The Economic Indicators The Fed Is Watching

If the Fed lowers rate hike expectations, look for the markets to move dramatically.

Some of the key indicators the Fed is watching are U.S. GDP, inflation and business investment.

Although Yellen has signaled that interest rate hikes are likely this year, questions have already begun surrounding the latest economic data.

Although it's unlikely the Fed will hike rates during the January meeting, the market will be looking to the Fed in 2017 for any direction in monetary policy and guidance for the economy.

Here are just a few of the key indicators the Fed will likely be watching in the coming weeks and months including their own projections for this year.

It's these economic and monetary projections, whether realized or altered by the Fed, that will drive yields, the dollar and in part, the equity markets.

As a result, Fed action, or lack thereof, will impact equity investors (NYSEARCA:SPY), as well as dollar investors (NYSEARCA:UUP).

Rate hikes expected by the Fed for 2017:

The Dot Plot shows that most FOMC participants are looking for a minimum of a doubling of interest rates this year. Although some investors expect three hikes in 2017, it remains to be seen how many of the hikes have actually been priced into the market.

Nonetheless, any hint from Fed officials that rates will not rise as fast as the Dot Plot indicates, markets will respond in kind.

Bond yields may fall due to a rising bond market.

Financials which enjoyed a bump going into the end of 2016 will likely take a hit since banks earn more revenue on higher yields.

The dollar will likely weaken as investment capital goes elsewhere in search for higher yield.

GDP (Gross Domestic Product):

During their last meeting, the Fed put out the following statement indicating solid growth:

"Real gross domestic product (GDP) was expanding at a moderate pace over the second half of the year and that labor market conditions had continued to strengthen in recent months." - December 2016 Fed meeting minutes.

The advance estimate of the 2016 annual GDP came in at 1.6% level. The 4th quarter recorded a 1.9% growth rate, far lower than the 3.5% GDP number in the 3rd quarter of 2016.

Since the Fed hike last year was largely based on growth and possible inflation, we must be watchful for any changes in GDP expectations by the FOMC. These expectation changes may be a precursor to a change in the Dot Plot and lead to fewer rate hikes this year.

Here's the path of GDP growth leading up to the Fed hike in December last year:

What to watch for with GDP:

Watch for any GDP revisions in the coming months, it's probable that GDP will be revised upwards, but if that first revision isn't good, the market will trade off of it.

Watch for any Fed-Speak for hints to lower expectations for growth.

Watch Durable Goods Orders which tracks purchases of big ticket items and are a good indicator for whether the next GDP report will be revised up or down. The last reading was -.4% recorded in January.

Inflation:

Inflation for consumers and businesses are important since the Fed has a 2% inflation target. Inflation is measured by the CPI and the PCE shown below.

CPI or Consumer Price Inflation:

"Consumer price inflation increased further above its pace early in the year but was still running below the Committee's longer-run objective of 2 percent, restrained in part by earlier declines in energy prices." - December 2016 Fed meeting minutes.

The Fed reiterated its thoughts on inflation in the Beige Book released in January of this year.

"Pricing pressures intensified somewhat since the last report. Eight out of twelve Districts saw modest price increases and the remainder experienced slight increases." Fed Beige Book January 2017.

The PCE has long been one of the Fed's favorite inflation indicators, and according to their projections, the FOMC is expecting a 1.7-2.0% PCE in 2017. See the highlighted green section in the table.

"Real personal consumption expenditures (PCE) appeared to be rising at a moderate pace in the fourth quarter." - December 2016 Fed meeting minutes.

What to watch for with inflation:

If inflation falls unexpectedly, like in the case of a fall in energy prices, the Fed will have less impetus to hike.

Watch comments on business inflation. Although a rise would typically increase the chances of a hike, if inflation or input costs rise too much, the economy could shrink as companies cut back on hiring.

"Businesses in several districts reportedly expect further modest increases in input costs and selling prices in 2017." Fed's Beige book January 2017.

Watch the PCE indicator for any signs of approaching or exceeding the 2% mark.



Here's an overall look at some of the indicators and levels that Fed will be looking at to determine when the next hike will come.

For 2017, the market will be watching to see if the Fed turns dovish again leading up to the March meeting as they did last year. If you recall, China growth concerns took center stage and derailed the Fed's plan to hike in Q1, and then came the Brexit referendum forcing the Fed to hold off again in the summer.

If you're curious as to whether the markets will trade off any rate hikes or changes in policy leading to dovishness, here's my chart from S&P 500 in 2016 with an overlay of Fed actions:

Although no two years of market action are identical, investors will be watching the Fed at each meeting this year for any indications or hints of a replay of the early-to-mid 2016 dovishness.

Good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.