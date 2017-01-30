Approach Resources' Bondholders Demonstrate Stock Is A Steal And The Board Is Too Passive

A second exchange offer is in the works to other bondholders that would eliminate about another $90 million or so long term debt if successful.

Sometimes management keeps hoping that the present atmosphere goes away and nirvana turns up. Then everyone can live happily ever after with money rolling in the door. In this case the bondholders for Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) had other ideas.

Source: Approach Resources Shareholder Update of January, 2017

For some months now (click on the January update), this company has been all but paralyzed by the weak balance sheet. Management had no funds to drill and production was declining. But a major bondholder (Wilks Family Office, Founders of FracTech) agreed to a very generous exchange and now has three seats on the board. This should jump-start a board that has been noted for its passiveness for quite sometime. Had the board been left alone, this company could well have become a memory while the board snoozed.

Yet the company has more than 138,000 acres of Permian leases to explore. Permian deals are being done all around this company and offset operators are selling stock, and getting loans to explore these leases. If one were to assume an enterprise value of roughly $650 million, then the market values that acreage at less than $5,000 an acre. Talk about an absolutely screaming deal! When is the last time a deal in the Permian was done for anywhere near that price?

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) just announced a deal at more than twice that value. In fact, the deal could be four times the value for some of the leases. So clearly this stock is way undervalued even with the additional potential dilution. Right now the enterprise value is mostly debt. If the second part of the exchange deal goes through, the equity could be valued initially at least than $400 million. So there is some decent financial leverage here. Plus the really hard first step is already completed.

Source: Approach Resources Shareholder Update of January, 2017

This company's credit market access was basically (click on January presentation) eliminated. There was a small amount left, but not nearly enough to realize the value of these leases. Plus the banks get really nervous when some of the ratios get out of hand. The first bondholder deal has led to a decent common stock price rally. The leverage ratio as shown above has improved materially and is almost within "low cost" range.

Further potential deals could lead to some more optimism. If this company straightens out its finances, then the market will concentrate on the Permian play. With Permian deals doing for at least $20K per acre on average, that change in focus will be very good for the common stock. The first step of the debt exchange process has eliminated about 30% of the long term debt. Any participation by the remaining bondholders in the second step is icing on the cake. Plus the company had used some of its cash flow to pay down a little more debt.

The company is already almost to the guidelines shown in the second slide to obtain low cost loans. Management could have gone to alternative lenders, but they tend to be very expensive. In this case the first exchange has shown those former bondholders a tidy profit. That should entice a fair amount of participation in the second step. Greed is always a good motivator. Since the stock price has rallied, there is a good chance that the average price mentioned in the exchange deal would provide a sizeable incentive to exchange the bonds.

Now admittedly, the credit ratings agencies do not like these kinds of transactions. But the lenders pay more attention to the long term debt-to-cash flow ratios than they do to the credit agencies. Of course other things like reserve reports help out too. The main point is the exchange is being carried out on a scale that will materially help the company finances immediately. Plus there will be some safety for the banks if the company should ask for a credit line expansion.

Basically, this company is out of immediate danger, but the three new board members probably have a much more aggressive agenda than just saving the company. The way to get the market to realize the value of these leases is by showing the market drilling results. So the liquidity needs to be there to expand operations. Once that liquidity is there after the exchanges, expect those three new board members to agitate for measured and material production growth.

Source: Approach Resources Shareholder Update of January, 2017

As shown above (click on January presentation update), the company had industry leading low costs for the current production. The problem has been that there is not enough production to service long term debt that totaled about $500 million and provide a return for the common shareholders. This management appears to have some of the best operational skills in the industry to go with some of the worst financing skills in the industry. The new board members should provide some badly needed balance between these two functions.

The returns obtained by these wells have improved remarkably and are currently quite profitable. So beginning drilling again and hedging to protect those profits became a priority. Management, though appeared not to realize the priority. Fortunately the bondholders recognized this before things got worse. Even when the oil price is at $30 per barrel, the return exceeds a lot of competing geographic areas. These are remarkable leases and very valuable assets to the company. As the industry continues to post operating improvements, there is every chance these leases will be profitable at $30 oil prices. That is a remarkable achievement.

Source: Approach Resources Shareholder Update of January, 2017

But even with the constrained balance sheet (click on the January presentation update), this management has been improving the well production relentlessly. The operational improvements needed above to make these leases profitable when oil prices approach $30 may already be accomplished. The few dollars available for drilling and production improvements have really been wisely spent. Should activity increase with the newfound financial flexibility, this stock could explode upward as the good news spreads through the market. A relatively modest hedging program should provide the safety necessary should commodity prices decline. These assets are as good as many other Permian location, they just not have been properly developed. With the three new board members to provide a catalyst for change, increasing production and profitability is on the horizon.

Source: Approach Resources Shareholder Update of January, 2017

A quick review of these slides and several others should convince the reader that this company has saved money in every possible way. This is a low cost producer that can compete with the well known low cost producers. Several other "hot" Permian companies do not have costs anywhere nearly as low as this company. Cash flow could grow very fast in the near future.

Summary

Source: Approach Resources Shareholder Update of January, 2017

The margin obtained by management (click on January presentation) is one of the best out there. The costs are fantastically low and profitability is the envy of other Permian operators. All that needs to happen here is increased production. The major bondholders seemed to realize this and got on the board to make sure it happened.

This management has displayed some unusually good operational techniques that resulted in the slide shown above. So while the bond deals (exchanging debt for equity) will lead to dilution, they will also lead to growth. Even from the current price, this stock should easily double in the next year whether or not anymore bonds convert. Even a future equity offering to finance operational expansion should lead to a higher stock price. In the five year period, this stock should be an easy quadruple without much of the risk associated with that kind of price move. The first bond exchange took a lot of risk out of the stock investment. Future financial improvement will be far easier going forward. This is going to be a very different company in the near future.

