The Day Trump Made Kinder Morgan Stand Still

Trump came out and stated that US pipeline companies must use US steel for and new pipeline projects on US soil.

What Happened?

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) can't seem to catch a break. Just as the stock began to climb based on Trump's pro infrastructure stance, Trump comes out and stated that US pipeline companies must use US steel and other locally sourced materials for and new pipeline projects on US soil. According to a report by CNBC:

"In a meeting with small business leaders, Trump clarified that he not only wants pipeline companies to purchase pipes fabricated in the United States, but also expects the pipe suppliers to use raw U.S. steel. This comes at a time when some manufacturers are already struggling under the rising cost of raw steel due to efforts to prevent foreign countries from dumping cheap supplies in the North American market."

With the high price of US steel, this will no doubt put a major crimp in Kinder Morgan's profit margins. Profits are the lifeblood of increased dividends and income distributions. So, this development is of utmost concern for dividend growth and income investors. In the following article we will discuss the odds of this coming to fruition and the potential outcomes for dividend growth and income investors.

Can pipeline companies afford US steel?

The short answer is no. How do I know this? It is simple. If they could President Trump would not have to force them to use US steel. Steel prices are up substantially in recent months as well. According to the Wall Street Journal, last spring, major US steel producers announced nonnegotiable increases in steel prices. For example, US Steel (NYSE: X) wrote to its customers last April:

"Effective immediately, base pricing for all new flat-rolled product sport orders is increased by $60 per ton."

The rise in U.S. steel prices can be directly correlated with tariffs imposed on imports from China. Keep in mind this all occurred way before Trump even mentioned the fact that pipelines will have to use US steel for any new pipeline projects on US soil. Nevertheless, on this particular issue, Trump's bark may be worse than his bite. I'm not so sure the president has the power to enforce this particular edict. Let me explain.

Can the president dictate what private companies do?

It seems to me that Trump's latest edict stating pipeline companies must use US steel was over the top. Did Trump speak with the pipeline companies and US steel makers prior to making this statement? I don't think so. I'm not even sure he has the authority to enforce this statement. In fact, according to Dan Ikenson, director of the Cato Institute's Herbert A. Stiefel Center for Trade Policy Studies:

"There is no precedent for a U.S. president requiring private companies to use U.S.-made materials or equipment outside of war-time. First of all, this is private investment, so there's no legal authority for the government to require a private company to use domestic materials."

For what it's worth, Trump stated he would use the power of eminent domain to pressure the pipeline companies to use US steel and other locally sourced materials. Even so, Trump seems to have given the pipeline companies an out of sorts in the fine print. Here is why.

Kinder Morgan's out

According to the same CNBC report, research fellow at the Hoover Institution David Henderson points out a key phrase in Trump's memorandum which states pipeline builders use U.S. products "to the maximum extent possible and to the extent permitted by law." Henderson states:

"My guess is he's making it toothless on purpose so he looks good to his constituents without doing so much harm."

So, when I first heard of this recent development, it seems like very bad news for Kinder Morgan. Now that I have dug into the situation further, I believe Kinder Morgan's exposure may not be as great as originally perceived. Still, I'm waiting to get further clarification regarding these developments because of Trump's modus operandi revealed when dealing with Mexico.

Trump hit Mexico hard stating we are building the wall and he will make Mexico pay for it. Shortly after, Trump and the president of Mexico had a conference call and cooler heads seem to have prevailed. The primary takeaway was that no one would discuss publicly who is paying for the wall. Many feel this was so Mexico could save face. I believe it was so Trump could save face. I do not believe Mexico is paying for the wall. I feel this demand that pipelines must use US steel will play out the same way. Trump makes a huge demand pipeline must be built with 100% US supplied materials. Yet, when rubber actually meets the road, this may not end up being the case.

The Last Word

Trump's memorandum that US pipeline companies must use US sourced materials for pipelines built on US soil would definitely cause the already tight margins to take a hit. Even so, when the dust settles, I do not believe this will be the case.

Nevertheless, the uncertainty regarding these developments has me concerned. I can unequivocally state, Kinder Morgan no longer qualifies as a "sleep well at night" investment for conservative dividend growth and income investor. The risk is simply not worth the reward at this juncture.

Kinder Morgan has a significant level of uncertainty regarding its future results if you ask me. Will they sell off their Permian assets and use the proceeds to pay down debt? Will they bring in a joint venture partner to help foot the ever increasing bill for the Trans Mountain project? Will Kinder Morgan get good deals on either of these sales? Will they have to use US steel for any further pipelines? The risk is simply not worth the reward.

Risk not worth reward at present

According to a recent article by my good friend PendragonY, the risk is currently worth the reward. I beg to differ. The newly increased uncertainty equals increased risk to your investment in Kinder Morgan. With the stock's current yield of 2.23%, I submit dividend growth and income investors would be better served by investing in a stock with much less risk.

Finally, with interest rates on the rise, the stock market at all-time highs and Kinder Morgan's stock forming a Head and Shoulders reversal pattern, I'm not so sure I would dive in head first right now.

Current Chart

Final Thought

