par value. Consequently, your chances of getting in at or below par are slim; therefore, don't even consider waiting if you want to hold one or more of these preferreds.

From the above-mentioned numbers and those comments of my followers familiar with this company, it appears this is a very safe investment that will be attractive to a majority of my conservative preferred investor followers provided they are able to stomach the consistent above par prices they will have to swallow.

That said, let's determine which is the current best buy:

CHS Preferreds 1-30-17 Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best CHSCL 1/21/25 1.875 27.22 1.875/27.22 6.89% Best CHSCM 9/30/24 1.6875 26.76 1.6875/26.76 6.31% CHSCN 3/31/24 1.775 26.94 1.775/26.94 6.59% CHSCO 9/26/23 1.96875 28.85 1.96875/28.85 6.82% CHSCP 7/18/23 2.00 29.49 2/29.49 6.78%

Personally, I don't like any of the above at these inflated prices; however, I'm going to hold my nose because of this company's perceived safety and I'm going with the L as the best buy, because it offers the highest yield and has the latest call date. I know that it costs the company more than either of the M & N and will lose the holder more per share when called, but that is still quite a while away, and the increased yield collected during that time will more than make up for the loss suffered.