Thoughts On A Handful Of mREITs And The State Of The Industry (Week 61)

The increase in yields wouldn’t have been a problem for mortgage REITs if it happened directly rather than with a huge fall in rates over the summer.

Yields are up significantly from November, but they also look fairly similar to the spreads seen in late 2015.

Welcome to week 61.

The yield curve is higher and steeper. You've heard that a great deal over the last few months, right? The statement has been repeated enough times investors might think they don't even have to check the numbers. It wasn't so long ago that this would've been seen as a fairly flat yield curve. This matters a great deal to most mortgage REITs because it influences the amount of net interest income they can expect to generate for taking on duration exposure.

On the other hand, it is not a major problem for the commercial mortgage REITs with loans that reset frequently. At least, so long as the collateral values don't fall, it won't be a problem for them. If the properties are valued based on metrics like "net operating income", the valuations on collateral could take a hit. When yields start rising across the economy, investors in real estate start looking for higher capitalization rates. (As a reminder, net operating income/property value = capitalization rate). If the net operating income cannot be increased materially, a higher capitalization rate would have to come from a lower denominator (that means the property value). In that manner, the commercial mortgage REITs could still be negatively impacted if the longer yields rose too high and impaired the value of collateral.

The mREITs (and two ETFs)

The table is demonstrated below:

(NYSE:NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NASDAQ:AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. (NYSE:ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CYS) CYS Investments (NYSE:DX) Dynex Capital (NASDAQ:NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (NYSE:ORC) Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (NYSE:MFA) MFA Financial (NYSE:EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation (NYSE:ZFC) ZAIS Financial (NYSE:AMTG) Apollo Residential Mortgage (bought by ARI) (NYSE:ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NASDAQ:MTGE) American Capital Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:STWD) Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSEARCA:REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Market Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF

Spreads

I shortened this table dramatically by only citing the yield curves from the last quarter and from the ends of the prior quarters.

7 to 1 10 to 2 2 to 1 10 to 7 Q4 2014 1.72 1.50 Q4 2014 0.42 0.20 Q1 2015 1.45 1.38 Q1 2015 0.30 0.23 Q2 2015 1.79 1.71 Q2 2015 0.36 0.28 Q3 2015 1.42 1.42 Q3 2015 0.31 0.31 Q4 2015 1.44 1.21 Q4 2015 0.41 0.18 4/1/2016 0.94 1.03 4/1/2016 0.14 0.23 7/1/2016 0.82 0.87 7/1/2016 0.14 0.19 9/30/2016 0.83 0.83 9/30/2016 0.18 0.18 10/28/2016 0.97 1.00 10/28/2016 0.20 0.23 11/29/2016 1.34 1.21 11/29/2016 0.31 0.18 12/16/2016 1.50 1.32 12/16/2016 0.37 0.19 12/23/2016 1.48 1.33 12/23/2016 0.35 0.20 12/30/2016 1.40 1.25 12/30/2016 0.35 0.20 1/6/2017 1.38 1.20 1/6/2017 0.37 0.19 1/13/2017 1.38 1.19 1/13/2017 0.39 0.20 1/20/2017 1.46 1.28 1/20/2017 0.38 0.20 1/27/2017 1.46 1.27 1/27/2017 0.40 0.21 Look closer at these for comparison Q3 2015 1.42 1.42 Q3 2015 0.31 0.31 Q4 2015 1.44 1.21 Q4 2015 0.41 0.18 1/27/2017 1.46 1.27 1/27/2017 0.40 0.21

I'm highlighting a few values at the end with their own table. Relative to Q3 2015 and Q4 2015, the yield curve now is actually quite similar. While the spreads are pretty similar, I'll grant that the curve as a whole is higher now.

The current curve would be great for mortgage REITs if we got from Q4 2015 to here with very little volatility along the way. The challenge is that rates fell significantly lower over the summer and portfolios needed to be repositioned occasionally. The abrupt rate of the increase in yields after Donald Trump won the election was the challenge. Slower increases in rates would be just fine, but rapid increases are a significant problem. However, it is worth pointing out that we are on the verge of a couple of technical markers.

Moving Averages

The following chart shows the 10-year Treasury yields over the last three months. That means it runs from slightly before President Trump's victory up through the current day. The red line is the 25-day moving average, the green line is the 50-day, and the purple line is the 100-day:

We broke under the 25-day moving average earlier and rates have touched on the 50-day moving average twice. The rapid increase in rates appears to be stalling out. Perhaps investors are questioning how much the economy can be grown by a change in government policies? There are certainly some regulations that could use loosening, but I'm not sure most investors or politicians would agree on which ones. That creates a significant challenge.

I don't love taking on substantial interest rate risk here and, overall, I consider most of the sector expensive. But I do think the increase in yields has mostly run its course. I don't expect to see those 10-year rates going from 2.5% up to 3.5%. My portfolio is reflecting that strategy by using the preferred shares, some of which I believe are still offered at extremely attractive valuations.

Positions

My current positions (all long) are:

BMNM, RSO, NLY-C, NLY-D, CMO-E, CYS-B

If you want to learn more about investing in high-yield instruments, specifically mortgage REITs and their preferred shares, why not check out the reviews from my subscribers? The Mortgage REIT Forum averages three articles per week. One provides updated book value estimates for several mortgage REITs and includes my ratings (adjusted each week). The second article rates the different preferred shares and shows investors which ones are offering the best bargains. The third is used to highlight individual stocks and market failures or to provide a sneak preview on the articles I'm planning to publish over the next couple weeks. If you're ready to take the plunge with a free trial, proceed straight to the Mortgage REIT Forum.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMNM, RSO, NLY-C, NLY-D, CMO-E, CYS-B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Information in this article represents the opinion of the analyst. All statements are represented as opinions, rather than facts, and should not be construed as advice to buy or sell a security. This article is prepared solely for publication on Seeking Alpha and any reproduction of it on other sites is unauthorized. Ratings of “outperform” and “underperform” reflect the analyst’s estimation of a divergence between the market value for a security and the price that would be appropriate given the potential for risks and returns relative to other securities. The analyst does not know your particular objectives for returns or constraints upon investing. All investors are encouraged to do their own research before making any investment decision. Information is regularly obtained from Yahoo Finance, Google Finance, and SEC Database. If Yahoo, Google, or the SEC database contained faulty or old information it could be incorporated into my analysis.