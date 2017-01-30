A Warning For Facebook Shorts Before Earnings

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is set to report its Q4 and FY2016 results this week. With the stock hovering close to its all-time high, many investors are rightly wondering whether this is the best time to bet on FB. In FB's case, somewhat surprisingly, there is little causal connection between Earnings Surprise (ES) and the reaction of the stock immediately after earnings announcement. FB's reported EPS has consistently topped consensus EPS estimate in recent quarters, but the movement of the stock price has been rather unpredictable. In Q4 fiscal 2015, FB's "ES" was 18% and the stock gained about 16% the following day. Last quarter, however, FB's stock tanked 5.5% despite the fact that the company's reported earnings beat analysts' consensus estimate by ~14%. So I believe that predicting the direction or magnitude of the change in FB's stock price based on "ES" alone is not possible. Nevertheless, it is likely that we'll see significant movements in FB's price after Wednesday's close because the stock is susceptible to large movements following earnings release.

(Source: Nasdaq, Author's Calculations)

Regardless of what Facebook reports this quarter, we feel confident buying the company's stock at current prices for reasons that'll be discussed below. Facebook has multiple growth avenues at its disposal and the company is moving in the right direction.

Since last quarter, there have been concerns among investors regarding Facebook's advertising revenue growth as the social network doesn't plan on increasing ad load any further. Without increasing the quantity of ads in the feed, Facebook's advertising revenue growth will inevitably come down, but still won't drag down the company's top-line growth from 50% to say below 20-25%. In the next 5-10 years, Facebook can realistically manage to post a year-over-year increase of 25% in its top line, and I'd be more than happy with that. One mustn't forget that the global advertising market is growing rapidly, and the web is set to become the top medium for advertising revenue. According to a recent research report published by IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO), global online advertising revenue will exceed TV advertising revenue by 2020. This suggests that there is much room left for Facebook to expand its ad revenues.

(Source: IHS Markit)

It is important that marketers continue to keep spending money on Facebook ads, which will only happen if they "trust" Facebook and can be sure that they aren't being misled. The recent skepticism surrounding social media advertising was highlighted in the Advertiser Perceptions survey published this month. The results of the survey suggest that many advertisers right now are hesitant to increase spending with Facebook. In addition, 40% of those surveyed even planned on carrying out independent audits of Facebook's ad delivery. Facebook is clearly aware of this and is investing heavily in analytics so that advertisers can accurately measure ROI and other related metrics. This is a very smart move. Employing the services of reliable third-party analytics like Nielsen, Facebook can significantly improve transparency in ad data that it gives to its advertisers.

With time, there is no doubt in my mind that, as a result of these investments, Facebook will successfully rebuild trust with advertisers. It is also worth pointing out that there aren't many profitable and growing platforms on which advertisers can spend their ad dollars, which works in Facebook's favor. Certainly we are unlikely to see more ad spending on traditional mediums like TV. Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), though, will surely benefit at least in the short-term as advertiser confidence in Facebook wavers while confidence in Google search advertising remains high. In the long run, however, given the size of Facebook's network, advertisers are bound to spend considerably on Facebook's platform once the company's investments in analytics start bearing fruit.

It is impossible to talk about Facebook's growth prospects without mentioning the potential of Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp. We wrote an article last time specifically about how Facebook could benefit from monetization of Messenger and WhatsApp. We remain bullish on the prospects of these apps and are also excited about the launch of Instagram's live stories feature worldwide and the monetization of this feature through full-screen ads. This spells trouble for a hapless competitor like Snapchat (Private:CHAT), whose popularity seems to be declining as it loses its competitive edge. A research report published by the app intelligence firm App Annie this month revealed that in 2016, based on downloads, the top five apps worldwide (in order) were: Facebook Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Snapchat.

These results look fantastic from Facebook's point of view. In my opinion, FB looks in prime position to continue dominating the app industry, which itself is growing rapidly. According to App Annie's report, worldwide app store downloads grew by 15% while the worldwide total time spent in apps increased by 25% in 2016. This is a trend which is likely to persist.

Before the announcement of Facebook's quarterly results, it is worth calculating FB's stock price potential. This can be done in many ways. Here I'll use Monte-Carlo analysis with 10,000 iterations. You can read about Monte-Carlo analysis here. My assumptions for the model are summarized in the table below. Earnings estimates have been derived from analysts' estimates listed on Yahoo Finance.

Low Mid High Required Rate of Return 8% 8% 8% Long-term Growth Rate of Residual Earnings 5% 5% 5% Book Value Per Share $18.81 $18.81 $18.81 Current Year Earnings Estimate $3.84 $4.14 $4.25 Next Year Earnings Estimate $4.26 $5.20 $5.70

(Source: Author's Calculations)

According to the results of Monte-Carlo analysis (shown above), the most likely outcome is that Facebook's stock will climb to $136.81 within one year. To be precise, the probability of that happening is around 6.6% (dividing by the output corresponding to 136.81 by 10,000). Also as per my calculations, there is a 56% chance that Facebook's stock will rise above the current level.

Conclusion

It would be interesting to see what Facebook reports after Wednesday's close, but the long case remains more or less unchanged and looks stronger than ever, as discussed in the article. Sporting a PEG of 0.6, FB isn't overvalued and is worth buying. Based on the results of Monte-Carlo analysis with reasonable assumptions, FB is likely to climb to ~$136 in the next 12 months. Shorts are thus warned.