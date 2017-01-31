Market Challenge: Apple Before Earnings

Your thoughts on earnings? And what about Apple's long-term prospects?

Update: Market closes in 20 minutes. Apple' earnings are on board after the close.

Apple will deliver for shareholders with Q1 results - 22.5%

No matter what happens, I'm holding my Apple shares - 38.4%

Don't forget the dividend, share buybacks - 8.3%

Look beyond iPhone - Services, App Store sales may impress - 11.1%

On a fence - let's see guidance first - 8.1%

It may be time to sell - maybe Q1 won't be that great - 11.6%

Thanks to everyone who participated in today's poll.

The big daddy of tech earnings comes in after the bell.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) reports fiscal first quarter results tonight. And what are investors thinking before the numbers are released?

Your thoughts on Apple before earnings? Is the stock a long-term buy? Or is it a sell?

