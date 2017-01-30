Cooper Tire & Rubber: Strong Fundamentals, High ROIC, And Possible Acquisition Target

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) is a global manufacturer of tires for the passenger vehicle, light truck/SUV, and commercial market with a focus on replacement demand. CTB is the #5 U.S. tire manufacturer, and #12 manufacturer worldwide, with annual sales in 2015 of $2.97 billion. Sales in its Americas segment accounted for 85.6% of revenue while 14.4% is attributable to its International business. The company's tires are primarily sold through independent dealers, though CTB does own three tire distributors itself. A recent story in Barron's highlighted U.S. competitor Goodyear (NYSE:GT), but Cooper appears to be a more attractive investment.

While shares of Cooper are up 21% over the previous year, CTB's shares still trade at an attractive discount amongst the tire manufacturers at 3.0x EV/EBITDA, 8.3x P/E, and 0.6x EV/LTM Revenue. Cooper's focus on replacement tires makes it less sensitive to the cyclicality of new auto sales, and the company has a history of high returns on invested capital, averaging 14% since 2010. Cooper's opportunities to grow sales and reinvest in its business while also returning capital to shareholders supports a higher valuation. There is also the possibility that a foreign competitor could move to acquire Cooper. An analysis of projected discounted cash flows, competitor multiples, and recent transactions in the tire industry supports an intrinsic value of $55 per share.

Segment Overview

Americas Segment (85.6% Revenue/96.9% EBIT): The Americas business encompasses the company's operations in North and Latin America. Sales focus almost exclusively on the replacement market for Passenger Car Radial (PCR) tires that encompasses passenger cars and SUVs/light trucks. According to Modern Tire Dealer, CTB has a 5.5% share of the replacement market for passenger car tires and a 6.5% share of replacement light truck market. In commercial tires, the company does not disclose exact figures, but industry data suggests Cooper's market share is between 1% and 3%.

International Segment (14.4% Revenue/3.1% EBIT): The International business covers Cooper's sales in Europe and Asia in both the replacement and original equipment (OE) markets. In addition to PCR tires, company also sells Truck & Bus Radial (TBR) tires that include commercial grade tires for heavy-duty vehicles. In China, the company sells its tires into the Original Equipment (OE) market though is seeing stronger growth in replacement tires. The company has manufacturing facilities in the United Kingdom and Serbia supplying Europe, and two manufacturing facilities in China that primarily serve Asian markets.

Cooper Offers Replacement Tires at Competitive Prices

Cooper's proposition to consumers is quality tire options at prices below premium competitors. While not a comprehensive list, the table below shows where Cooper tires in popular sizes are priced relative to other brands. The company positions itself as a value alternative to the larger competitors, though some models range toward the high end. The company's value brands (Mastercraft, Dean, Mentor, and Starfire) are priced significantly lower, with prices starting below $50 for several models.

Sales Down From Peak Levels But Should Rise In Coming Years

Overall company sales are down 29.2% since 2012, but acute issues relating to China were the main drivers. It would appear those issues have been addressed, and the industry fundamentals support future sales growth.

In the Americas segment, sales declined nearly 20% in 2013 due to Chinese firms dumping low-cost tires in the U.S. market. Modern Tire Dealer estimates that Chinese imports rose 57.8% in 2013 to 51.3 million units. In 2009, unions lobbied President Obama to approve a three-year tariff on passenger and light-truck tires from China in the amount of 23-35%. When those tariffs expired and Chinese imports again surged, a new set of permanent tariffs (reviewable after five years) were issued by the Department of Commerce and affirmed by the U.S. International Trade Commission. Those imports subsequently fell 50% in 2015 and 37% in 2016 as the import duties took effect.

The decline in international sales is also tied to issues in China, though different from problems faced domestically. In June 2013, Cooper agreed to an acquisition by Apollo Tyres (OTC:AYRQY) of India in a deal valuing CTB at $2.5 billion. Shortly thereafter, Cooper's JV in China, Cooper Chengshan (CCT), effectively shut down production in protest of the planned merger. CCT manufactured TBR tires for the Chinese and international markets, including the U.S. The shutdown in 2013 was responsible for $208 million decrease in international sales. The merger with Apollo was eventually scrapped, and after lengthy negotiations with CCT, production was resumed. Cooper later divested its stake in CCT in 2014, which led to a decrease in 2015 international sales of $642 million. When removing the effect of the CCT strike and subsequent divestiture, international sales declined, but less dramatically. Cooper has shipped higher volumes, but faced declines in price/mix caused when low priced Chinese tires meant for dumping in foreign markets were brought back to their home market.

