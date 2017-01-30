Facebook: The Market Overprices Volatility

As the Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) February 1 earnings announcement date is approaching, April options are looking expensive both in light of the stock's historical volatility and in view of how much shares moved in the past in the course of a three-month period starting just before an earnings release date. In this article, I will describe a limited risk strategy designed to be profitable if the stock stays within a plus or minus 10% band around its January 27, 2016 close.

Shares rarely venture beyond the +/-10% band over three-month periods

The following exhibit presents returns on Facebook's shares over 85-day periods, starting just before quarterly earnings dates. The 85 calendar day period was chosen to coincide with the time left until the expiration date in April.



The point to note is that the +/-10% band was breached three times out of 12 and among these occurrences, every breach occurred in the positive direction. This is consistent with the company outperforming analysts' expectations in each and every one of the last four quarters, as illustrated by the chart below.



It appears, however, that the market has become aware of the firm beating consensus estimates very quarter. A surprise beat is no longer a surprise. It also may be that long-term ongoing expectations are so high that a one-time earnings beat is taken in stride. Among the preceding four quarters, only the response to Q4 2015 earnings was larger than what the following strategy is designed to accommodate.

Facebook options are expensive

Even as the political environment remains uncertain, shares recently have been moving less, at 18% annualized volatility, than in the preceding two year period where a 22% average was observed. A mix of these two quantities combined with a calibrated projection of how long it takes for volatility to revert to its mean is what goes into the model-based estimation of options' fair price. Market quotes for April 2017 options are significantly higher, with at the money options around 24.8% implied volatility - much higher than the recent estimate and also notably above the norm for the last two years.

The following chart compares recent and two-year historical volatility of Facebook shares to mid-market implied volatility and model-based results for various strikes of April 2017 options.



It is typical for out of the money puts to trade at higher implied vol values, as portfolio managers and individual investors may buy them for downside protection. An interesting feature of options on specifically Facebook is that far out of the money calls, such as those struck at 160, also trade at somewhat elevated implied volatilities. I believe this is due to a certain segment of the market betting on the company's extreme outperformance.

In big picture terms, individual investors tend to buy stocks while short selling ideas are met with cries of "how do you dare to take unlimited downside risk?" Somehow this bias against short selling continues to exist even though statistically shares decline about as often as they rise. This perhaps is worth bearing in mind as Facebook trades near its 52-week high.

Considering taking positions in options, the picture is even more extreme. No one, aside from the hapless yet hopeful option buyer, cares when the purchased options expire worthless. The institutional option sellers are happy to pocket the premium. Try shorting an option - let alone, outright shorting an overpriced put - and the shouts of disapproval would overwhelm all but the hardiest traders. It is unsurprising that options tend to be bid up higher than fair price estimates from a valuation model, as illustrated by the following exhibit.



The strategy in brief

In light of shares closing at $132.18 on January 27, the idea involves selling calls struck at $145 and puts at $120, and buying calls with a higher strike, chosen to be $150 as well as lower-strike puts at $115. All positions are of the same size, assumed to be 20 contracts and underlying 2,000 shares.

The resulting position, that can also be viewed as a vertical call spread combined with a vertical put spread, has the payoff shown in the chart below.



In detail, the four options traded as follows:

$115 puts at (bid-ask) $1.23-1.28 and the mid-market implied volatility of 27.8%. The market priced this option above the model at $0.53 and implied vol of 21.7%.

$120 puts at $2.06 bid and $2.12 ask compared to the model price $1.15. The mid-market implied volatility stood at 26.8% compared to the model at 21.1%.

$145 calls at $1.85-1.90 and the mid-market implied vol 23.5% versus the model price $1.19 and model-based implied vol 19.7%.

$150 calls at $1.07-1.12 versus the model price $0.60. The mid-market implied vol was estimated to be 23.6%, again higher than the model-based value of 19.8%.

Why April 2017? Why these strikes? The presented strategy aims for the highest expected return

The ability to estimate the model-based fair value of every option on Facebook shares, with any strike and any expiration available in the market means that expirations other than April 2017 were considered, as well as other strike combinations. Ultimately, the objective is not to maximize the return in the best case scenario where shares remain within the range between the strikes of options being sold. Rather, the expectation is for the valuation model to work on average in the long term. Hence, the expected return is the difference between the strategy proceeds collected by trading in the market over what they would have been under the model, divided by the required initial capital and prorated according to time remaining until options expire.

It turns out that the specific combination of April 2017 expiration along with the four strikes $115, $120, $145 and $150 achieve the highest expected return, as will be detailed next.

A sizable potential return and a limited risk

It is conservative to assume buying options at the asking price while selling at bid prices. Implementing this strategy as of January 27 close with 20 contracts of each option would have yielded $3,020 in cash proceeds as nearer-strikes options being sold were more expensive than options struck further away from the current share price that were to be bought.

Aside from the initial proceeds, the possibility of losing $5 per underlying share means that holding a portfolio with the four option positions would require a margin of $10,000. Net of initial proceeds, the capital of $6,980 would be committed to the trade until the expiration in April 2017 or until the trade is fully unwound. A reasonable worst-case scenario would involve losing this entire initial investment. This would occur if, on April 21, 2017, the Facebook share price dropped to or below $115 or rose to or above $150.

The best case scenario is keeping the entire amount of the initial proceeds, yielding the absolute return of 43% or 185% on an annual basis.

As noted above, the choice of this particular strategy and indeed, the choice of Facebook as the underlying was driven by the analysis of the entire market of most liquid options on most frequently traded shares. Furthermore, the objective was to optimize the expected return due to the market overpricing options compared to the model.

Comparing the market and model-based prices, the expected annualized return on capital for this trade would be 38% if trades were done at the bid or ask side of the market for each option, as appropriate. Working limit orders over a period of time, a skilled trader can sometimes get orders filled closer to mid-market. The expected annualized return would rise to 53% assuming trades at mid-market prices.

Conclusion

It is rare for shares of Facebook to move by more than 10% over the roughly three-month period, starting just before an earnings release date. Additionally, the market seems to have discounted, in recent quarters, the phenomenon of the company consistently outperforming the consensus estimate, resulting in lower realized volatility.

In a rare occurrence, options on Facebook expiring in April appear to be overpriced significantly, compared to a fair-value model. A way to optimize the expected return while taking a strictly limited risk is to sell equal quantities of $120 puts and $145 calls while buying $115 puts and $150 calls. For the assumed trade size of 20 contracts of each option, the worst-case scenario would involve losing the entire initial investment of $6,980 if shares were to trade below $115 or above $150 by April 21, 2017. The best case scenario would result in keeping the full amount of the initial proceeds of $3,020. The expected annualized return for this strategy was 38% as of January 27 close, or potentially up to 53% depending on being able to trade closer to mid-market.