To replace some of the lost Chinese production, Cooper acquired a 65% interest (for approximately $90 million) in Qingdao Ge Rui Da Rubber (GRT), another Chinese manufacturer that gives it a new source of TBR tires. According to management, the plant is currently producing "several hundred thousand tires" annually, but has the capacity to produce 2.5-3 million tires. It could be some time before international sales reach previous levels, but they should begin to recover in the near term.

TBR tires from China are now subject to the same anti-dumping duties that were placed on manufacturers of PCR tires in 2009 and 2015. The company does import some of its PCR tires from its Chinese manufacturing facility Cooper Kunshan, and likely will import some of the TBR tires produced by GRT to the U.S. In the U.S. Cooper has a minimal market share in TBR tires, so the duties (~50%) should not have a dramatic impact on sales and earnings. Cooper unfortunately gives little detail on import figures, but industry data provides some estimation. According to Modern Tire Dealer, Cooper's TBR brand Roadmaster has only a 1-3% share of the 16 million tires sold in the U.S. annually. The company's plant in Mexico also supplies some tires for the U.S. market, and could be subject to a potential border tax under the Trump administration. That plant predominantly serves the Latin American market, however. In total, the company sources most of its U.S. tires from its domestic plants and imports some tires from its facility in Serbia.

Industry Dynamics Mostly Positive For Cooper Outlook

Movement to Larger Tire Sizes: Changes in customer preference for larger tires and/or tires with higher speed ratings is benefiting mix for most tire manufacturers, including Cooper. These "high value added" (HVA) tires carry significantly higher gross margins than smaller sized tires. According to competitor Goodyear, HVA tires carry an average $25/tire gross margin compared to only $9/tire for smaller sizes. Gross margin for replacement tires in the 17-inch and larger sizes is $32/tire. Cars and trucks are sold increasingly with 17-inch and larger wheels, which will lead to greater replacement of those sizes over time, further benefiting mix. Data provided by LMC International projects the global market for HVA tires to double in size from 222 million units in 2015 to 444 million units by 2020.

Strong Replacement Demand: Cooper's focus on replacement demand relative to competitors (Goodyear's OE business is ~20% of sales) makes its revenue less sensitive to the cyclical changes in new auto sales. While much is made of new auto sales possibly peaking in the United States, replacement demand accounts for nearly 80% of sales in the U.S, Canada, and Western Europe. There are some variations regionally, but passenger tires generally are replaced every four to five years. Additionally, the average age for light vehicles in the U.S. is now 11.4 years, indicating more replacements per vehicle over its life.

Stable Production Capacity: In an environment with appropriate levels of production capacity relative to demand, tire manufacturers are able to pass through the raw material cost increases to the customer. Capacity is expected to remain stable in the coming years with demand outpacing additions. Notably, the company's expectations show excess HVA capacity in the U.S. and Canada, though exports could balance global supply and demand. The company recently announced price increases that will take place in February of up to 8%, which follows Goodyear's announcement of a similar increase. Both are in response to rising raw material prices at the end of 2016 and expectation for further raw material inflation in 2017. Cooper does use LIFO accounting for a significant portion of its inventory meaning margins can see pressure in a rising cost environment, but raw material inflation should ultimately be passed through to the customer. In 2015, after the imposition of the PCR tariffs, U.S. tire prices were seen rising 5-15% according to manufacturers and dealers.

Macro Factors Likely Neutral: In the U.S., GDP growth is expected to remain positive, if unimpressive, at 2.3%, while moving 12-month total vehicle miles traveled continues to trend higher. Those positives will likely be mitigated by raw material prices that stay above 2016 levels. The U.S. Energy Information Administration is projecting the price of crude oil at $52.50 for 2017, 21% higher than 2016. As a guide to how CTB might fare in an environment of rising raw material prices, the following results from 2010 to 2012 provide a guide:

Margins And Profitability Superior To Peers

Though smaller in market share than its key competitors, CTB has lowered its cost of production since 2007 and achieved 20% EBITDA margins matching peers Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDY) (#1 in global market share) and Bridgestone (OTCPK:BRDCY) (#2). There is likely an assumption that the company benefited from low cost of raw materials, in particular oil. In fact, raw materials only account for 65% of COGS, with an estimated 40% petroleum based. In order to achieve higher EBITDA margins, CTB has undertaken several initiatives to lower non-material costs including modernizing facilities, expanding production into low-cost countries, and streamlining its offerings. The company achieved a 16% reduction in manufacturing costs from 2008 to 2012, and was projecting another 14% reduction through 2017. Cooper has consistently achieved mid-teens ROIC, and on average 600-700 basis points better than peers Goodyear, Michelin, and Bridgestone (since 2009).

An extensive list of tire manufacturers worldwide shows how Cooper compares in profitability. Cooper is also the least levered among the tire manufacturers at 0.5x Debt/EBITDA (includes short-term + long-term debt). When including liabilities tied to compensation and pension, the ratio rises to 1.9x, which would still be reasonable in relation to the peers. Cooper's balance sheet also had $450.3 million in cash and equivalents, equal to $8.24/share (or 23% of market cap.), as of 3Q16.

Capital Return To Shareholders

Cooper has a long history of dividend payments with shares currently yielding 1.2%. Not only is the payout itself consistent, but also the $0.42/share annual dividend has not changed since 1999. In recent years the company began repurchasing its own shares. Shares outstanding declined 15% from 2013 through 3Q16. Total shareholder return since 2010 (net shares repurchased plus common dividend payments) totals $410 million. The current share buyback program runs through 2017 and would likely be reauthorized in future years barring a significant downturn in the tire industry.

CTB Shares Undervalued And Attractive For An Acquisition

At present CTB's shares trade at a substantial discount to peers in the tire industry on both an EV/EBITDA basis and P/E basis. The current EV/EBITDA multiple of 3.0x compares to a range of 4.5-5.7x for other manufacturers. On a P/E basis, CTB's current multiple of 8.3x compares to a range of 12-27x for competitors. The market appears to be pricing in a worst-case scenario for the company with a permanent loss of international sales and significant loss of domestic market share.

Applying conservative projections within a discounted cash flow analysis indicates Cooper's shares currently trade below their appropriate value. It is assumed here that volume in the Americas region will grow 1%, annually from 2018 to 2022, while price/mix will be flat. It is also expected that operating margin in the segment will be 17% annually, which is in line with recent quarters. In the International segment, volume and price/mix are projected at annual growth rates from 2018 to 2022 of 3.0% and 1.0%, respectively. Operating margin is projected lower, achieving at 10% annually by 2019. Together, this analysis projects company-wide operating margin of 15%, and annual free cash flow greater than $200 million. Management has indicated it may look to increase leverage in the future, so the model here includes an estimated Debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.9x ($505.8 million for 2017). Overall, the implied price based on the DCF analysis is $49/share.

Discounted cash flow valuations are notoriously sensitive to the beta used, and in this analysis, it is worth highlighting that a 1.41 beta was used in the calculation, equal to the five-year beta for Goodyear. This is notable as the beta calculated based on prior share price movements is approximately 0. While technically accurate, the use of a 0 value for the beta likely understates future risks.

Consensus estimates for 2017 have Cooper's EBITDA falling to $481.8 million while the analysis here projects $561.0 million. Implicit in the consensus estimates are substantial volume and/or price/mix declines in the Americas segment. If Cooper is unable to offset the effects of the China import tariffs, the impact on EPS could be $0.20 to $0.40, depending on the estimated number of tires imported from China. While possible, the opinion here is that the balance of demand and capacity, along with stabilization of the pricing environment, should lead to modest volume growth and at least flat price/mix for 2017.

A desire to bypass import tariffs may lead another foreign tire manufacturer to acquire Cooper for its U.S. operations. The proposed Apollo transaction valued Cooper at $2.5 billion, which at the time amounted to a 0.6x 2012 revenue multiple and a 40% premium for CTB shareholders. Considering CTB's position in the replacement market along with its strong balance sheet and free cash flow generation, it would not be surprising to see another company make a run at acquiring Cooper.

Recent M&A includes ChemChina's $7.7 billion (8.2x EV/EBITDA) deal in 2015 to take control of Italy's Pirelli & Co. SpA (OTCPK:PPAMF), and Continental's (OTCPK:CTTAY) acquisition of the Hoosier Racing Tire Corporation late last year (terms undisclosed). The most recent announced deal was Qingdao DoubleStar's $850 million acquisition of South Korea's Kumho Tire. That deal values Kumho at 14.7x LTM EV/EBITDA and 1.7x LTM Revenue. At those multiples, Cooper would be valued between $90 and $137/share. A buyout of that magnitude is highly unlikely, but at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.5x (approximately equal to Goodyear's current multiple) on 2017 expected EBITDA, the value to CTB shareholders would be approximately $61/share. The midpoint of the two valuations provides the price target of $55.

Key risks include increased competition from domestic and foreign manufacturers that reduces market share, a significant increase in raw material prices above expectations that Cooper is unable to recoup through price increases, unfavorable currency fluctuations, an economic downturn (global or domestic) that causes changes in driving behavior and less demand for replacement tires, and Chinese tariffs that are fully borne by Cooper.

CTB - Income Statement Sources: Cooper Tire & Rubber, Analyst Estimates

CTB - Balance Sheet Sources: Cooper Tire & Rubber, Analyst Estimates

CTB - Statement of Cash Flows Sources: Cooper Tire & Rubber, Analyst Estimates

